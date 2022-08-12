Daniel Sathler Campos is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under André Galvão, who worked extensively with other coaches such as Angelica Galvão, Júlio César Pereira, and Denis Machado during his climb to the uper echelon of the sport. Sathler first made waves as a juvenile competitor when he conquered important cadet age-group tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) such as the World Championships, European Open, and Pan American Championships, later cementing his claim as one of his generation’s top competitors with successful runs in the adult division.

Daniel Sathler Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Daniel Sathler Campos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar >André Galvão > Daniel Sathler

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2017)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 / 2018)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2017**)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017** / 2018)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018*)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017*)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015 / 2016)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017* / 2018)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018*)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Jiu-Jitsu Style, Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Daniel Sathler Biography

Daniel Sathler was born on January 19, 2001, in the Bairro do Rocha neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but relocated with his family at the age of 2, to the Morro do Urubu – a slum in the Abolição district.

When Sathler was 7 years old, he returned to the Rocha burg. As his parents were working long hours and expressed concerns about the possibility of Daniel’s spare time being spent on the streets where crime was a daily occurrence, the decision was made for the young “Carioca” to join an extra-curricular activity. To tackle this issue, his father – a cage fighting and jiu-jitsu fan – decided to include him in BJJ classes.

It was in 2008 that Daniel Sathler joined Denis Machado’s academy, the Brazilian Fight in Clube Magnatas do Rocha. Machado was a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu and Luta Livre Esportiva who always incentivized his young students to compete and it didn’t take long for Sathler to join the squad at the local events.

Daniel went through all juvenile belts under the instruction of Denis Machado (grey, yellow, orange, and green), before joining GF Team’s headquarters when looking to further develop his career as a professional grappler, where he earned his blue and purple belts while developing into hot prospect status through his wins at the World, Pan-American, and European Championships.

Understanding that the core of the sport had shifted to the United States and that it would be best suited for his growth to be competing, year-round – in the North American circuit, Daniel decided to approach André Galvão‘s Atos Headquarters Academy, in San Diego, California, to request membership with the team’s pro squad. Both leaders of the team (André & Angelica Galvão) agreed to have Sathler on board, as such the young Brazilian moved to the Northern Hemisphere at the age of 18.

With Team Atos, Daniel Sathler continued evolving and winning the top tournaments in the sport, earning his brown and black belt with the team, the latter promotion taking place on June 21, 2022.