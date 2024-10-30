Thaynara Victória da Silva is a jiu-jitsu black belt from Brazil who made her name in this sport while representing the Dream Art team. Thaynara Victória first broke out as one of her generation’s foremost competitors as a colored belt while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where she won consecutive World Championship gold medals at blue, purple, and brown belts.

Thaynara Victória Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Thaynara Victoria Soares da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Francisco Mansur > Augusto Mendes > Osvaldo Moizinho > Javier Gomez > Marco Mendes > Thaynara Victoria

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021** blue, 2023 purple, 2024 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 purple, 2024 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2022 purple)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021 blue, 2022 purple)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2022 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 purple)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2023 brown)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022** purple)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Straight ankle lock

Weight Division: Pluma (118lbs / 53.5kg)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Thaynara Victória Biography

Thaynara Victória was born on May 25, 2003, in Campo Grande, in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, where she grew up.

Growing up, Thaynara was not an active child or interested in sports. Her inclination to a sedentary lifestyle led Victoria’s mother to enroll her at the local martial arts academy when she was 12, looking to steer her daughter toward a healthier way of life. It was at this gym that the young Campo Grande native started jiu-jitsu.

Bruno Damieri was Thaynara’s first BJJ instructor and a coach with a strong connection to the sporting aspect of jiu-jitsu. Influenced by Damieri and her training partners, Victoria started competing early, and by the time she was a yellow belt, she believed she wanted to pursue the mats professionally.

As a blue belt, Thaynara’s skills caught the interest of São Paulo-based professional jiu-jitsu team, Dream Art. While with DA, Victoria became one of the top performers in her division in the world. She was promoted to purple belt by Gabriel Figueiró and, later, to brown belt by Anna Rodrigues.

In 2022, Thaynara Victória started training more often with the Dream Art affiliate gym in Houston, Texas, USA. Her third successive IBJJF World title in 2024 eventually led to her black belt promotion on May 31 from the hands of Marco Mendes.