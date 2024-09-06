Jefferson Fagundes is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete, a black belt in this martial art under coach Cicero Costha, and one of the few top-level competitors in this sport from the Brazilian state of Tocantins. Fagundes first made waves while competing in the colored belt ranks at the AJP Tour (Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro) where he conquered a World title as a brown belt (2022) and several Grand Slam events before his promotion to the pro level in 2023.

Jefferson Fagundes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jefferson Veloso Fagundes

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Jefferson Fagundes

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP EU Continental Pro (2023)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)

3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2022 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RIO (2023 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard / Lasso

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha

Jefferson Fagundes Biography

Jefferson Fagundes was born in 2000, in the Brazilian state of Tocantins in the country’s Northeast region.

Grappling entered Fagundes’ life through karate. He had heard of this martial art and decided to attend some classes. The karate coach he found at the local club was also a jiu-jitsu instructor, and it was by his advice that 16-year-old Jefferson agreed to join the BJJ class. As he fancied it best from the get-go, he decided to follow that path instead of the ancient Okinawan combat style.

Jardenir Luz was Fagundes’ first BJJ instructor. His school closed down one year after it started and Jefferson decided to continue his training at the social project Projeto Social Sementinha do Amor with black belt Ivanildo Silva, who had been Jardenir’s instructor as well.

Under the guidance of Silva, Jefferson gained his appreciation for competition and invested more of his time in this aspect of jiu-jitsu with good results at the local scene. In 2019 Fagundes decided to move to São Paulo to pursue his dream of becoming a professional athlete, where he joined Cicero Costha. He was a blue belt at the time.

Under the guidance of Costha, Fagundes became one of the biggest names on the colored belt circuit. His international wins earned him his black belt promotion from Master Cicero Costha in July 2023.