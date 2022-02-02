Vitoria Vieira is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Flávio Soldado, who worked extensively with coach Júlio César Pereira while representing GF Team in the sport’s global circuit. Vieira is widely regarded as one of the top lightweights of her generation, a reputation earned while competing as a brown belt on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, a time when Vitoria conquered the World Championships and the Brazilian Nationals as well as a bronze medal in the South American Championship.

Vitoria Vieira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Vitoria Carollina Araujo Vieira

Nickname: “Vi” which is short for Vitoria.

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César Pereira > Flávio Soldado > Vitoria Vieira

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Guarapari Pro (2022**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021** brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2019 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2019 purple)

1st Place CBJJO World Cup (2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Vitoria Vieira Biography

Vitoria Vieira was born on June 10, 1999, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where she was raised.

Sports and physical activities became a big part of Vieira’s upbringing early on, through recreational endeavors such as swimming and skating, as well other, more serious ventures, such volleyball, judo, and even dancing, which Vitoria played competitively.

Although invested in dancing, Vitoria’s mother believed she was more of a fighter than a dancer and convinced Vieira to try a jiu-jitsu class in May 2014. As it turned out, Vieira’s mother was correct as her young daughter immediately felt a strong connection with the sport.

Vitoria started training jiu-jitsu at a GF Team affiliate, GFT Taquara, with instructor Flávio “Soldado”, her coach from white to black belt. Although always a student of coach Soldado, as she gained an interest in the competitive side of jiu-jitsu, Vieira started also attending Júlio César’s workgroup in Meier. César, the head coach of the GF Team professional squad.

After earning many important medals as a brown belt, in December 2021, coach Flávio Soldado promoted Vitoria Vieira to black belt. A promotion that was undertaken with the full approval of Júlio César.