Big Night For Dante Leon, Grippo, Nagai, And Sanchez At F2W 182

AUGUST 29, 2021, SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, set the scenery for another Fight 2 Win event, one that marked the return of the jiu-jitsu promotion to the Golden State. The event headlined a highly anticipated match-up between GFT Toledo’s tank, Dante Leon, and Atos legend and ADCC champion, Davi Ramos, with an equally enticing clash between Gracie Barra’s Edwin Najmi – a former IBJJF Pan American Champion, and Checkmat’s rising prospect Jackson Nagai.

DANTE LEON SUBMITS RAMOS

Once hailed as one of the most exciting grapplers on the planet, 34-year-old Davi Ramos had a tough match-up ahead against a younger, faster, and stronger version of himself, in Canada’s Dante Leon. Although the match was very even in the early exchanges of the bout, a failed kneebar entry by Ramos quickly saw Leon hanging from the Brazilian’s back with full control. From there, the Adamas Academy head coach took the match-winning RNC.

NAJMI’S FIRST GI SUBMISSION LOSS IN 39 MONTHS

Widely regarded as one of Rômulo Barral’s most talented black belts, Najmi has had a long and prosperous 6-year-old career as a black belt, where he conquered important events such as the ACB Grand Prix, the IBJJF Pan Championships, as well as a silver medal at the World Championships. Currently more focussed on his work as an instructor at the Gracie Barra Tarzana Academy, Najmi still dips his toes in competition and does so with flair.

On the opposite side of the mat was Jackson Nagai, who was going for his 8th match as a black belt. Although less experienced, Nagai pushed Edwin from the get-go, not allowing the American grappler to impose his loose/unorthodox jiu-jitsu style by always being in Najmi’s face. The constant pressure did seem to phase the Team GB grappler, testing his gas tank and eventually leading Jackson to victory via triangle choke.

Jackson’s victory marked the first time Najmi has been submitted with the gi since the 2018 World Championships. That said, this was his 2nd straight submission loss after his no-gi affair with Johnny Tama at F2W 180.

BLACK BELT RESULTS F2W 182

(NOGI)

– Dustin Akbari DEF. Kolo Vida via katagatame

(GI)

– Nicholas Greene DEF. Talal alrasheed via armbar

(NOGI)

– David Mitchell DEF. Nick BIrgel via footlock

(GI)

Connor Donaldson DEF. Edward Hohl via armbar

(NOGI)

– Renato Alves Valente DEF. Manny Rocha via decision

(GI)

– Cassia Paixão DEF. Joy Pendell Felkins via decision

(GI)

– Luis Gustavo “Guga” DEF. Derek Van Ness via straight ankle lock

(NOGI)

– Alan Sanchez DEF. Osmar De Lima via inside heel hook

(GI)

– Sean Nickmorad DEF. Angel Lopez via straight ankle lock

(NOGI)

– Gianni Grippo DEF. Samir Chantre via decision

(GI)

– Jackson Nagai DEF. Edwin Najmi via triangle

(NOGI)

– Dante Leon DEF. Davi Ramos via RNC