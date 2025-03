2025 IBJJF Pan Championship Results

MARCH 23, 2025, KISSIMMEE – FLORIDA, USA. The location was set by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) for its Pan American Championship, arguably the second biggest tournament in the Gi Jiu-Jitsu ruleset.

The tournament has traditionally gathered the interest of most of the sport’s biggest players though 2025 was somewhat stained by the many missing from the roster. Athletes like Meyram Maquine, Jansen Gomes, Mica Galvao, Zayed Alkatheeri, Yara Soares, Thalyta Silva, the Sodre Brothers, the Munis Brothers, Anna Rodrigues, Brianna Ste-Marie, to name but a few of a pervasive list.

Despite missing many of BJJ’s top draws, the event still brought entertainment and upsets droves, proving there is plenty of depth to the Gi talent pool in jiu-jitsu. In the “Biggest Upsets of the Weekend” list were the early exits of super-stars Mayssa Bastos and Elisabeth Clay. Both were widely regarded as their division’s favorites and both were outed by rookie talent. Thaynara Victoria of Dream Art surpassed AOJ’s Bastos and #2 ranked Shelby Murphey (in the final) to take gold and Gisele Menezes of GFT beat Clay (Ares) via guard pass in the first round, going on to also conquer gold in her weight class.

Speaking of rookies, in the male division Alliance’s new generation of talent also made waves by way of Jalen Fonacier (Cobrinha, LA) and Rerisson Gabriel (Gigi, RJ). Two athletes who truly impressed us with their performances this weekend. USA standout Fonacier was able to get to the final by surpassing the current IBJJF World Champion Carlos Alberto Oliveira, making a big statement in one of the most challenging divisions in the sport. The Brazilian, Rerisson has some epic duels throughout the tournament, but will likely be best remembered for his battle with Marcos Gomes, whom he was able to beat in the very final seconds of the match via back-take after being behind the scoreboard for most of the match. He would go on to beat the top light featherweight in the world, Diogo Reis for gold in another epic match.

Another American competitor well worth mentioning was Nolan Stuart of Brea Jiu-Jitsu. The California native has truly upped his game as of late and proved it this weekend with his most significant medal to date. After some time trying his luck in the medium-heavyweight division, Stuart tried a different approach and has been testing the waters at heavyweight this year, a period in which he amassed a commendable 13-match winning streak. For the Pans, Nolan opted to move even further up in weight, competing at super-heavy and the risk reaped dividends straight away as he went on to win a gold medal with 4 wins and 2 subs.

Last but not least, it is impossible to report on the 2025 IBJJF Pans without mentioning Roberto “The Natural” Jimenez. The Ecuadorian athlete is one of the most impressive and fun grapplers to watch in any ruleset and has been, consistently, for several years now. Every match this young man competed in this weekend is worth rewatching. Even when his opponents refuse to go Toe-to-Toe and deploy the most defensive of tactics, Jimenez plows through without hesitation. A delight.

2025 IBJJF PAN CHAMPIONSHIPS QUICK STATS

Adult black belt division

– Male Matches: 154 (12 less than 2024)

– Female Matches: 77 (11 more than 2024)

– Total Matches: 233

– Male Submissions: 57 (37%)

– Female Submissions: 33 (43%)

– Total Submissions: 90 (39%)

– Athlete With Most Submissions: Marcus Scooby, Roberto Jimenez & Gabrieli Pessanha (4)

2025 Adult Black Belt Pan Champions:

Male 57KG: Jalen Fonacier (Alliance)

Male 64KG: Reirisson Gabriel (Alliance)

Male 70KG: Diego “Pato” Oliveira (AOJ)

Male 76KG: Alexandre Jesus (Calasans Camargo)

Male 82KG: Tainan Dalpra (AOJ)

Male 88KG: Francisco Lo (Checkmat)

Male 94KG: Adam Wardzinski (Checkmat)

Male 100KG: Nolan Stuart (Brea JJ)

Male +100KG: Marcus Ribeiro (Alliance)

Male Open: Gutemberg Pereira (AOJ)

Female 48KG: Jessica Caroline (Fratres)

Female 53KG: Thaynara Victoria (Dream Art)

Female 58KG: Maria Luiza (Almeida JJ)

Female 63KG: Janaina Lebre (AOJ)

Female 69KG: Gisele Menezes (GFT)

Female 74KG: Maca Vicentini (AOJ)

Female 79KG: Larissa Dias (R1NG)

Female +79KG: Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight)

Female Open: Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight)

MALE, ROOSTERWEIGHT (9 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Tadiyah Danforth def. Welerson Goncalves via Decision (2×2)

– Jalen Fonacier def. Bruno Sena via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

– Bebeto Oliveira def. Samuel Marquez via 2×0

– Yuri Hendrex def. Lucas Castro via 4x4pt, 2x1adv

Semi-Finals:

