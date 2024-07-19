Michael Jalen Fonacier is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete from the United States and a black belt in this discipline under Rubens Charles Maciel (Cobrinha). Fonacier first made waves in this sport while competing in the lower belts as a juvenile, where he conquered important titles of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit such as the World and Pan American Championships.

Michael Jalen Fonacier Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Michael Jalen B. Fonacier

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Terere > Rubens Charles > Jalen Fonacier

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

#1 Ranked Purple Belt IBJJF Gi (2023)

#1 Ranked Purple Belt IBJJF No-Gi (2023)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022*)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021** / 2022**)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021* / 2022)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard & Crab Ride

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Michael Jalen Fonacier Biography

Michael Jalen Fonacier was born on August 9, 2005, in Los Angeles, California, where he was raised.

As a toddler, Jalen followed his father and uncle to the local jiu-jitsu academy, who noticed how Fonacier always paid close attention to what was going on in the class. Although the kids’ class didn’t have any children in his age range, they signed him up for the class.

Starting at age 2, under Rey Diogo at the Carlson Gracie Academy affiliate in Los Angeles, Jalen Fonacier became increasingly invested in the sport. By the time he was a yellow belt, his desire to compete pushed him to look for a team with a stronger representation in the tournament circuit, which he found at team Alliance LA, coach Rubens Charles’s Cobrinha‘s workgroup.

Jalen Fonacier went from his yellow belt to the black belt rank – earned in May 31, 2024 – while earning many important IBJJF titles along the way there and gaining recognition as one of the sport’s hottest prospects.