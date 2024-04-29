Brazilian Nationals 2024 Brave Refs Tackle Stalling As Mica And Kennedy Head For Epic Year

APRIL 29, 2024, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL. The Ginásio Poliesportivo José Correa venue held Brazil’s biggest jiu-jitsu event once again, the Confederação Brasileira de Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJ) Brazilian Nationals, commonly named the Campeonato Brasileiro in Portuguese. The tournament called upon the biggest BJJ names in South America, who gathered to participate in the championship which is part of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Grand Slam: European, Pan-American, Brazilian Nationals, and World Championship.

2024 CBJJ BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONS

57KG: Thalison Soares (AOJ / BRA)

64KG: Cleber Sousa (Almeida JJ)

70KG: Kennedy Maciel (Alliance / BRA)

76KG: Pedro Maia (Six Blades)

82KG: Micael Galvao (Escola Melqui Galvao / BRA)

88KG: Gabriel Costa (Guigo / BRA)

94KG: Patrick Gaudio (GFT / BRA)

100KG: Luiz Betta (Vision /BRA)

+100KG: Helder “Tropeco” Junior (Fratres /BRA)

OW: Pedro Lucas (Companhia JJ / BRA)

49KG: Shelby Murphey (AOJ/USA)

53KG: Mayssa Bastos (AOJ / BRA)

58KG: Maria Luiza (Almeida JJ)

64KG: Vitoria Vieira (GFT / BRA)

69KG: Thalyta Silva (Fratres / BRA)

74KG: Sábatha Laís (Fratres / BRA)

79KG: Melissa Cueto (Alliance / BRA)

+79KG: Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight/BRA)

OW: Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight/BRA)

Always a big draw for talent, the event saw thousands of competitors across all age ranges and belt divisions of the sport. In this report, we will only address the adult black belt division, which is widely regarded as the professional wing of jiu-jitsu.

In this professional category, the Brasileiro has, traditionally, provided some of the most entertaining moments in the sport as it is a window for South American athletes to showcase their skills, given how hard it is for many to obtain visas to compete in the other 3 tournaments of the IBJJF Grand Slam. Sadly, this year, we did not see the same level of entertainment as previous editions. Dare we say, this was the hardest tournament to follow as a fan this year with 12% of matches being won via decision, 17% via advantage, and 18% via 2×0 score. Only 25% of male matches ended in submission and we saw 3 athletes disqualified in the tournament finals for lack of combativity (stalling), adding to 2 other DQs for the same reason in the qualifying rounds. Shocking numbers, though much respect and credit should be given to the referees for having the courage to make these difficult but necessary decisions for the sake of our sport.

Fans also witnessed what we believe to be the first Double DQ for stalling at a Brazilian Nationals under the new guidelines of the federation, which happened in the ultra-heavy division in the match between Pedro Elias and Vitor Honorio. The two athletes were sent off for lack of combativity and to compete for the final, the IBJJF called upon the two athletes Elias and Honorio had defeated in the semi-finals, namely Helder “Tropeço” Junior and Renan Barreto who put on a very different show for the spectators. A match that ended with a submission win for Helder.

Luckily, this lack of willingness to engage was mostly seen in the male divisions as the female athletes brought forward a commendable 37% submission rate, thanks to athletes like Brianna Ste-Marie, Gabrieli Pessanha, Melissa Cueto, and Amanda Magda. All beacons of forward-moving grappling mentality. Equally entertaining was the unquestionable Mica Galvao. The Manaus athlete continues his focus on the gi in the first half of the year as he aims for the Super Grand Slam of this sport, namely winning the main IBJJF and the ADCC world title. As it stands, he might very well do it, given how well he has performed since his loss in the ADCC finals in 2022. As we stand, Mica Galvao has not lost one match in his weight class since that clash with Kade Ruotolo, with only 2 losses since being in heavier weight classes.

Another athlete who might be setting his sights on the Super Grand Slam is Kennedy Maciel, who is following his father’s footsteps – Rubens Charles “Cobrinha” – who achieved this deed back in 2017. Kennedy is now on a 21-match winning streak in the featherweight division and accomplished a bronze in the open weight class as well at the Brazilian Nationals, being the first featherweight to achieve the podium of the Brasileiro open class since Royler Gracie did it in 1997, 27 years ago.

