F2W 153 Card, Samuel Nagai X Gianni Grippo

The busiest promotion in professional jiu-jitsu returns this weekend for its 153rd show. We are talking about Fight 2 Win, who, on Friday (September 25, 2020), will be headlining a fantastic card, featuring 18 black belt matches which will include 4 very fun female clashes and top-level entertainment in its bantamweight title match between Junny Ocasio and Marcelo Cohen. Check the full card below.

F2W 153 LINE-UP

Where?

Gilley’s

1135 S Lamar St

Dallas, TX

When?

September

Stream?

FloGrappling

Main Event 155lbs Black Belt Gi

– Gianni Grippo (Marcelo Garcia) vs Samuel Nagai (Checkmat)

Interesting match between veteran featherweight Gianni Grippo and black belt newcomer Samuel Nagai.

This will be Grippo’s first match since the COVID19 period, and he will be facing one of the hottest new prospects in the sport in Nagai. Samuel is a natural lightweight who is “ring-rust” free as he has been competing regularly over the past couple of months.

Expect a slight favoritism to the Brazilian grappler here, particularly considering this will be in the sub-only, F2W ruleset. Grippo is a masterful strategist and has years of experience over Nagai, so, if anyone can pull it off against the young stud, that person is him. Fun match ahead.

Co-Main Event Bantamweight Black Belt NOGI Title

– Junny Ocasio (Unity) vs Marcelo Cohen (Armory / MCBJJ)

Two athletes who love to be on the offense, and two athletes who thrive in a submission only setting. Slight favoritism to Ocasio, who is training, day-in, and day-out, with an array of top tier athletes at Unity in New York, but do not count the veteran Marcelo out. If he catches one of his kimuras, he will take an arm home to Florida.

Flyweight Black Belt NOGI Title

– Talita Alencar (Alliance) vs Heather Raftery (Atos)

Two flyweight studs, both Alencar and Raftery have been doing this for a minute, but still have pristine brake pads in them as they rarely use them. Forward movement and aggression are what these two No-Gi World medalists have given us over the years, expect more of the same here.

125lbs Black Belt GI

– Amanda “Tubby” Alequin (Gamblers) vs Pati Fontes (Checkmat)

An incredible challenge for Fontes who will be facing in Alequin one of the most underrated grapplers in our sport. Formerly a middleweight, Alequin has been dropping in weight more recently. She is a submission machine and a very entertaining athlete to watch, particularly in this ruleset. Expect Amanda to be the favorite against the 3x world no-gi champ.

135lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Sheliah Lindsey (Magness BJJ) vs Gabi McComb (Gracie Humaita)

A former F2W belt holder, Lindsey will have her hands full with the “Tazmanian Devil” style that McComb brings to the table. Expect this to be a fun, fast-paced match as neither of these two athletes likes to step back.

Masters Super Heavy Weight Gi Title

– Chris Roberson (Revolution Dojo) vs Travis Clark (All American MMA)

Super Heavy Weight Black Belt Gi

– Dinko Bektic (Revolution DOJO) vs Ivan Bozovic (All American MMA)

225lbs Black Belt Gi

– Alan Shebaro (Shebro JJ) vs Michael Sarausa (Sarausa team)

205lbs Black Belt Gi

– Jorge Perez (Zombie Krew) vs Chuck Adam (LuckyJJ)

195lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Camron Couch (Mohler MMA) v Eric Alequin (Gamblers)

185lbs Black Belt Gi

– Vinicius Garcia (Gracie Gym) vs Kyle Raemisch (Frequency)

185lbs Black Belt Gi

– Greg Grigar (Next Generation) vs Samuel Snow (Alliance)

180lbs Black Belt Gi

– Christian Duran (Peak BJJ) vs Angel Lopez (Halo JJ)

165lbs Black Belt Gi

– Jason Bright (Genesis JJ) vs Gilson Nunes (Checkmat)

155lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Frank Rosenthal (Renzo Gracie) vs Jackson Matos (Checkmat)

145lbs Black Belt GI

– Edmaicon Moraes (SIA) vs Rodrigo Oliveira (Fight Sports)

145lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Chelsah Lyons (Marcelo Garcia) vs Nikki Sullivan (ATOS)

140lbs Black Belt Gi

– Henrique Rossi (SIA) vs Sean Joseph (SabreJJ)

205lbs Brown Belt NOGi

– Colton Roelofs (Next Generation MMA) vs Kevin McCormick (Marcelo Garcia)

200lbs Brown Belt Gi

– Talal Alrasheed (Atos) vs Jeff Horn Jr (AMBJJ)

180lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Brittney Elkin (The Kompound) vs Steafanie Kopacz (ATOS)

170lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Tony Oviedo (10th Planet) vs Nicholas Willey (Revolution BJJ)

165lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Luca Ramaci (Renzo Gracie) vs Colon Santana (Gamblers JJ)

160lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Ulyses Aguila (Frequency) vs Jairo Bautista (144 Academy)

135ls Purple Belt GI Title

– Erica Barnes (Genesis) vs Emily Fernandez (Bastos BJJ)

Super Heavy Weight NOGI

– Alfonso Bruno Kaihau (Sloth BJJ) vs Jay Arnold (Apex Grappling)

200lbs Purple Belt GI

– Ramiro Leon (Renzo Gracie) vs Hemerson Neris (Alliance)

175lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Noah Villemarette (Gracie Gym) vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Selway (Fortis MMA)

170lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Jason Rivera (10th Planet) vs Dylan Martinez (Fortis MMA)

170lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Brandon Bennett (Checkmat) vs Eliazar Guardiola (GenesisJJ)

155lbs Purple Belt Gi

– Seth Kaelin (RKBJJ) vs Carson Streicher (ARES BJJ)

125lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Minah Turner (Marcelo Garcia) vs Shannon O’shea (Soul Fighters)

212 Blue Belt Gi

– Mike Woelfle (Soul Fighters) vs Jimmy Hernandez (SFS MMA)

190lbs Blue Belt GI

– Dory Auon (Checkmat) vs Devon Brown (All American MMA)

137lbs Blue Belt Gi

– Noah I Gutierrez vs Victor Aguirre (Marcelo Garcia)

118lbs Blue Belt Gi

– Tyler Ard (Carlos Machado) vs Evan Crews Wise (Wise BJJ)

Black Belt Judo

– Ralph Lahoud (Fort Worth Judo) vs Joe Cheavens (Ruben Martin Training Center)