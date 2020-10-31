Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ News

ADCC Worlds Postponed To 2022

BJJ Heroes,
154 0
Heel Hook Instructional by John Danaher

OCTOBER 31, 2020, As originally reported by FloGrappling earlier today, it is now confirmed that the sport’s biggest no-gi event, the ADCC World Championship, which was set for September 2021 in Las Vegas, USA, is now officially delayed until 2022.

This year’s COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, infecting more people and forcing local institutions to tighten their safety directives. The backlash of these measurements has been felt by the grappling community with many jiu-jitsu events being canceled or postponed, including several ADCC trials, which, in return have forced the main tournament, the World Championship, to be postponed.

ADCC event director Mo Jassim commented via social media by saying:

I know this sucks and it wasn’t an easy decision but no way would I do ADCC without trials or spectators. Have no doubt ADCC 2022 will be one for history books

Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....