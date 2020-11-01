SUBVERSIV 4 Results, Atos Dominates Teams Tournament

HALLOWEEN DAY, OCTOBER 31, 2020, witnessed the 4th edition of the SUBVERSIV team x team tournament, a perfect date for the event as there were plenty of monsters on the mat last night.

Bringing out quite a few of the sports main stars, athletes such as Elisabeth Clay, Lucas Barbosa, Gabriel Almeida, Rafaela Guedes, and Max Gimenis – to name a few, it did not come as a surprise that the event produced plenty of top-notch grappling entertainment. One of the interesting and lesser known names to take out of the event was Fatima Kline. Representing Team New York, Kline put on a real performance showing both tenacity and technique. Severely outweighed in all her matches, Kline lost more than she won, yet, she always put on a real effort and looked incredible in doing it. We didn’t know too much of this young athlete prior to the event, but we will be sure to pay more attention next time we hear her name.

Among the other big names to come out of this event were William Tackett (Team Level Black) and John Combs (Studio 84), these two young Americans put on a great show and looked at home under this ruleset. William, competing in the heavyweight division against men who outweighed him by a few dozen pounds, managed to play offense throughout the tournament, submitting big names, including the always dangerous Tex Johnson.

Combs won all his matches and won them well. He is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining grapplers in the game and tonight, he played perfectly, very offense-driven and precise.

The final was decided between the two front-runners in the tournament, Atos and Team Black Level. Team Atos conquered the first two matches taking home the gold medal. These were not easy matches for the San Diego based team, particularly Andy Murasaki versus Kody Steele, a match that could have easily gone Steele’s way, yet, Atos took the tournament with dominant performances across the event,

ROUND 1

– LEVEL BLACK def. GRACIE HUMAITÁ PHILLY (3X0)

(-180) Kody Steele def. Zach Green via decision

(+180) William Tackett won via outside heel hook

(FM) Elisabeth Clay def. Jacquelyn Gola via inside heel-hook

– FIGHT SPORTS def. GRACIE BARRA (3X0)

(-180) JZ Cavalcante def. Carlos Souza via decision

(+180) Tex Johnson def. Fellipe Trovo via decision

(FM) Tara White def. Caitlin Cardenas via decision

– TEAM BRAVE def. 10th PLANET (3X0)

(-180) Hugo Marques def. Zack Edwards via split decision

(+189) Max Gimenis def. Rene Souza via decision

(FM) Laurah Hallock def. Laura Kent via wristlock

– STUDIO 84 def. TEAM PHILLY (2X1)

(-180) John Combs def. T. Cellamare via RNC

(+180) Daishi Goto def. G. Mione via decision

(FM) Britney Elkin def. Eva Isaaks via armbar

– ATOS def. PEACE MAKERS (3X0)

(-180) Andy Murasaki def. D. McDonald via decision

(+180) Lucas Barbosa def. Craig McDonald via north-south choke

(FM) Rafaela Guedes def. Cristina Briggs via armbar

– RGA DANIEL GRACIE def. TEAM WILD CARD (3X0)

(-180) Dylan Royce def. Savion Marañon via decision

(+180) Alex Myers def. Isiah Wright via hon-kesa-gatame keylock

(FM) Amanda Leve def. Bailey Luttrell via RNC

– CHECKMAT def. NEW JERSEY (3X0)

(-180) Gabriel Almeida def. Rob LeMasney via Darce choke

(+180) Arnaldo Maidana def. Tim Williams via guillotine

(FM) Thamires Monteiro def. Rachel Schonewolf via decision

– TEAM NY def. TEAM SAS (2X1)

(-180) Nick Ronan def. A. Kochel via RNC

(+180) Oliver Taza def. Kyle Meyers via inside heel hook

(FM) Samatha Fishers def. Fatima Kline via decision

QUARTER-FINALS

After the first round, tech-fall was introduced to the tournament, therefore, a “best of 3” style dynamics decided who advanced to the next round.

LEVEL BLACK DEF. FIGHT SPORTS (2X0 – tech fall)

(+180) William Tackett def. Tex Johnson via katagatame

(FM) Elisabeth Clay def. Tara White via inside heel-hook

STUDIO 84 def. TEAM BRAVE (2X1)

(+189) Max Gimenis def. G. Mione via decision

(FM) Britney Elkin def. Laurah Hallock via split decision

(-180) John Combs def. Hugo Marques via triangle

– ATOS def. RGA DANIEL GRACIE (2X1)

(+180) Lucas Barbosa def. Alex Myers via decision

(FM) Amanda Leve def. Rafaela Guedes via split decision

(-180) Andy Murasaki def. Dylan Royce via decision

– TEAM NY def. CHECKMAT (2X0 – tech fall)

(+180) Oliver Taza def. Arnaldo Maidana via decision

(FM) Fatima Kline def. Thamires Monteiro via decision

SEMI-FINAL

LEVEL BLACK def. STUDIO 84 (2X1)

(FM) Elisabeth Clay def. Britney Elkin via gogoplata

(-180) John Combs def. Kody Steele via decision

(+180) William Tackett def. G. Mione via RNC

– ATOS def. TEAM NY (2X1)

(FM) Rafaela Guedes def. Fatima Kleine via decision

(-180) Nick Ronan def. Andy Murasaki via decision

(+180) Lucas Barbosa def. Oliver Taza via decision

3RD PLACE ROUND

STUDIO 84 def. TEAM NY (2X1)

(-180) John Combs def. Nick Ronan via split decision

(+180) Oliver Taza def. G. Mione via inside heel hook

(FM) Britney Elkin def. Fatima Kline via decision

FINAL

– ATOS def. LEVEL BLACK (2X0 – tech fall)

(-180) Andy Murasaki def. Kody Steele via decision

(+180) Lucas Barbosa def. William Tackett via decision