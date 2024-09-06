Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Jefferson Fagundes

Jefferson Fagundes is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete, a black belt in this martial art under coach Cicero Costha, and one of the few top-level competitors in this sport from the Brazilian state of Tocantins. Fagundes first made waves while competing in the colored belt ranks at the AJP Tour (Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro) where he conquered a World title as a brown belt (2022) and several Grand Slam events before his promotion to the pro level in 2023.

Jefferson Fagundes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jefferson Veloso Fagundes

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Jefferson Fagundes

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place AJP EU Continental Pro (2023)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)
  • 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RIO (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard / Lasso

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha

Jefferson Fagundes Biography

Jefferson Fagundes was born in 2000, in the Brazilian state of Tocantins in the country’s Northeast region.

Grappling entered Fagundes’ life through karate. He had heard of this martial art and decided to attend some classes. The karate coach he found at the local club was also a jiu-jitsu instructor, and it was by his advice that 16-year-old Jefferson agreed to join the BJJ class. As he fancied it best from the get-go, he decided to follow that path instead of the ancient Okinawan combat style.

Jardenir Luz was Fagundes’ first BJJ instructor. His school closed down one year after it started and Jefferson decided to continue his training at the social project Projeto Social Sementinha do Amor with black belt Ivanildo Silva, who had been Jardenir’s instructor as well.

Under the guidance of Silva, Jefferson gained his appreciation for competition and invested more of his time in this aspect of jiu-jitsu with good results at the local scene. In 2019 Fagundes decided to move to São Paulo to pursue his dream of becoming a professional athlete, where he joined Cicero Costha. He was a blue belt at the time.

Under the guidance of Costha, Fagundes became one of the biggest names on the colored belt circuit. His international wins earned him his black belt promotion from Master Cicero Costha in July 2023.

Jefferson Fagundes Grappling Record

28 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    20 (71%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

10 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (10%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (30%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Jefferson Fagundes Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
39550Matias EstevezMatias EstevezLPts: 6x3SA Cont Pro69KG4F2023
41106Higor LimaHigor LimaLPts: 5x4Brazil Nat ProABSF2023
42013Artur OliveiraLReferee DecisionVitoria Open70KGF2023
43073Andrew SoaresAndrew SoaresLPts: 1x0ADGS Miami62KGSF2023
44484Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPts: 2x1Africa Cont Pro77KGF2023
44862Diego SodreDiego SodreLPts: 9x4World Pro69KGSF2023
46443Meyram MaquineMeyram MaquineLChoke from backEuropean Open64KGSF2024
49258Kevin GabrielKevin GabrielLPts: 2x2, AdvBrasileiro64KG4F2024
50294Matheus LimaMatheus LimaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.64KG4F2024
51726Israel SousaIsrael SousaLReferee DecisionADGS RJ69KGR12024
39556Hudson BritoWArmbarSA Cont Pro69KGRPC2023
39557Walter AlamoWPts: 3x1SA Cont Pro69KG3RD2023
41099Leandro SilvaWPts: 1x0Brazil Nat Pro69KGSF2023
41105L. SilvaWPts: 6x0Brazil Nat ProABSSF2023
41571Jorge EduardoWChoke from backNA Cont. Pro69KGSF2023
41572Orlando YehWBaratoplataNA Cont. Pro69KGF2023
42010Wagner SaudeWArmbarVitoria Open70KG4F2023
42011Rodrigo SousaWChoke from backVitoria Open70KGSF2023
43069Roiter limaRoiter limaWPts: 1x1ADGS Miami62KG4F2023
43076Malachi EdmondMalachi EdmondWPts: 3x2ADGS Miami62KGRPC2023
44854Karl PegersWPts: 4x0World Pro69KG8F2023
44861Omar AlfadhliWPts: 1x1World Pro69KG4F2023
44875Florian BayiliFlorian BayiliWPts: 7x3World Pro69KGRPC2023
44876Omar AlfadhliWPts: 4x3World Pro69KG3RD2023
46163Tomoro IdeWPts: 1x0ADGS TYO62KGR12024
46164Juhyuck YimWPts: 4x4ADGS TYO62KG4F2024
46171Robert OdaWPts: 4x2ADGS TYO62KGRPC2024
46442Tomoyuki HashimotoTomoyuki HashimotoWPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open64KG4F2024
48798Tomasz PaczkaWPts: 11x0ADGS Rome62KG4F2024
49255Enrique GuerreroWPts: 10x2Brasileiro64KG8F2024
49643Abdullah KhamisWPts: 7x5ADGS ABD62KG4F2024
49652Bruno BorgesWArmbarADGS ABD62KGRPC2024
50089Caio SilvaWPts: 9x0Floripa FO70KGSF2024
50091Gabriel NevesWPts: 17x0Floripa FO70KGF2024
50282Robert OdaWPts: 4x2World Champ.64KGR12024
50284Jordan VaismanJordan VaismanWArmbarWorld Champ.64KG8F2024
50638Tommy YipWPts: 5x3ADGS Istanbul62KGSF2024
50640Pablo MantovaniPablo MantovaniWPts: 4x4ADGS Istanbul62KGF2024
