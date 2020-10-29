SUBVERSIV 4 Team Tournament Is Fire! Check Line-Ups Here

SUBVERSIV is one of Fight 2 Win’s side brands, dedicated to team versus team tournament style clashes. This weekend, SUBVERSIV is producing one of its most talent dense events to date (and that is saying a lot, considering how many good shows the company has produced).

Featuring some of the most prominent academies in North America such as Atos San Diego, Fight Sports Miami, Checkmat, 10th Planet as well as coalition type teams such as Team Brave (GFT + Five Five), Team New York (RGA + Matt Serra BJJ), Team Level (Ares + Brazilian Fight Factory), this event is gaining a ton of momentum over the past few days.

The SUBVERSIV event will take place on Halloween day, October 31st, and will be streamed by FloGrappling.

Keep in mind that the event’s ruleset will be that of F2W, which heavily favors submission attempts over positional dominance, therefore, expect a few surprises here. That said, IBJJF style competition team Atos seems to be the favorite here, with a very strong group, favoritism shared with Team Brave and Team Level.

Expect Checkmat to put on a tough challenge here as well as Fight Sports and Team NYC. Below is each team’s line-up.

SUBVERSIV 4 TEAM LINE-UPS

TEAM ATOS

The most decorated team, and the team to beat on the card. 3 world champions!

Female – Rafaela Guedes

Lightweight – Andy Murasaki

Heavyweight – Lucas Barbosa

TEAM STUDIO 84

We know John Combs very well – one of the most exciting athletes in jiu-jitsu today – but not the other members of team S84. As far as we know, Mr. Mione is a black belt of the Renzo Gracie lineage, so expect him to be a solid competitor.

Female – Brittney Elkin

Lightweight – Guitano Mione

Heavyweight – John Combs

TEAM NEW YORK

Another strong contender to the main prize here. Canadian national and New York based competitor, Oliver Taza is one of the most talented leg lockers in the sport and dangerous in all other aspects of the game. A real Ace for the team. Matt Serra black belt Nick Ronan is not far behind in terms of leg-locking prowess while MMA fighter Fatima Kline has proven to be very durable. This will not be an easy team to beat.

Female – Fatima Kline

Lightweight – Oliver Taza

Heavyweight – Nick Ronan

TEAM CHECKMAT

All experienced athletes here with Gabriel Almeida leading the team in terms of momentum considering how much and how well he has competed this year. Maidana, on the other hand, has run hot and cold over the past few months, currently holding a negative record in 2020. Regardless, Maidana is still a dangerous athlete, holding a win over Fellipe Andrew just a few weeks ago.

Thamires Monteiro is a recently promoted brown belt under Lucas Lepri. A powerful competitor that will pose a threat to a few of the more experienced athletes in the female division.

Female – Thamires Monteiro

Lightweight – Gabriel Almeida

Heavyweight – Arnaldo Maidana

TEAM BRAVE

If it were a gi event, we would have the Brave team as the front runners. Considering this is no-gi and in a submission-only style ruleset, time will tell how these very successful IBJJF competitors will do.

Female – Laurah Hallock

Lightweight – Hugo Marques

Heavyweight – Max Gimenis

TEAM LEVEL BLACK

We would say this is the dark horse of the race. Elisabeth Clay has proven to be a real force in any ruleset, but particularly in F2W. It is unlikely we will see her lose on October 31st. Adding to that William Tacket, one of the most experienced, talented, and submission-oriented athletes in the game is also on the squad as is Kody Steele, who is equally talented at lightweight, albeit, not as submission oriented.

The big question here for team Level Black is how will Tackett perform as a heavyweight, considering he is a middleweight competing against some very large athletes in this SUBVERSIV tournament.

Female – Elisabeth Clay

Lightweight – Kody Steele

Heavyweight – William Tackett

TEAM FIGHT SPORTS

Aaron Johnson is one of the most unpredictable athletes in the sport, but the perfect athlete to succeed in a submission-only, F2W style ruleset. He should be giving an edge to Team FS. Equally experienced is Cavalcante, a retired MMA veteran and a black belt in luta-livre, a fact that should add a bit of flavor to this team.

Female – N/A

Lightweight – JZ Cavalcante

Heavyweight – Tex Johnson

TEAM GRACIE BARRA

Both Souza and Trovo are known for their aggressive, sub-oriented gi games, though their no-gi style will be the one at play this weekend. The talent is there and we will soon find out how hard they have been working on this facet of the game.

Carlos and Fellipe will be supported by Caitlin Cardenas, who has an extensive career in wrestling, though we are not familiar with her BJJ curriculum.

Female – Caitlin Cardenas

Lightweight – Carlos Souza

Heavyweight – Fellipe Trovo

TEAM WILD CARD

Although “only” a blue belt, Lutrell will be the largest athlete on the female division and a real puzzle for a few of the more experienced competitors on the roster. Add Bailey’s potential with the experience of Isiah Wright and Team Wild Card starts shaping up to be a tough group to beat. Luttrell and Wright are also backed by purple belt Savion.

Female – Bailey Luttrell

Lightweight – Savion Marañon

Heavyweight – Isiah Wright

TEAM RGA – DANIEL GRACIE

Amanda Leve is one of the most impressive female athletes on the card, a real talent with tons of experience at the highest level and will be a great asset for team RGA. We don’t know too much about Royce or Myers.

Female -Amanda Leve

Lightweight – Dylan Royce

Heavyweight – Alex Myers

OTHER TEAMS

TEAM HUMAITÁ PHILLY

Female – Jacquelyn Gola

Lightweight – Zach Green

Heavyweight – N/A

TEAM PHILLY

Female – Eve Isaacs

Lightweight – Tom Cellamare

Heavyweight – Daishi Goto

TEAM SAS

Female – Samatha Fishers

Lightweight – Andrew Kochel

Heavyweight – Kyle Meyers

TEAM 10TH PLANET BETHLEHEM

Female – Laura Kent

Lightweight – Rene Souza

Heavyweight – Zack Edwards

TEAM PEACE MAKERS

Female – Chrissy Briggs

Lightweight – N/A

Heavyweight – N/A