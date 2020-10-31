ADCC Worlds Postponed To 2022

OCTOBER 31, 2020, As originally reported by FloGrappling earlier today, it is now confirmed that the sport’s biggest no-gi event, the ADCC World Championship, which was set for September 2021 in Las Vegas, USA, is now officially delayed until 2022.

This year’s COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, infecting more people and forcing local institutions to tighten their safety directives. The backlash of these measurements has been felt by the grappling community with many jiu-jitsu events being canceled or postponed, including several ADCC trials, which, in return have forced the main tournament, the World Championship, to be postponed.

ADCC event director Mo Jassim commented via social media by saying: