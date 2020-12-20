Masters World Championship 2020, Master 2 Results, Hinger, Bastos, Antelante And More!

DECEMBER 20, 2020. Held in Silver Spurs Arena, Florida, USA, was the 9th edition of the World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship, an event promoted by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), for the over 30YO divisions of the sport.

Unlike many other combat sports, where athletes tend to slowly lose their competitive edge after their 20s and disappear from the tournament scene, Jiu-Jitsu has done a terrific job, through its governing bodies, at promoting and incentivizing these veteran divisions – adequately labeled Masters – and with this support, the World Masters event has quickly become one of the most relevant tournaments on the international calendar.

The Master 2 division, which we are reporting on in this article, encompasses athletes from the 35 up to 40 years of age, range. Traditionally, this has been one of the most stacked age groups of the tournament, particularly at the black belt level, where many of the sport’s old(ish) glories and even a few athletes who compete regularly at adult, still come to test their skills.

DOUBLE GOLD FOR JOSH HINGER

In his fourth attempt at gold in the Masters Worlds Championship, Josh Hinger finally gets it done! Hard not to root for the Atos standout, he who – despite being eligible for the M2 division – consistently competes as an adult and wins while being also one of the most entertaining grapplers on the planet.

After three years of reaching the podium but narrowly missing the title, Hinger got the title(s) he aspired. But make no mistake, his campaign was no walk in the park. 7 matches against strong opposition, including butterfly guard wizard Rafael Formiga, judo and pressure passing expert Alexandro Ceconi, technician Alberto Vilanova to name a few.

One of the most interesting aspects of Hinger’s run for gold was how he got it done. He played pressure passing against the dangerous guard of Formiga and played the takedown game against the dangerous stand-up powerhouse Ceconi, beating these high-level grapplers at their own game. Josh’s well-known sweep single-leg takedowns and pressure passing were on full display throughout the day to which he added 3 submissions.

ANTELANTE & FORMIGA CLOSE OUT LIGHTWEIGHT

The 82-kilogram weight class was, arguably, the toughest in the Masters 2 black belt divisions, but that was no problem for the former Soul Fighters teammates Marcus Antelante and Rafael “Formiga” Barbosa. Although now defending different flags, Barbosa was Marcus’ instructor for many years and the two still share a strong bond, as such, the unusual close-out between representatives of different teams was inevitable.

BRUNO BASTOS GETS IT DONE

In the ultra-heavyweight division, veteran Bruno Bastos had quite a day, suffering no points throughout the tournament and taking home another gold medal, after 4 grueling matches. In the final, Bastos met his long time nemesis Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu.

Although the two share a visible mutual respect off the mats, they were able to leave their friendship outside the blue squared mat for the final. Much like all of Bruno’s matches at the Masters World Championship, the clash was spent almost entirely standing, with the decision falling on Bastos.

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER

1. Luis Felipe Ninja de Moraes Pinto

Kronos BJJ HQ

2. Jeysen Santiago dos Santos

Gracie Humaita Hemet

3. Carlos Eduardo de Almeida Goncalves

A-Force Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

3. Paulo Eduardo Vieira Nunes Freire

Gracie Barra

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / FEATHER

1. Denilson de Carvalho Pimenta

GF Team

2. Diego de Araujo Saraiva

Nova União

3. Diego Asenjo de Paula

Fabin Rosa Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

3. Jinho Kim

Ares BJJ

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / LIGHT

1. Denis Mitchel Batista Pinto

Fight Sports

2. Daniel Fundora

Carlson Gracie Team

3. Gabriel Rodrigues A. Goulart

Alliance

3. Matheus Barreto Saramago

Kronos BJJ

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / MIDDLE

1. Rafael Monteiro Barbosa

Double Five Highland Village

2. Marcus Antelante

Ares BJJ

3. Edenilson Roberto Siqueira de Lima

LEAD BJJ

3. Jorge Luiz Santiago Rodrigues

Xcell Jiu-Jitsu Academy

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

1. Joshua Roy Hinger

Atos Jiu-Jitsu

2. Fabio Alencar Trindade

Gracie Barra

3. Alberto Silva Vilanova

Vilanova Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

3. Jose Reginaldo P. Souza Jr

Alliance

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / HEAVY

1. Wancler Oliveira Costa Santos

GF Team

2. Gustavo Henrique Saraiva Adolfo

GF Team

3. Jonathan Andrew Thomas

TAC Team BJJ

3. Josh Souder

CheckMat

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

1. Alexandro Ceconi de Souza

BJJ Revolution Team

2. Nicholas Raymond Sanders

TAC Team BJJ

3. Diego Gamonal Nogueira

Brazilian Top Team

3. João Francisco de Moraes Assis

CheckMat

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / ULTRA-HEAVY

1. Bruno Bastos Cruz

LEAD BJJ

2. Roberto de Abreu Filho

Fight Sports

3. Luiz Fernando Fernandes

Nova União

3. Victor Barreto Rodrigues

Alliance

MASTER 2 / MALE / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

1. Joshua Roy Hinger

Atos Jiu-Jitsu

2. Rafael Monteiro Barbosa

Double Five Highland Village

3. Alexandro Ceconi de Souza

BJJ Revolution Team

3. Diego Asenjo de Paula

Fabin Rosa Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

MASTER 2 / FEMALE / BLACK / LIGHT

1. Georgina Staley

Pablo Silva BJJ

2. Melissa Bentley

Renato Tavares Association

3. Vanessa Sue Waltz

Gracie Barra

MASTER 2 / FEMALE / BLACK / MIDDLE

1. Ana Paula Cardoso do Nascimento

Fight Sports

2. Catherine C. Jones

Carlson Gracie Team

MASTER 2 / FEMALE / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

1. Laura Ann Heiman Martins

Paragon BJJ Academy

2. Jennifer L. Russell

TDBJJ

MASTER 2 / FEMALE / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

1. Jennifer A. Case

Renato Tavares Association

2. Tammy M Griego

Gracie Barra

MASTER 2 / FEMALE / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

1. Jennifer A. Case

Renato Tavares Association

2. Laura Ann Heiman Martins

Paragon BJJ Academy

3. Melissa Bentley

Renato Tavares Association

3. Tammy M Griego

Gracie Barra