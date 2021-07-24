F2W 178 Is Tonight! Xande Returns, Victor Hugo Battles Augusto

JULY 24, 2021, PHOENIX – ARIZONA will host another exciting edition of Fight 2 Win. IBJJF World Champions, ADCC gold medalists, and some of the rising black belt stars in the sport will be featured in a series of superfights laid out for spectators tonight. Below is a short assessment of what you should expect from the event tonight.

GRACIE BARRA ARIZONA BRINGS OUT THE BIG GUNS

One of the rising academies in the sport today is Flávio Almeida’s Gracie Barra Arizona. Almeida was one of the most prolific athletes of the 2000s era, having since become equally successful in the role of coach, developing a few of jiu-jitsu’s top talents. Among them are Lucas Norat and Austin Baker, who will be battling with Josh Guerra and Jose Munoz, respectively. Two exciting matches between four grapplers who like to push the pace and display their jiu-jitsu skills by moving forward.

CHAMPION VS CHAMPION

Another enticing match is that of Alliance’s Guilherme Augusto and Six Blades’ Victor Hugo, two of the biggest and most skilled grapplers of today.

Hugo competes in the ultra-heavyweight division and does so often. He’s had only one loss this year (by referee decision) and has looked tremendous in his past few matches. Plenty of power with a heavy dose of flair, Victor will be the favorite here but don’t count Augusto out just yet.

Guilherme is the current IBJJF Pan American Champion and multiple-time Brazilian National Champion although he has had a mixed record this year with a few highs and a few lows. This could be a big chance to put 2021 on the right track with a big win over one of the main athletes in our sport.

2x ADCC CHAMP XANDE RIBEIRO RETURNS TO ACTION

One of the most technical grapplers to ever walk the earth, former ADCC gold medalist and 7x IBJJF World Champion (black belt), Mr. Xande Ribeiro will return to the mats!

Originally semi-retired back in 2018, Ribeiro competed twice in 2020 to break free of the cobwebs. Tonight, he returns for more against a very tough opponent, Fellipe Trovo. Trovo is younger, bigger, and very offense-driven with a high submission ratio at the highest level (54%), having just recently conquered the American Nationals. Without a doubt a fun match ahead, between one of the most unorthodox players in the heavyweight division (Trovo) and “Mr. Clean Jiu-Jitsu”, Alexandre Ribeiro.

Other exciting matches ahead are those of Márcio André black belt, Daniel Rodriguez versus one of the top rooster weights in the nation right now, Keven Carrasco of Ares JJ. Ares will also be bringing team leader Osvaldo Queixinho to the mats. Queixinho will battle Pan Ams champion Pedro Dias.

BLACK BELT MATCHES

– XANDE RIBEIRO X FELLIPE TROVO

– OSVALDO MOIZINHO X PEDRO DIAS

– VICTOR HUGO X GUILHERME AUGUSTO

– DANIEL RODRIGUEZ X KEVEN CARRASCO

– DANIEL HAMPTON X KOA KALAMA

– JOSH GUERRA X LUCAS NORAT

– JOSE MUNOZ X AUSTIN BAKER

BROWN BELTS MATCHES

– COREY ROUGH X MARCO MARTINEZ

– OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS X DAN DYKEMAN

– SEAN KLICKA X MARK WILSON

– JONATHAN TRAN X JOAO MARCIO SANTOS

– BRANDON BEHRENS X ANTHONY DEJESUS

– GABRIEL DE LOS SANTOS X MATT COX

– MICHAEL CASHMAN X MARCELO DIAZ

– DOUG HOOPES X HOWARD WILSON SWEENEY III

– GREG MOONEY X LONDON AMIL HORN