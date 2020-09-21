Maxine Thylin is a jiu-jitsu black belt competitor from Sweden who earned her rank from Letícia Ribeiro of the Gracie Humaitá team, having also worked extensively with Ricard Carneborn, Ralf Carneborn, and Marcelo Yogui. Thylin is well known in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where she competed extensively, earning important medals in events such as the World, Pan American, and European Championships.

Maxine Thylin Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Emilie Maxine M. H. Thylin

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Vini Aieta > Letícia Ribeiro > Maxine Thylin

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2017)

1st Place SJJIF World Championship (2015)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2016 / 2015)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2017)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2015**)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2018)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2017)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2015 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2011 / 2012 purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2014 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2010 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2013 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2012 / 2013** purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2009 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2014 / 2015 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2011 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Closed Guard

Weight Division: Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Humaitá

Maxine Thylin Biography

Maxine Thylin was born on June 5, 1991, in Sweden where she spent her formative years.

Growing up Maxine was very active in a variety of sports, which ranged from horseback riding to swimming, adding martial arts by the time she was 9, through Japanese ju-jutsu (JJJ), a combat style Thylin competed in extensively, making her country’s Junior National Squad Team by the age of 15.

In trying to improve her ground skills for JJJ, Thylin decided to add Brazilian jiu-jitsu to her expertise starting her BJJ training with Ricard Carneborn, Ralf Carneborn, and Marcelo Yogui in 2008.

Although initially planning to use BJJ as a way to improve her JJJ, Maxine quickly realized she enjoyed the Brazilian grappling format over the Japanese one, and in 2010 opted to switch her focus solely to jiu-jitsu.

Throughout her grappling career, prior to the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, BJJ’s top event, Maxine traveled to Letícia Ribeiro‘s, Gracie Humaitá South Bay Academy in California, and spent 3 to 4 months preparing for the tournament with the former world champion. During the 2013 fight-camp, Thylin met her future husband, a relationship that would lead Maxine towards a permanent move to the USA in 2015.

Although juggling with a career in psychology and her jiu-jitsu schedule, Maxine was able to conquer medals in all of the sport’s main tournaments as a colored belt. Her good results earned Thylin her black belt from Letícia Ribeiro on June 2015, after a victorious campaign at the IBJJF World Championships.

Cover photo by William Burkhardt.

Maxine Thylin vs Venla Lukkonnen