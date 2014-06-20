AJ Agazarm Debut Confirmed for January 26!

JANUARY 15, 2019, just a few weeks removed from confirming his signing on to mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion Bellator, AJ Agazarm (114-69-4 in grappling) is losing no time, having now set the date for his debut in the Bellator arena.

January 26, 2019, just 10 days from now will mark the return of the well known Gracie Barra black belt to the 4-ounce gloves he left behind when he joined his first jiu-jitsu class back in 2006. AJ, who is a former IBJJF No-Gi World and Pan-American champ, as well as a CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi gold medalist, will compete at Bellator 214, in Inglewood, California.

Agazarm, who has been preparing for the past few months at Nick Diaz’s gym in California, will face Jesse Roberts (0-0-0 pro MMA, 3-1-0 amateur MMA), whose only loss at amateur came by split decision. Roberts competes at lightweight, and at this point, it is unclear if this will be the weight agreed for the bout. If so, expect Jesse to have a considerable size advantage on the day of the match.