Dream Team Hits The Mundial At Full Pelt For The First Time In Black Belt Division

Dream Art is an exclusive group of professional jiu-jitsu athletes hand-picked for their potential by those in charge of the project. The idea behind this endeavor is to find and select athletes from impoverished backgrounds who have shown their skill and proven their commitment to the sport at a lower level of competition, and sign them to the team where they are pushed to reach the full capacity of their abilities.

Once enlisted by Dream Art, the athletes have the full commitment of the squad’s staff. World-class coaching by Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró, access to school, English courses to help them better their communication with students at future seminars, bed, food,as well as all the commodities of a modern-day pro-team.

After a few years competing for the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu team, Dream Art is finally spreading its wings on its own, representing itself for the first time at the IBJJF World Championships after a split from the famous Black Eagle team in September 2020«1. For their first international event flying solo, Dream Art has shown up with 19 athletes. So far, 6 athletes have competed in the tournament, taking home 6 medals (4 gold medals [one of those from a close out] and 2 bronzes).

The 2021 World Championships also marks the first major test for the team’s first generation of home-grown black belts. Since the team’s inception back in 2018, Gabriel Figueiró and Isaque Bahiense have been working hard to produce the elite of the sport and everyone is excited to see them at work this weekend.

Among these home-grown black belts are Lucas Gualberto, the Munis Brothers (Erich, Anderson, and Alex), as well as Anna Rodrigues. Joining them are other black belts who arrived to the team already as well recognized stars, mega-talent such as Meyram Maquiné, the highly under-rated Maurício de Oliveira, Patrick Gaudio, Igor Schneider, or Yara Rodrigues.

Below is a list of Dream Art’s black belt squad. Keep your eyes on these young athletes, they are exciting and ready.

DREAM ART 2021 BLACK BELT WORLDS SQUAD

Light-Feather

– MEYRAM MAQUINÉ (22-3)

Middle

– ISAQUE BAHIENSE (140-17)

– LUCAS GUALBERTO (36-5)

Medium-Heavy

– MAURICIO DE OLIVEIRA (30-5)

– ALEX MUNIS (25-9)

Heavy

– PATRICK GAUDIO (196-48)

Super-Heavy

– ANDERSON MUNIS (13-8)

Super-Heavy

– ERICH MUNIS (31-2)

Ultra-Heavy

– NICHOLAS MEREGALI (44-12)

Ultra-Heavy

– IGOR SCHNEIDER (82-48)

Light-Feather

– ANNA RODRIGUES (39-3)

Heavy

– IZADORA CRISTINA

Super-Heavy

– YARA SOARES (35-8)