IBJJF 2020 Pan American No-Gi Championship Results

NOVEMBER 22, 2020, in the most tumultuous year since the creation of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) is near its end and, fortunately, we were able to see the NOGI Pan American Championships come to fruition before the end of the season.

With the ongoing COVID19 pandemic travel conditions were far from optimal and the event’s roster did suffer from the absence of many of our sport’s major stars. Although missing the big names, the adult black belt division did bring forth quite a few good matches and important debuts such as that of Giancarlo Bodoni. The talented new Alliance black belt looked very impressive out there, proving the hype behind his name is more than adequate.

Equally impressive was Pedigo Submission Fighting’s Andrew Wiltse. The young American earned his first gold medal at a major tournament this weekend, he had a very solid career in the colored belt divisions and is now proving his worth in the elite division of jiu-jitsu.

Alongside the aforementioned Wiltse and Bodoni, when relating to breakthrough performances, were Stephen Simms and Checkmat Dallas’ Willis Nunes. A product of Manaus, now competing in the US, Nunes dominated the roosterweight division, showing why he got the call from coach Keiser Girao, slowly becoming one of the galo’s main players. Simms we had very little information prior to the tournament but will be sure to look for next time he competes. The Canadian athlete went to a 0x0, advantage loss to Atos’ Ronaldo Junior in his weight class, then had a very strong performance in the open weight class, reaching the semi finals of the event where he took the match the highly accomplished Lucas Hulk.

In the open weight class, the two bigger names on the tournament, namely Lucas Barbosa and Kaynan Duarte, put on their cruise control and dominated the division – as they had their own weight classes prior to the absolute.

IBJJF PAN CHAMPIONSHIP NOGI

ROOSTER

Male / Adult / Black-Belt

Round-Robin:

– Willis Nunes def. Washington Lima via guillotine

– Washington Lima def. David Zennario via 8×4

Final:

– Willis Nunes def. Washington Lima via Darce choke

LIGHT-FEATHER

Male / Adult / Black-Belt



Quarter Finals:

– Lucas Pinheiro def. Bebeto Oliveira via advantages (4×4 pts)

– Hiago Gama def. Richard Alarcon via advantages (0x0 pts)

– Dennis Pressey def. Anthony Oliveira via N/A

– Matheus Magalhaes advanced via WO

Semi Finals:

– Lucas Pinheiro def. Hiago Gama voa 6×2 pts

– Matheus Magalhaes def. Dennis Pressey via RNC

Final:

– Lucas Pinheiro def. Matheus Magalhaes via 7×2

FEATHER

Male / Adult / Black-Belt



Quarter Finals:

– Gabriel Sousa def. Charles Murdock via

– Gianni Grippo def. Windson Ramos via 2×0

– Kennedy Maciel def. Guilherme Rocha via decision (2×2 pts)

– Orlando Castillo def. Emilio Hernandez via 4×2

Semi Finals:

– Gabriel Sousa def. Gianni Grippo via decision (2×2 ps)

– Kennedy Maciel def. Orlando Castillo via short choke

Final:

– Kennedy Maciel def. Gabriel Sousa via straight ankle lock/injury

LIGHT

Male / Adult / Black-Belt



Quarter Finals:

– Francisco Cuneo def. Adam Benayoun via decision

– Rodrigo Francioni def. Fred Alves via 4×0

– Alexandre Molinaro def. Samir Chantre via advantages (2×2 pts)

– Joshua Bacallao def. Josh Murdock via armbar

Semi Finals:

– Alexandre Molinaro def. Joshua Bacallao via decision (2×2 pts)

– Rodrigo Francioni def. Francisco Cuneo via 2×0

Final:

– Alexandre Molinaro & Rodrigo Francioni closed out the division

MIDDLE

Male / Adult / Black-Belt



Quarter Finals:

– Ronaldo Junior def. Stephen Simms via advantages (0x0 pts)

– Paulo Gabriel def. Michael Trasso via advantages (0x0 pts)

– Pedro Palhares def. Felipe Cesar via advantages (2×2 pts)

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Bobby Malof via decision

Semi Finals:

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Pedro Palhares via 4×0

– Ronaldo Junior def. Paulo Gabriel 2×0

Final:

– Ronaldo Junior & Jonnatas Gracie closed the division

MEDIUM-HEAVY

Male / Adult / Black-Belt



Quarter Finals:

– Pedro Rocha def. Timothy Welch via 4×2

– Juan Cleber def. Rennick Kama via RNC

– Andrew Wiltse def. Victor Silva via 7×0

– Cameron Gilliam advanced via WO

Semi Finals:

– Pedro Rocha def. Juan Cleber via mounted guillotine

– Andrew Wiltse def. Cameron Gilliam via 2×0

Final:

– Andrew Wiltse def. Pedro Rocha via penalty (0x0 pts)

HEAVY

Male / Adult / Black-Belt



Quarter Finals:

– Lucas Barbosa def. Valdir Araujo via RNC

– Joseph Watson def. Yuri Santos via advantages

– Giancarlo Bodoni def. Ronnie Pace via RNC

– Benjamin Silva advanced via WO

Semi Finals:

– Lucas Barbosa def. Joseph Watson via katagatame

– Giancarlo Bodoni def. Benjamin Silva via RNC

Final:

– Lucas Barbosa def. Giancarlo Bodoni via 2×0

SUPER HEAVY

Male / Adult / Black-Belt



Quarter Finals:

– Ethan Moses def. Charles McGuire via

– Arnaldo Maidana advanced via WO

– Kaynan Duarte advanced via WO

– Tex Johnson advanced via WO

Semi Finals:

– Kaynan Duarte def. Ethan Moses

– Tex Johnson def. Arnaldo Maidana via straight ankle lock

Final:

– Kaynan Duarte def. Tex Johnson via reverse-triangle/Armbar

ULTRA HEAVY

Male / Adult / Black-Belt



Quarter Finals:

– Max Gimenis def. Leo D’Avila via botinha lock

– John Hansen def. Colby Dobbins via Americana lock

– Ricardo Evangelista def. Austin Avera via 11×0

– Diego “Sem Noçao” def. Jordan More via DQ

Semi Finals:

– Max Gimenis def. John Hansen via 3×0

– Ricardo Evangelista def. Diego “Sem Noçao” via decision

Final:

– Evangelista & Gimenis closed the division

ABSOLUTE

Male / Adult / Black-Belt

Semi Finals:

– Kaynan Duarte def. Jeferson Guaresi via 6×0

– Lucas Barbosa def. Stephen Simms via 11×2

Final:

– Lucas Barbosa & Kaynan Duarte closed the division

LIGHTWEIGHT

Female / Adult / Black-Belt



The only division (aside from the open weight) with more than 1 athlete, the lightweight division saw great performances by Nathalie Ribeiro and Nikki Sullivan in their semi-finals matches.

1. Nathalie Ribeiro

2. Nichole Sullivan

3. Megan Curran

3. Taylor Biagi

ABSOLUTE

Female / Adult / Black-Belt



The absolute division was dominated by Atos’ new black belt Rafaela Guedes. The young competitor has been on a tear since reaching the division and once again proved why she is already one of the main figures in the sport.

Rafaela had tough matches which included a brilliant performance against Tara White, whom she beat via omoplata; a war against Gabi McComb and a flawless victory over Team Lloyd Irvin / Crazy 88 newcomer, Vanessa Griffin.

1. Rafaela Guedes

2. Vanessa Griffin

3. Nichole Sullivan

3. Gabrielle McComb