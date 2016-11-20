JULY 08, 2018 MOSCOW, RUSSIA held another important event for the ACB brand in jiu jitsu, the World Open Championship. A tournament which gathered the interest of big names of our sport, particularly those of the new generation who traveled to the capital of Eastern Europe, aspiring to collect not only the prestige carried by the ACB title but also the cash prize that came with the medal.

Making their debut at a high level black belt tournament were two of our sport’s hottest prospects, ZR Team’s Gabriel Sousa (60 KG) and Rubens “Cobrinha” son Kennedy Maciel (65 KG). The two youngsters did not disappoint, beating the cream of the crop of their respective divisions, Sousa defeating Lucas Pinheiro in the final as well as the mega talented Hiago George on the semis. Maciel on the other hand came through as the winner in a particularly hard weight class. With men such as Paulo Miyao, Pablo Mantovani, Alex Sodré and Victor Moraes, it was the 21 year old Alliance prodigy who came out on top after 3 grueling matches.

Another name who has recently arrived to black belt is Leonardo Lara of Almeida Jiu Jitsu. A truly talented competitor who did extremely well as a brown belt over the past two years. Lara’s debut last month at Copa Podio did not go according to plan, though that was a last minute call to compete on a very different weight class (ultra heavy). Today at his natural weight (75 kg), Lara showed his talent and came through with gold and very positive performances .

Another big performance worthy of note was that of Moroccan competitor Seif-Eddine Houmine who submitted his way through the ultra-heavyweight division. A very large man, Houmine’s size and power were a riddle left unsolved by some of the more experienced Brazilian athletes, a recent black belt whose name we will to keep in mind for the future.

Below are the results of today’s ACBJJ World Championship, black belt division.

60 KILOGRAM

Semi Final

Gabriel Sousa defeated Hiago George by 2×0

Lucas Pinheiro defeated Bebeto Oliveira by decision

Final

Gabriel Sousa defeated Lucas Pinheiro by decision

3rd Place

Hiago George defeated Bebeto Oliveira by decision

65 KILOGRAM

Semi Final

Victor Moraes advanced as Paulo Miyao forfeited

Kennedy Maciel defeated Alex Sodré by 2×0

Final

Kennedy Maciel defeated Victor Moraes by 4×2

3rd Place

Paulo Miyao defeated Alex Sodré by 10×2

75 KILOGRAM

Semi Final

Leo Lara defeated Hugo Marques by decision

Sergio Rios defeated Fernando Pena by 2×0

Final

Leo Lara defeated Sergio Rios by decision

3rd Place

Hugo Marques conquered 3rd Place – Pena could no longer compete after the semi final (injury).

85 KILOGRAM

Semi Final

Gustavo Batista defeated Philippe Pomaski by 2×0

Charles Negromonte defeated Rodrigo Caporal by decision

Final

Gustavo Batista defeated Charles Negromonte by 7×0

3rd Place

Philippe Pomaski defeated Rodrigo Caporal by decision

95 KILOGRAM

Semi Final

Kaynan Duarte defeated Rinat Kashaev by short choke

Felippe Andrew defeated Helton Jose by submission

Final

Felippe Andrew defeated Kaynan Duarte by 2×0

3rd Place

Helton Jose defeated Rinat Kashaev by bow and arrow choke

+95 KILOGRAM

Semi Final

Igor Schneider defeated Otávio Nalati by 5×0

Seif-Eddine Houmine defeated Rodrigo Ribeiro by submission

Final

Seif-Eddine Houmine defeated Igor Schneider by choke

3rd Place

Otávio Nalati defeated Rodrigo Ribeiro by submission

ABSOLUTE

Semi Final

Fellipe Andrew defeated Gustavo Batista by submission

Kaynan Duarte defeated Hugo Marques by submission

Final

Kaynan Duarte defeated Fellipe Andrew by 6×2