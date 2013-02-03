JANUARY 26, 2018 and one what many have called “the greatest grappling events ever assembled” is finally over. The ACB 10 (formerly Berkut GP) brought forward some of the very best gi athletes in the world to compete in São Paulo Brazil for a true jiu jitsu extravaganza with plenty of submissions and a fair share of incredible matches.

The fastest submission of the night came from the hands of Mikey Musumeci. The American’s match versus Rafael Freitas had to be advanced to the beginning of the event due to Michael’s busy schedule (he was flying back to the US on the same night of the event). Feeling a sense of urgency, Musumeci went straight for the kill, a submission with just one minute of action.

One of the upsets of the night was Polish athlete Adam Wardzinski win over Erberth Santos. Amazing match through and through, Erberth started off flying through Adam’s guard and establishing a 10×0 lead in the first round. Second round Wardzinski found his pace and set his own rhythm, taking the fight to Erberth and establishing a 9×2 lead. After being mounted on Santos for a few seconds, Erberth tapped(!) a surprising attitude given that no apparent submission was on. This was Erberth Santos’ 3rd straight submission loss.

Below are the individual match results for this incredible card.

ACB 10 RESULTS

Mikey Musumeci defeated Rafael Freitas by footlock

R1 Straight ankle lock

Osvaldo Queixinho defeated Nicholas Welker by armbar

R1 (2×0)

R2 Armbar

Thiago Sá defeated Josh Hinger by 1 round to 0.

R1 2×0

R2 2×2

R3 2×2

Igor Silva defeated Rodrigo Cavaca by choke from the back

R1 Choke

Luan Carvalho defeated Marcelo Mafra by 1 round to 0.

R1 2×0

R2 0x0

R3 0x0

Gabriel Lucas defeated Ricardo Evangelista by split decision

R1 0x6

R2 2×2

R3 0x0 (1×3 penalties)

Lucas Rocha defeated Rodrigo Caporal by 1 round to 0

R1 2×0

R2 0x0

R3 0x0

Rudson Mateus defeated Braulio Estima by unanimous decision

R1 2×0

R2 2×2

R3 0x2

Yuri Simões defeated Abdurakhman Bilarov by unanimous decision

R1 0x0

R2 0x0

R3 0x0

Rômulo Barral defeated Arnaldo Maidana by cross choke from the mount

R1 2X4

R2 Choke

Patrick Gaudio defeated Claudio Calasans by unanimous decision

R1 2×2

R2 0x0

R3 2×2

Adam Wardzinski defeated by Erberth Santos verbal tap

R1 0x10

R2 Verbal tap (score was 9×2)

Lucas Lepri defeated Márcio André by slide in choke

R1 2×0

R2 Choke

Leandro Lo defeated Otávio Sousa by 3 rounds to 0

R1 2×0

R2 5×0

R3 6×0

Marcus Almeida defeated Mahamed Aly by 3 rounds to 0

R1 10×0

R2 11×2

R3 13×2

TITLE MATCH:

Paulo Miyao defeated Augusto Mendes by 4 rounds to 0

R1 2×0

R2 2×0

R3 2×0

R4 8×4

R4 0x0

TITLE MATCH:

João Gabriel Rocha defeated Luiz Panza

R1 2×0

R2 2×0

R3 2×0

R4 0x0

R5 0x0