Check the results for the main matches below:

2024 IBJJF BRASILEIRO QUICK STATS

Adult black belt division

– Male Matches: 143

– Female Matches: 57

– Total Matches: 200

– Male Submissions: 36 (25%)

– Female Submissions: 21 (37%)

– Total Submissions: 57 (28%)

– Athlete With Most Submissions: Mica Galvao & Helder Junior (3)

ROOSTER WEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Thalison Soares def. Abraham Majedi via choke from the back

– Aniel Bonifacio via WO

– Welerson Goncalves def. Faris Kashmeeri via advantages

– Oziel Santos via WO

Semi-Finals:

– Thalison Soares def. Aniel Bonifacio via Choke from back

– Welerson Goncalves def. Oziel Santos via 6×4

Final:

– Thalison Soares def. Welerson Goncalves via 8X4

LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Anderson Delfino def. Kalel Santos via decision

– Kevin Gabriel def. Jefferson Fagundes via advantages

– Cleber Sousa def. Nathannael Fernandes via guillotine

– Leonardo Mario def. Andrew Soares via advantages

Semi-Finals:

– Cleber Sousa def. Leonardo Mario via advantages

– Anderson Delfino def. Kevin Gabriel via advantages

Final:

– Cleber Sousa def. Anderson Delfino via 8×0

FEATHERWEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Kennedy Maciel def. Lucas Maquine via 2×0

– Alex Sodre def. Danilo Moreira via 4×2

– Guilherme Fernandes def. Isaac Doederlein via 4×2

– Diego Sodre def. Ademir Barreto via 2×0

Semi-Finals:

– Alex Sodre def. Guilherme Fernandes via 11×2

– Kennedy Maciel def. Diego Sodre via 8×6

Final:

– Kennedy Maciel def. Alex Sodre via 4×2

LIGHTWEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Rolando Samson def. Alexandre Jesus via decision

– Pedro Maia def. Victor Nithael via Choke from the back

– Lucas Protasio def. Luis Santos via advantages

– Luiz Paulo def. Wilhiam Marques via decision

Semi-Finals:

– Pedro Maia def. Rolando Samson via advantages

– Luiz Paulo def. Lucas Protasio via decision

Final:

– Pedro Maia def. Luiz Paulo via advantages

MIDDLEWEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Vinicius Martins def. Facundo Ciancio via 6×4

– Mica Galvao def. Gabriel Machado via Choke from back

– Elder Junior def. Francis Quinn via Straight ankle lock

– Jhonathan Marques def. Fabyury Khrysthyan via Toe hold

Semi-Finals:

– Mica Galvao def. Vinicius Martins via Choke from the back

– Jhonathan Marques def. Elder Junior via 4×2

Final:

– Mica Galvao def. Jhonathan Marques via Armbar

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Servio Tulio def. Leonardo Brocca via 2×0

– Manoel Porto def. Wellington Luis via 2×0

– Gabriel Costa def. Rafael Paganini via injury

– Alex Munis def. Leon Brito via decision

Semi-Finals:

– Gabriel Costa def. Alex Munis via decision

– Manoel Porto def. Servio Tulio via advantages

Final:

– Gabriel Costa def. Manoel Porto via decision

HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Pedro Machado def. Hygor Brito via 4×2

– Vinicius Liberati def. Gabriel Volante via decision

– Patrick Gaudio def. Leandro Carlos

– Vital Neto def. Lucas Alves via decision

Semi-Finals:

– Pedro Machado def. Vinicius Liberati via advantage

– Patrick Gaudio def. Vital Neto via Choke from back

Final:

– Patrick Gaudio def. Pedro Machado via decision

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Luiz Betta def. Davi Souza via advantages

– Elderson Santino def. Wildemar Souza via advantages

– Harryson Pereira def. Matheus Henriquei via 2×0

– Gabriel Henrique def. Elioenai Braz via 6×0

Semi-Finals:

– Harryson Pereira def. Gabriel Henrique via Choke

– Luiz Betta def. Elderson Santino via 4×2

Final:

– Luiz Betta def. Harryson Pereira via DQ (stalling)

ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Victor Honorio def. Cleiton Santos via DQ (stalling)

– Helder Junior def. Leonardo Andrade via Choke

– Pedro Elias def. Cleyton Flores via No arm triangle

– Renan Barreto def. Otavio Nalati via advantage

Semi-Finals:

– Victor Honorio def. Helder Junior via Dogbar

– Pedro Elias def. Renan Barreto via 2×0

Final:

– Pedro Elias & Victor Honorio were both DQ’ed after 4 stalling calls. and the two athletes who had lost to Pedro and Victor in the semi-finals were called in to compete for the gold medal, as per IBJJF Ruleset.

