ADXC 5 Results, Gracie Gets A Spectacular Sub In Abu Dhabi

AUGUST 8, 2024, ABU DHABI, UAE. The world-famous Mubadala Arena served the jiu-jitsu community last night as the backdrop for another edition of the ADXC, the biggest professional submission grappling promotion in the Middle East. The event featured a series of super fights in the Gi and No-Gi ruleset between athletes from all around the globe and a handful of big names from the jiu-jitsu & the MMA world.

The main event saw the return of the Gracie Family’s newest prospect, Ryron Gracie. A rising star in the Gi ruleset who faced another hot prospect of the Gi in Marcos Carrozzino of the GF Team. This was one of the most fun matches to follow at ADXC 5, with Carrozzino bringing a lot of muscle to the cage, roughing Gracie on a few occasions against the fence in the first round. Calm and collected, Ryron always managed to recover and in the very final moments of the second round, he pulled off a stunner of a submission with a Canto Choke from a guard pull. Beautiful work.

The No-Gi main event didn’t carry much interest to submission grappling fans but did bring eyes from the MMA community as it featured two legends of the 4-ounce gloves world, Urijah Faber and Bibiano Fernandes. This duo had an interesting back-and-forth match, with a few takedowns and sweeps from both players, but a slight edge to Faber in the exchanges, which warranted the judges’ nod.

Overall, the card had a few mismatches but delivered interesting matches—one of the best being Jonnatas Gracie versus Burak Sarman. A battle won via decision for the Atos player who dominated the match quite clearly, but with good exchanges from the Aussie, Burak.

MAIN EVENT (Gi & No-Gi):

– Urijah Faber def. Bibiano Fernandes via decision (No-Gi)

– Ryron Gracie def. Marcos Carrozzino via Canto choke (Gi)

CO-MAIN EVENT (Gi & No-Gi):

– Chad Mendes def. Diego Brandao

– Pedro Ramalho def. Max Lindblad via decision (Gi)

MAIN CARD:

– Pouya Rahmani def. H. Abdelwahab via RNC (No-Gi)

– Ruan Alvarenga def. AJ Agazarm via decision

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Burak Sarman via decision

– Omar Alsuwaidi def. Samuel Marquez via decision

– Felipe Bezerra def. Vladimir Lium via decision

– Davi Vetoraci def. Amine Boudhina via Armbar

– Zafeiria Panagiotarakou def. Yara Kakish via Choke from the back

– Seilkhan Bolatbek def. Emad Ahmedin via RNC

– Abe Alsaghir def. Xiaosong Shi via decision

– Balquees AlHashmi def. Maria Odeintsova via decision