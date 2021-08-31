Davi Cabral de Souza, commonly known as Davi Cabral is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Júlio César Pereira, who worked extensively with Bruno Granola while representing GF Team in the sport’s global circuit. Cabral became a reference in BJJ during his colored belt career through his numerous wins in important tournaments such as Copa Podio’s Iron Brown Belt and the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European Open, Pan American No-Gi Championships, as well as the Brazilian National No-Gi Championships. Cabral went on to become an important figure also in the pro-division after earning his black belt rank.

Davi Cabral Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Davi Cabral de Souza

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Davi Cabral

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2021)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Charleston Summer Open (2021**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place Copa Podio Iron Brown Belt (2020)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2016 blue)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018 blue, 2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016* blue)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2018 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2017 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2016 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Dogbar/Kneebar

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Davi Cabral Biography

Davi Cabral was born on March 19, 1999, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he grew up.

Martial arts entered Cabral’s life during kindergarten, the time when the young Carioca started practicing judo. Continuing his path in combat sports, Davi joined Muay Thai at the age of 11, which he trained for a few years, up until he discovered jiu-jitsu by the end of 2010.

The appeal for grappling derived from Davi’s love for mixed martial arts, particularly exacerbated after he watched the famous triangle choke finish used by Anderson Silva against Chael Sonnen at UFC 117. The famous middleweight title fight and the ground skills displayed by Silva led Davi to a jiu-jitsu academy. The workgroup there was led by Everaldo Penco and Bruno Granola.

During the early stages of his career, Cabral started taking the sport more seriously, turning into a full-time athlete as a 17-year-old blue belt.

Cabral climbed the early belt ranks of the sport guided by Penco, who coached Davi up until his blue belt. He later continued his development with Grandola, and Júlio César Pereira, the leader of GF Team, who awarded Davi his purple, brown, and black belts – the latter in October 2020.

The cover photograph was taken by FlashSport (Flash Sport Brasil).