Final 2:

– Helder Junior def. Renan Barreto via Botinha lock

OPEN WEIGHT, MALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Hygor Brito def. Harryson Pereira via Botinha

– Kennedy Maciel def. Italo Lima via Choke from the back

– Pedro Lucas def. Anderson Kauan via advantage

– Pedro Machado def. Felipe Bezerra via 2×0

Semi-Finals:

– Pedro Lucas def. Pedro Machado via 2×0

– Hygor Brito def. Kennedy Maciel via advantage

Final:

– Pedro Lucas def. Hygor Brito via decision

ROOSTERWEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Thais Loureiro def. Hanna Tavares

– Maria Brito def. Barbara Silva via Ezekiel choke

Semi-Finals:

– Shelby Murphey def. Maria Brito via Choke from the back

– Giulia Gregorut def. Thais Loureiro via 2×0

Final:

– Shelby Murphey def. Giulia Gregorut via advantages

LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Jessica Caroline def. Andressa Nogueira via advantages

– Brenda Larissa def. Nathalie Touson via 8×2

– Amanda Monteiro def. Beatriz Santos via DQ (knee reaping)

Semi-Finals:

– Brenda Larissa def. Jessica Caroline via points

– Mayssa Bastos def. Amanda Monteiro via advantages

Final:

– Mayssa Bastos def. Brenda Larissa via 14×6

FEATHERWEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Maria Luiza def. Maria Claudia via 6×4

Semi-Finals:

– Andreia Cavalcante def. Miranda Galban via 2×0

– Maria Luiza def. Emily Nicholson via 2×0

Final:

– Maria Luiza def. Andreia Cavalcante via 4×2

LIGHTWEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Brianna Ste-Marie def. Ludmila Fiori via Choke

– Amanda Hening def. Janine Mutton via Toe hold

– Vitoria Vieira def. Leticia Wambier via Triangle

– Natalia Zumba def. Stephanie Jangelni via 22×0

Semi-Finals:

– Vitoria Vieira def. Natalia Zumba via points

– Brianna Ste-Marie def. Amanda Hening via Cross choke

Final:

– Vitoria Vieira def. Brianna Ste-Marie via advantages

MIDDLEWEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Thalyta Silva def. Maria Pereira via Triangle

– Alexia Arantes def. Suelen Desterro via Choke

– Jamile Lima def. Renata Rosario via decision

– Patricia Ferreira def. Gabriela Matos via Armbar

Semi-Finals:

– Jamile Lima def. Patricia Ferreira via 7×0

– Thalyta Silva def. Alexia Arantes via Choke

Final:

– Thalyta Silva def. Jamile Lima via decision

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Sabatha Lais def. Thais Santos via Choke from back

– Maria Carolina Vicentini def. Stephanie Aparecida via RNC

– Ingridd Alves def. Bruna Farah via Choke from the back

– Thamara Ferreira def. Thaynara Conceicao via 14×0

Semi-Finals:

– Thamara Ferreira def. Ingridd Alves via points

– Sabatha Lais def. Maria Vicentini via 17×0

Final:

– Sabatha Lais def. Thamara Ferreira closed out the division for team Fratres

HEAVYWEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Tamiris Silva def. Goncala Moreira

– Amanda Magda def. Jeane Rafaelly via 7×0

– Thaynara Aparecida def. Geovana Malta via Choke from back

Semi-Finals:

– Melissa Cueto def. Thaynara Aparecida via points

– Amanda Magda def. Tamiris Silva via Toe hold

Final:

– Melissa Cueto def. Amanda Magda via 2×0

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Stefhanie Costa def. Mikaela Lima via 4×2

– Gabrieli Pessanha via WO

– Yara Soares via WO

– Kauani Queiroz via WO

Semi-Finals:

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Stefhanie Costa via Triangle

– Yara Soares def. Kauani Queiroz via 6×0

Final:

– Gabrieli Pessanha won the event as Yara Soares could not compete (possibly due to an injury in a previous match)

OPEN WEIGHT, FEMALE

Quarter-Finals:

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Maria Pereira via Choke from the back

– Stephanie Costa def. Thaynara Aparecida via Katagatame

– Yara Soares def. Gabriela Matos via Armbar

– Melissa Cueto def. Leticia Wambier via Choke from back

Semi-Finals:

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Stephanie Costa via points

– Yara Soares def. Melissa Cueto via points

Final:

– Gabrieli Pessanha won the event as Yara Soares could not compete (possibly due to an injury in a previous match)