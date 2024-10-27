OCTOBER 27, 2024, the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE was once again the venue of choice for a big jiu-jitsu event. This time, the ADXC revisited the site after their last show back in August. The ADXC is the biggest professional submission grappling promotion in the Middle East. It features a novel ruleset in the sport though its super fights in the Gi and No-Gi between athletes from around the globe and a handful of big names from the jiu-jitsu & the MMA world.

The main event under the Gi ruleset saw the return of two exciting BJJ athletes, namely Jansen Gomes and Uanderson Ferreira. Many expected this to be a very even battle as both competitors favor the passing game and, on paper, seemed to be evenly equipped to force each other to the ground. The match was as expected with both Gomes and Ferreira evenly matched while standing though the edge was certainly towards Checkmat’s “Nenego” who took his openings and succeeded in his strategy of pressing Uanderson against the fence to nullify his mobility and steal the win.

The card had other fun matches, particularly when jiu-jitsu-based athletes were on the mats. Clashes like Bennouali x Rymashevkii or Samson x Protasio stole the show in terms of entertainment. Bruno Lima also showed great composure against one of the most accomplished grapplers in the world, Isaque Bahiense.

The dominant wins of American athletes Valor Ulysses and Emily Fernandez, both of which ended via submission, were also worthy of praise and earned Valor and Emily the “Performance Of The Night” award by the promoters. Below are the full match results:

ADXC 6 RESULTS:

– Jaures Dea def Hamza Hamry via kimura (2:01 rd1)

– Carol Brunacio def Dayane Bazoni via unan decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

– Valor Ulysses Boyer def Riki Yoshinaga via Aoki lock (2:16 Rd2)

– Youness Bennouali def Yaroslav Rymashevkii via split decision (29-28 R, 29-28 Y, 30-27 Y)

– Luccas Lira def Murat Karbanov def via unan decision (30-27)

– Emily Fernandez Ferreira def Ludmila Fiori via kimura (1:00 rd3)

– Joao Zeferino def Yan Cabral via RNC (1:20 Rd3)

– Rolando Samson def Lucas Protasio via split decision (29-28 P, 29-28 S, 29-28 S)

– Catriel Oliveira Rodrigues def Moritz Kellensperger via unan decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Pedro Machado def Jackson Sousa via unan decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Jussier Formiga def Tagir Ulanbekov via unan decision (49-47, 49-46, 48-47)

– Bruno Lima def Isaque Bahiense via unan decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

– Patchy Mix def Kairat Akhmetov via unan decision (49-46, 49-45, 49-46)

– Jansen Gomes def Uanderson Ferreira via unan decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)

– Rogerio Bontorin def Muhammad Mokaev via split decision