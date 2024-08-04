BJJ Stars 13 Results, Bahiense And Fellipe Andrew Put On A Show In Sao Paulo

AUGUST 4, 2024, São Paulo, Brazil, witnessed the 13th edition of BJJ Stars, arguably, the biggest professional jiu-jitsu promotion in the country. Traditionally, BJJ Stars has been one of the few pro-grappling organizations still pushing for the Gi ruleset where so many have wandered towards no-gi in search of the North American market. That trend saw a shift last night with 7 of the 11 matches on offer at the black belt level, being of the no-gi variant. This could be attributed to a scarcity in the market as many of the professional athletes are currently in preparation for the big submission grappling events taking place in a few weeks (ADCC/CJI), or to a new strategy by the matchmakers of BJJS. Time will tell.

In one of the most anticipated match-ups, the co-main event between Diogo “Baby Shark” Reis and Felipe Machado, many expected to see a classic battle between guard-passer (Reis) and guard-player (Machado), but that wasn’t the case as the match was spent almost entirely on the feet with some good exchanges between the two and a fair pace, though not the barn-burner many were hoping. The match was decided via takedown (a beautiful knee tap) by Baby Shark near the end of the match. In similar circumstances was the clash between 2024 IBJJF Grand Slam winner Micael Galvão (one of the brightest and most exciting stars in the sport) and veteran player Davi Ramos. Both athletes are well known for their killer instincts, but most expected Galvao to overwhelm Ramos in this one, given his recent good form. Mica did win the match quite decisively, but Davi showed excellent composure throughout the match and made life hard for the Melqui Galvao student, proving he deserved to be in the main event.

The performance of the night, in our opinion, would go to Isaque Bahiense for his no-gi match against ADCC Brazilian Trials champion Alexandre Jesus and Fellipe Andrew, who beat 2024 IBJJF World Champion Anderson Munis. Both athletes were relentless from the get-go in their pursuit for the submission and accomplished that goal against world-class opponents. These were also the two matches most worth revisiting by grappling fans.

BJJ STARS 13 “VIKINGS” RESULTS:

– Leonardo Goncalves def. Lucas Bernardes via decision (0x0 pts)

– Cleber Sousa def. Felipe Nacib via Smother tap

– Thalyta Silva def. Ingridd Alves via decision (0x0 pts)

– Gabriel Galvao def. Francisco Lo via decision (2×2 pts)

– Fabio Caloi def. Servio Tulio via decision (0x0 pts)

– Gabriel Costa def. Wellington Luis via decision (2×2 pts – both points scored from penalties)

– Isaque Bahiense def. Alexandre Jesus via Guillotine

– Andy Murasaki def. Pedro Maia via 2×0

– Fellipe Andrew def. Anderson Munis via Katagatame

CO-MAIN EVENT:

– Diogo Reis def. Felipe Machado via 2×0

MAIN EVENT:

– Mica Galvao def. Davi Ramos via 4×0