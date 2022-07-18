Austin Open, Martinez And Nagai Light Up The Tournament While Ribamar Power Duo Take Double

JUNE 18, 2022, AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, a city many call today the Mecca of no-gi jiu-jitsu was the home of another edition of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Austin Summer Open, an event that gathered many of the top gi grapplers of today, names such as World Champion Matheus Gabriel, World No-Gi Champion Estevan Martinez, World & Pans medalist Samuel Nagai, Luan Azevedo, to mention a few.

As expected, with the level of talent on the mats, the winners here were mainly the spectators, who could watch some of the most exciting grapplers of today battle it out. Among the many exciting matches on the mats, a special mention to Estevan Martinez who submitted all his matches (in the roosterweight and in the open-weight class) before being stopped by Manuel Ribamar in the semi-finals of the absolute. Rodrigo Pinheiro Academy representative Ribamar is also worthy of mention as he dominated his weight class (middle) and the open weight, taking double gold this weekend as did Nathiely de Jesus, Ribamar’s wife, who was making her return to the mats after giving birth to a beautiful baby late last year.

One of the most exciting weight classes of the event was the lightweight which featured three of the top athletes in the division, namely Matheus Gabriel, Pablo Lavaselli, and Kevin Mahecha. Although all matches were closely fought, in the end, Checkmat’s Gabriel came out the victor with a 100% submission rate in the tournament. Below are the final results of the event in the adult black belt divisions.

ROOSTER-WEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Estevan Martinez def. Gregory Hernandez via Arm in Ezekiel

– Henrique Rossi def. Jorge Vasquez via 2×0

Final:

– Estevan Martinez def. Henrique Rossi via Armbar

FEATHERWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Brian Mahecha def. Pedro Sousa via Armbar

– Samuel Nagai def. Michael Diaz via Choke from back

Final:

– Samuel Nagai def. Brian Mahecha via Armbar

LIGHTWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Matheus Gabriel def. Carlos Mejia via Triangle

– Pablo Lavaselli def. Kevin Mahecha via 4×2 pts

Final:

– Matheus Gabriel def. Pablo Lavaselli via 50/50 armbar

MIDDLEWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Carlos Neto def. Alexandre Molinaro via Bow and arrow

– Manuel Ribamar def. Lucas Brito via Bow and arrow

Final:

– Team mates Neto & Ribamar closed the middleweight division for team Rodrigo Pinheiro BJJ*

* Contrary to popular belief, IBJJF still allows close-outs, but discourages them in major tournaments by removing team points and prize money from athletes who opt to take this route.

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Rodrigo “Tatu” Lopes def. Joao Matos via Choke from back

– Matheus Oliveira def. Marlon Tanaka via 3×2 pts

Final:

– Rodrigo “Tatu” Lopes def. Matheus Oliveira via 7×2 pts

HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Round-Robin (3 athlete division):

– Luan Azevedo def. Patrick Goncalves via Baseball bat choke

– Filipe Pimentel def. Patrick Goncalves via 2×0 advantages

– Luan Azevedo def. Filipe Pimentel via 4×0 pts

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Round-Robin (3 athlete division):

– Igor Schneider def. Theodore Sanders via Choke from back

– Matt Torres def. Theodore Sanders via 4×2 pts

– Igor Schneider def. Matt Torres via Cachecol choke

OPEN-WEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Manuel Ribamar def. Estevan Martinez RNC

– Igor Schneider def. Luan Azevedo via points

Final:

– Manuel Ribamar def. Igor Schneider

LIGHTWEIGHT, FEMALE

Final:

– Amanda Monteiro-Canuto def. Tracey Goodell via 3×0

MEDIUM-HEAVY, FEMALE

Final:

– Jessica Buchman def. Laura Martins via Choke from back

OPEN-WEIGHT, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Nathiely Jesus def. Jessica Buchman via Armbar

– Jessica Guedry def. Silvia Silva via Choke from back

Final:

– Nathiely Jesus def. Jessica Guedry via Armbar