– Jalen Fonacier def. Bebeto Oliveira via 2x2pt, 1x0adv

– Yuri Hendrex def. Tadiyah Danforth via 5×0

Final:

– Jalen Fonacier def. Yuri Hendrex via Decision (8×8)

MALE, LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT (18 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Jordan Vaisman def. Shoya Ishiguro via 4x4pt, 1x0adv

– Diogo Reis def. Zach Kaina via 8x8pt, 1x0adv

– Rerisson Gabriel def. Malachi Edmond via 2×0

– Marcos Gomes def. Frank Cespedes via choke (guillotine)

Semi-Finals:

– Rerisson Gabriel def. Marcos Gomes via 4×2

– Diogo Reis def. Jordan Vaisman via 2×0

Final:

– Rerisson Gabriel def. Diogo Reis via Decision (2×2)

MALE, FEATHERWEIGHT (18 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Diego “Pato” Oliveira def. Gabriel Cardoso via 8×2

– Cole Abate def. Samuel Nagai via Decision (4×4)

– Isaac Doederlein def. Ismael Santos via Straight ankle lock

– Marco Mendes def. Guilherme Fernandes via 6×4

Semi-Finals:

– Diego Oliveira def. Isaac Doederlein via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

– Cole Abate def. Marco Mendes via 2x2pt, 1x0adv

Finals:

– Teammates Diego Oliveira & Cole Abate close the division for AOJ

MALE, LIGHTWEIGHT (24 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Jackson Nagai def. Mateus Moraes via Split Decision (2×2)

– Alexandre Jesus def. Leonardo Oliveira via 2×0

– Matheus Gabriel def. Natan Chueng via 5×0

– Julio Arantes def. Fabyury Khrysthyan via Caio Terra Lock

Semi-Finals:

– Jackson Nagai def. Julio Arantes via Toe hold

– Alexandre Jesus def. Matheus Gabriel via decision (0x0)

Final:

– Alexandre Jesus def. Jackson Nagai via 0x0pt, 2x1adv

MALE, MIDDLEWEIGHT (16 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Andy Murasaki def. Heitor Senra via Armbar

– Rolando Samson def. Gabriel Machado via 0x0pt, 6x0adv

– Pedro Maia def. Wallisson Oliveira via 10×6

– Tainan Dalpra def. Alehander Mariano via Choke from back

Semi-Finals:

– Tainan Dalpra def. Rolando Samson via 5×2

– Andy Murasaki def. Pedro Maia via 4×0

Final:

– Tainan Dalpra def. Andy Murasaki via 6×0

MALE, MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT (20 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Francisco Lo def. Felipe Santos via 6×0

– Raul Basilio def. Rafael Anjos via 4x4pt, 1x0adv

– Rui Neto def. Andre Gois via 2×0 def.

– Mathias Luna def. Joao Nicolite via Choke from back

Semi-Finals:

– Francisco Lo def. Raul Basilio via 0x0pt, 3x1adv

– Mathias Luna def. Rui Neto via Straight ankle lock

Finals:

– Teammates Francisco Lo & Mathias Luna close the division for Checkmat

MALE, HEAVYWEIGHT(10 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Adam Wardzinski def. Douglas Saldanha via Verbal tap (belly down back control)

– Pedro Machado def. Arthan Bandeira via 0x0pt, 4x0adv

– Roberto Jimenez def. Gustavo Batista via 4×2

– Lucas Norat def. Lucas Calado via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

Semi-Finals:

– Adam Wardzinski def. Pedro Machado via 2×0

– Roberto Jimenez def. Lucas Norat via Straight ankle lock

Final:

– Adam Wardzinski def. Roberto Jimenez via 16×4

MALE, SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT(12 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Wesley Felix def. Windson Torres via Straight ankle lock

– Nolan Stuart def. Kristof Szucs via Bow and arrow

– Paulo Merlin def. Austin Oranday via 9×0

– Mateus Rodrigues def. Guilherme Cypriano via 2×0

Semi-Finals:

– Nolan Stuart def. Wesley Felix via 7×2

– Paulo Merlin def. Mateus Rodrigues via 0x0pt, 2x0adv

Final:

– Nolan Stuart def. Paulo Merlin via 2×0

MALE, ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT (9 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Marcus Ribeiro def. Leon Mendonca via Americana

– Lucas Montalvao def. Gutemberg Pereira via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

– Pedro Bisneto advanced via WO

– Helder Junior “Tropeco” advanced over Guilherme Augusto via No Show due to injury

Semi-Finals:

– Helder Junior “Tropeco” def. Lucas Montalvao via Straight ankle lock

– Marcus “Scooby” Ribeiro def. Pedro Bisneto via Armbar

Final:

– Marcus Ribeiro def. Helder Tropeco via Paper cutter choke

MALE, OPEN WEIGHT (20 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Gustavo Batista def. Guilherme Augusto via 16×0

