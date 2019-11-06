Rocha, Ruotolo, Najmi, Canuto and More to Face At F2W 131

The Fight 2 Win grappling promotion will return to California during the weekend, this time the show is set for Richmond, more precisely the Craneway Pavillion where some of this sport’s very best will meet under F2W’s submission-only format.
Under promoter Seth Daniels the F2W brand has grown to become one of the biggest grappling shows on the planet, producing some of the best match-ups available in the sport, a claim supported by this Richmond’s card. A particular example of this “out of the box” style match-up will be available on the main event this weekend. That of veteran grappler Vagner Rocha vs 16-year-old grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo, who had a fantastic performance at the ADCC in late September, placing 4th in the tournament.
Although formidable, Tye will be facing a larger, more accomplished and deeply more experienced competitor in Vagner Rocha who will be a big, big favorite going into this one. Can the young Atos standout pull off the upset? We will certainly tune in to see.
Another very interesting match will be that of Murilo Santana and Josh Hinger, two highly accomplished grapplers who compete in the same weight class, but oddly only fought once against each other – a submission win for Murilo. A lot has changed over the past three years and while Hinger’s improved tremendously, Santana has been somewhat inconsistent as of late. We would say Josh has the upper hand here, but one should never count Murilo’s out.
The event is several layers deep in terms of high-end clashes, which will include Devhonte Johnson vs Elliot Kelly, Nisar Loynab vs Gustavo Andrade, Marcos Yemaso vs Sean Nkmorad and more, but that match we believe has all the ingredients to steal the show is that of Edwin Najmi vs Jaime Canuto.
Najmi spent most of the year preparing for the year’s top nogi event, the ADCC and the F2W 131 will mark his return to the gi. Although one of the most interesting grapplers to watch with the gi, Edwin will have to share the favoritism on the mat, as he will be facing the armbar king himself, Mr. Jaime Canuto. Another athlete who loves nothing more than the submission. Najmi does his best work from passing, Jaime is a well-rounded player who will likely look to choose bottom. A very interesting clash in our hands.
Location:
Craneway Pavillion
1414 Harbour Way S,
Richmond, CA
Tickets: f2wbjj.com
Date: Oct 19, 2019
Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm
Stream: FloGrappling
MAIN EVENT
TYE RUOTOLO x VAGNER ROCHA
CO-MAIN EVENT
Masters Light Weight Gi Title
MARCOS TORREGROSA x SEAN NKMORAD
185lbs Black Belt NOGI
JOSH HINGER x MURILO SANTANA
195lbs Black Belt NOGi
MIKE MITCHELL x CODY WILSON
180lbs Black Belt GI
EDWIN NAJMI x JAIME CANUTO
230lbs Black Belt Gi
JAMISON CUMMINGS x STEPHEN HALL
230lbs Black Belt Gi
FELIPE ABAD x AHMED WHITE
220lbs Black Belt NOGI
DEVHONTE JOHNSON x ELIOT KELLY
205lbs Black Belt NOGI
DANIEL RIPPER x MAURICIO ALONSO
195lbs Black Belt NOGI
DAVE ANDERSON x JASON BUTCHER
195lbs Black Belt Gi
GUSTAVO ANDRADE x NISAR LOYNAB
190lbs Black Belt Gi
NICHOLAS GREENE x JUNA SOUZA
185lbs Black Belt NOGI
ADAM DUNKEL x MANNY ROCHA
175lbs Black Belt NOGi
JAY SHELLHAMMER x MATTHEW TODD
173lbs Black Belt Gi
LUIZ “GUGA” CAMPOS x DOM HOSKINS
165lbs Black Belt NOGI
JIM COTTER x DEREK VAN NESS
165lbs Black Belt Gi
THOMAS HALEY x DAVID MITCHELL
140lbs Black Belt NOGI
ALEX CANDERS x COLE FRANSON
195lbs Brown Belt NOGI
JOE KROPSCHOT x RENATO VALENTE
170lbs Brown Belt NOGI
JACOB PANGELINAN x DOUGLAS ANCEY
170lbs Brown Belt Gi
OSVALDO AMAZONAS x FABRICIO SILVA
155lbs Brown Belt Gi
BRETT BRYON x DAN DYKEMAN
155lbs NOGI
JON PAGNI x CHRIS VICKERS
140lbs Brown Belt NOGI
JOEY TAYLOR x ALAN CHANG
140lbs Brown Belt Gi
SEAN JOSEPH x MUNY MUNOZ
135lbs NOGI
CHARIZE APOSTOL x ZKAY FOUNTILLA
120lbs Brown Belt NOGI
KARLA SHELLHAMMER x CHELSI AGUAYO
170lbs Purple Belt Gi Title
TYLER SHEW x JACOB KASSAMA
Super Heavy Weight NOGI
KELLY ILLESCAS x AMIR LACY
200lbs Purple Belt GI
NATHAN RISING THUNDER x MANNY MENDOZA
195lbs Purple Belt NOGI
ALEC BAUDANZA x SPENCER JEHA
175lbs Purple Belt Gi
SHAWN GRISOLD x FRANCESCO MARQUEZ
165lbs Purple Belt NOGI
BRIAN SCHINSKI x FAISAL BARAKAT
150lbs Purple Belt NOGI
CORBIN BILUND x KEVIN KANE
145lbs Purple Belt NOGI
ANTHONY ARNAL x CIARAN SAUNDERS
145lbs Purple Belt Gi
CHELSEA CHANDLER x JAIDYN MUELLER
135lbs Orange Belt NOGi
JOEY BRODSKIY x JULIO RAMAGE
90lbs Orange Belt Gi
JARED PEREZ x GOVANNY DURAN
73lbs Yellow Belt Gi
COCO CASTILLO x GABRIELLE HO