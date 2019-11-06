Rocha, Ruotolo, Najmi, Canuto and More to Face At F2W 131

The Fight 2 Win grappling promotion will return to California during the weekend, this time the show is set for Richmond, more precisely the Craneway Pavillion where some of this sport’s very best will meet under F2W’s submission-only format.

Under promoter Seth Daniels the F2W brand has grown to become one of the biggest grappling shows on the planet, producing some of the best match-ups available in the sport, a claim supported by this Richmond’s card. A particular example of this “out of the box” style match-up will be available on the main event this weekend. That of veteran grappler Vagner Rocha vs 16-year-old grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo, who had a fantastic performance at the ADCC in late September, placing 4th in the tournament.

Although formidable, Tye will be facing a larger, more accomplished and deeply more experienced competitor in Vagner Rocha who will be a big, big favorite going into this one. Can the young Atos standout pull off the upset? We will certainly tune in to see.

Another very interesting match will be that of Murilo Santana and Josh Hinger, two highly accomplished grapplers who compete in the same weight class, but oddly only fought once against each other – a submission win for Murilo. A lot has changed over the past three years and while Hinger’s improved tremendously, Santana has been somewhat inconsistent as of late. We would say Josh has the upper hand here, but one should never count Murilo’s out.

The event is several layers deep in terms of high-end clashes, which will include Devhonte Johnson vs Elliot Kelly, Nisar Loynab vs Gustavo Andrade, Marcos Yemaso vs Sean Nkmorad and more, but that match we believe has all the ingredients to steal the show is that of Edwin Najmi vs Jaime Canuto.

Najmi spent most of the year preparing for the year’s top nogi event, the ADCC and the F2W 131 will mark his return to the gi. Although one of the most interesting grapplers to watch with the gi, Edwin will have to share the favoritism on the mat, as he will be facing the armbar king himself, Mr. Jaime Canuto. Another athlete who loves nothing more than the submission. Najmi does his best work from passing, Jaime is a well-rounded player who will likely look to choose bottom. A very interesting clash in our hands.

F2W 131 FULL CARD

Location:

Craneway Pavillion

1414 Harbour Way S,

Richmond, CA

Tickets: f2wbjj.com

Date: Oct 19, 2019

Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm

Stream: FloGrappling

MAIN EVENT

TYE RUOTOLO x VAGNER ROCHA

CO-MAIN EVENT

Masters Light Weight Gi Title

MARCOS TORREGROSA x SEAN NKMORAD

185lbs Black Belt NOGI

JOSH HINGER x MURILO SANTANA

195lbs Black Belt NOGi

MIKE MITCHELL x CODY WILSON

180lbs Black Belt GI

EDWIN NAJMI x JAIME CANUTO

