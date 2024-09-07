Fellipe Andrew Stripped of IBJJF Pan Title After Failing USADA Test

SEPTEMBER 7, 2024. After missing the World Championships in June this year, rumors had circulated alluding to a possible failed drug test by professional BJJ athlete Fellipe Andrew with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), a test performed on March 24, 2024, after his gold medal performance at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American Jiu-Jitsu Championships. Today those rumors were confirmed. Andrew has accepted two years of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

According to the USADA press release, Fellipe Andrew tested positive for Clomiphene and its metabolites. Specified Substances in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, which are prohibited at all times under the Code and the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, a protocol also applied to the 2024 Pan IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Fellipe Andrew, who, 4 days ago had announced his departure from the Alliance team to join Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ) is yet to make a public statement on this matter. He is now the 13th Brazilian athlete to be caught by USADA’s anti-PED program in the IBJJF circuit since these screenings began.

Full USADA Statement:

USADA announced today that Fellipe Andrew Leandro Silva, of San Diego, Calif., an athlete in the sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has accepted a two-year period of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Silva, 29, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolites as the result of an in-competition drug test conducted at the 2024 Pan International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Jiu-Jitsu Championship on March 24, 2024. Although the IBJJF is not a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code (the Code), USADA was contracted by IBJJF to conduct testing for the event and collected and analyzed Silva’s sample in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s International Standards.

Clomiphene and its metabolites are Specified Substances in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, which are prohibited at all times under the Code and the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, which applied with slight modifications to the 2024 Pan IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Silva’s two-year period of ineligibility began on April 16, 2024, the date his provisional suspension was imposed. In addition, Silva has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained in competitions sanctioned by the IBJJF or by any Code signatory on and subsequent to March 24, 2024, the date his positive sample was collected, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

Press Here for USADA website and source of content.