– Gutemberg Pereira def. Francisco Lo via 4×2

– Marcus “Scooby” Ribeiro def. Windson Torres via 17×0

– Roberto Jimenez def. Anderson Kauan via 9×0

Semi-Finals:

– Gutemberg Pereira def. Gustavo Batista via 3×0

– Roberto Jimenez def. Marcus Ribeiro via Armbar

Final:

– Gutemberg Pereira def. Roberto Jimenez via 0x0pt, 2x1adv

FEMALE, ROOSTERWEIGHT (11 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Gabrielle Etzel def. Melody Wong via Triangle

– Jessica Caroline def. Diana Teixeira via Crucifix choke

– Mariana Rolszt def. Rawanna Silva via Armbar

– Thais Loureiro def. Erika Machado via 8×4

Semi-Finals:

– Mariana Rolszt def. Thais Loureiro via 0x0 pts, 5x1adv

– Jessica Caroline def. Gabrielle Etzel via Straight ankle lock

Final:

– Jessica Caroline def. Mariana Rolszt via 4×2

FEMALE, LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT (7 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Mayssa Bastos def. Eonju Im via Tarikoplata

– Thaynara Victoria def. Yasmyn Castro via Amassa pao choke

– Brenda Larissa def. Barbara Silva via Choke from back

– Shelby Murphey def. Naiomi Matthews via 2×0

Semi-Finals:

– Shelby Murphey def. Brenda Larissa via 2×2 pts, 4x2adv

– Thaynara Victoria def. Mayssa Bastos via decision (0x0)

Final:

– Thaynara Victoria def. Shelby Murphey via 2×0

FEMALE, FEATHERWEIGHT (11 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Cassia Moura def. Emilia Pakulski via Choke from back

– Larissa Campos def. Caroline Vinhaes via 5×4

– Maria Luiza def. Camila Roque via Armbar

– Emily Nicholson def. Vitoria Assis via Toe hold

Semi-Finals:

– Maria Luiza def. Emily Nicholson via Choke from back

– Cassia Moura def. Larissa Campos via 5×0

Final:

– Maria Luiza def. Cassia Moura via 6×4

FEMALE, LIGHTWEIGHT (12 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Jaine Fragoso def. Maria Claudia via Decision (0x0)

– Luiza Monteiro def. Chayse Diekema via Choke from back

– Joanna Trindade def. Stephanie Delfine via Triangle

– Janaina Lebre def. Victoria Ulrich via Choke from back

Semi-Finals:

– Janaina Lebre def. Joanna Trindade via Choke from back

– Luiza Monteiro def. Jaine Fragoso via 14×0

Final:

– Janaina Lebre def. Luiza Monteiro via Straight ankle lock

FEMALE, MIDDLEWEIGHT (15 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Ana Beatriz def. Vannessa Griffin via Toe hold

– Vitoria Nogueira def. Deise Leonanjo via Decision (0x0)

– Gisele Menezes def. Alexia Arantes via 2×0

– Kennedy Franklin def. Chloe McNally via 8×6

Semi-Finals:

– Gisele Menezes def. Kennedy Franklin via 2×0

– Ana Beatriz def. Vitoria Nogueira via 4×2

Final:

– Gisele Menezes def. Ana Beatriz via 3×0

FEMALE, MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT (6 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Aurelie Le Vern advanced via WO

– Maria Vicentini def. Nadia Frankland via Straight ankle lock

– Nia Blackman def. Fernanda Cristo via 0x0pts, 2x0adv

– Salla Simola def. Denise Krahn via 10×0

Semi-Finals:

– Aurelie Vern def. Salla Simola via 22×0

– Maria Carolina Vicentini def. Nia Blackman via 2x2pts, 3x1adv

Final:

– Maria Vicentini def. Aurelie Le Vern 0x0pt, 2x0adv

FEMALE, HEAVYWEIGHT (2 matches)

Semi-Finals:

– Larissa Dias def. Karoline Caramori via Armbar

– Maria Malyjaziak advanced over Izadora C. via WO

Final:

– Larissa Dias def. Maria Malyjaziak via 0x0pt, 2x0adv

FEMALE, SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT (1 match)

Final:

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Isabely Lemos via Choke from back

FEMALE, OPEN WEIGHT (12 matches)

Quarter-Finals:

– Salla Simola def. Amanda Nicole via Straight ankle lock

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Karoline Caramori via Triangle

– Maria Malyjasiak def. Maria Claudia via Decision (0x0)

– Izadora Cristina def. Aurelie Le Vern via 8×4

Semi-Finals:

– Izadora Cristina def. Maria Malyjasiak via 6x6pt, 2x0adv

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Salla Simola via Straight ankle lock

Final:

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Izadora Cristina via Choke from back