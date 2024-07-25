ADXC 5 Faber X Fernandes Full Card

Another month, another the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC). Since starting this exceptional jiu-jitsu endeavor, 9 months ago, the ADXC crew has promoted 4 events and next week’s show will be the 5th organized by this Abu Dhabi-based organization. Despite their short career in this business, they are one of the most active shows on the road in this sport and are among the top 3 on the professional circuit in terms of quality of production and star power.

Next Week’s show, ADXC 5, will have a strong MMA presence with two legends of the sport in the main event, namely Urijah Faber & Bibiano Fernandes as well as in the co-main with former UFC featherweight title contender Chad Mendes and former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee.

On this website, however, we follow mostly jiu-jitsu and those are the matches we look forward to watching at ADXC 5, particularly 2 of the main gi (kimono) bouts. Rayron Gracie is slowly but surely becoming one of the main faces of this promotion after his performance over Fellipe Andrew ADXC 3. He will face one of the highest-ranking athletes on the AJP circuit Marcos Carrozzino. Although Marcos is not a big name internationally, he will be an important test and a fundamental piece of the puzzle if Gracie is to climb the ladder of success and become a big star for the promotion.

Equally important will be the clash between two of Europe’s top performers, namely Pedro “Paquito” Ramalho of Portugal and Sweden’s Max Lindblad. The two have met in the past, at the starting points of their careers, and Lindblad was able to surpass Paquito with a sweep. That was 5 years ago, however, and both have come a long way since then. Neither of these two is famous for passing or takedowns so the “danger” here is that both will be attempting to play guard rather than push for more convencional dynamics which could result in a more conservative match. Time will tell how it plays out.

MAIN EVENT

– Urijah Faber x Bibiano Fernandes (No-Gi match)

– Rayron Gracie x Marcos Carrozzino (Gi match)

CO-MAIN EVENT

– Chad Mendes x Kevin Lee (No-Gi match)

– Pedro Paquito x Max Lindblad (Gi match)

MAIN CARD

– Pouya Rahmani vs Martin Buday (No-Gi match)

– Felipe Bezerra vs Vladimir Blium (Gi match)

– AJ Agazarm vs Ruan Alvarenga (No-Gi match)

– Davi Vetoraci vs Amin Boudhina (Gi match)

– Jonnatas Gracie vs Burak Sarman (Gi match)

PRELIM CARD

– Omar Al Suwaidi vs Samuel Marquez (Gi match)

– Seilkhan Bolatbek vs Emad Ahmedin (No-Gi match)

– Yara Kakish vs Zaifeiria Panagiotarakou (Gi match)

– Xiaosong Shi vs Abe Alsaghir (No-Gi match)

– Balqees Al Hashmi vs Maria Odintsova (Gi match)