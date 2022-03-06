IBJJF Open Results, Keven Carrasco And Andy Murasaki Gear Up For Pans With Big Wins in Dallas

MARCH O6, 2022, DALLAS, TX, USA. The NYTEX Sports Centre saw a few of our sport’s biggest names clash at the IBJJF International Open this weekend, one of the last remaining gi tournaments on the federation’s schedule ahead of the Pan American Championships happening in 4.5 weeks’ time.

The Dallas Open was particularly well-received, at the black belt level, by the light-featherweights who showed up in good numbers and with world class names of this weight class steping on the mats. Athletes such as Jordan Vaisman (Team GB), Lucas Pinheiro (Atos), Vinny Saenz (Lovato), Bebeto Oliveira (GFT) and Ares’ Keven Carrasco. Despite being one of the least experienced competitors on the bracket, Carrasco came in ready to challenge everyone, taking home a gold medal after 3 very tough matches.

Another name who is showing preparedness for the big showdown next month (Pans) was Andy Murasaki of Atos. The Brazilian came in strong in both the middleweight and open weight division, conquering double gold with 5 tough matches and 2 submissions, beating steady names such as André Porfirio, Eduardo Avelar, and former Brazilian National Champ, Yan Lucas.

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / ROOSTER

#1 Osamah Ali Almarwai (Atos)

#2 Henrique Rossi (SIA)

#3 Gregory Hernandez (LEAD)

#3 Jorge Vasquez (LEAD)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER

#1 Keven Carrasco (Ares)

#2 Lucas Pinheiro (Atos)

#3 Carlos Alberto Oliveira (GFT)

#3 Vincent Eliseo Saenz (Six Blades)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / FEATHER

#1 Matías Estévez (Nova União)

#2 Alef Silva (Grappling Zone)

#3 Ismael Santos (GFT)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT

#1 Fabricio Barbarotti (PSLPB)

#2 Alexandre Molinaro (Carlson Gracie)

#3 Matheus Galvão (Soul Fighters)

#3 Max Danrley (LEAD)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MIDDLE

#1 Andy Murasaki (Atos)

#2 Eduardo Avelar (Double Five)

#3 Carlos Alberto Castro (Rodrigo Pinheiro)

#3 Francisco Cuneo (Unity)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

#1 Horlando Monteiro (KMR BJJ)

#2 Enderson Dias (MJN)

#3 Rodrigo Lopes (Double Five)

#3 Thiago Cesar de Andrade (Unique Logic)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / HEAVY

#1 Lucas Lisboa Alves (Fight Sports)

#2 André Porfirio (Fight Sports)

#3 Marlon Tanaka (316)

#3 Mohammednour Al-asbahi (Animals MMA)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

#1 Joshua Guerra (KMR BJJ)

#2 Jackson Douglas (CheckMat)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / ULTRA-HEAVY

#1 Davi Cabral (GFT)

#2 Gustavo Dias Elias (Six Blades)

#3 Matthew Torres (CheckMat)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

#1 Andy Murasaki (Atos)

#2 André Porfirio (Fight Sports)

#3 Bryan Peterson (TAC Team)

#3 Yan Lucas (Six Blades)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT

#1 Claire North (TAC Team)

#2 Tracey R. Goodell (Free World)

#3 Sarah Block (Six Blades)

#3 Thamires Monteiro (CheckMat)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / MIDDLE

#1 Danielle Alvarez (LEAD)

#2 Victória Montrezor (Gracie Barra)

#3 Betina Chaves (GFT)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / HEAVY

#1 Larissa Dias (MJN)

#2 Melissa Cueto (Alliance)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

#1 Larissa Dias (MJN)

#2 Vedha Toscanon (CheckMat)

#3 Thamires Monteiro (CheckMat)

#3 Tracey R. Goodell (Free World)