Jefferson Goteu is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under the Barreto Brothers (Thiago and Bruno Barreto) who first gained notoriety in this sport while competing in the lower belt ranks as a representative of the Commando Group, a time when he earned the title of #1 ranked pound-for-pound brown belt on the AJP circuit. Goteu competes mostly in the gi ruleset in circuits such as the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour and International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), where he conquered important titles

Jefferson Goteu Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jefferson Alves Goteu

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie >Romero Cavalcanti > Roberto Traven > Muzio de Angelis > Burtom Deivisom > Thiago Barreto > Jefferson Goteu

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Asian Championship (2024*)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

#1 AJP Ranked Brown Belt (2023)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 purple, 2023 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020 blue, 2022 purple, 2023 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 blue)

3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Commando Group / Checkmat

Jefferson Goteu Biography

Jefferson Goteu was born on December 17, 2001, in the city of Natal, in Brazil’s northeastern state Rio Grande do Norte.

As part of a non-profit project organized by the Parnamirim Municipal Hall, jiu-jitsu black belt Edinaldo Beleza started teaching kids in Goteu’s neighborhood. Jefferson was one of the first to sign up. He was 13 when he tried BJJ for the first time and 3 months later he entered a tournament, winning 6 matches and a gold medal. From that moment forward, Jefferson was hooked on the sport.

Coach Beleza quickly realized Jefferson’s talent and urged the teenager to join the Barreto Brothers, Thiago & Bruno, who led one of the best competition teams in the region, a gym affiliated with Checkmat. Goteu joined the Barreto Brothers as a blue belt and remained with them through the black belt rank.

Thiago and Bruno Barreto were co-founders of the Commando Group, a professional jiu-jitsu team based in the United Arab Emirates built with the support of the UAE’s army commandos. Thanks to his connection with the Barretos, at the age of 15 Jefferson started spending time with the squad and representing the workgroup on the AJP circuit. In 2019 he was officially invited to the team and became part of the Abu Dhabi-based team, which helped him financially support his widow mother and 3 younger brothers.

After a successful run in the Abu Dhabi World Championship of 2023, in November, Jefferson Goteu was promoted to black belt by the Barreto Brothers.