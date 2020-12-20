Masters World Championship 2020, Master 1 Results, Malyjasiak, Lins, Gracie, Lovato And More!

DECEMBER 20, 2020. Silver Spurs Arena, Florida, USA, held the 9th edition of the World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship, an event promoted by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), for the above 30-years-old divisions of the sport.
Unlike many other combat sports where athletes tend to fade away after their 20s, the IBJJF has done a fantastic job at promoting and incentivizing these veteran divisions – adequately labeled Masters – and with this support from the martial art’s main governing body, the World Masters event has quickly become one of the most popular tournaments on the international calendar.
The Master 1 division encompasses athletes between 30 and 35 years of age. It is the “youngest” division in the World Masters event and, traditionally, has also been the most coveted/stacked in the tournament, particularly at the black belt level, where plenty of its athletes still compete regularly at the adult level. Below are the results and our analysis of this M1 division.
FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION ON FIRE!
To get a picture of how “high-level” the Master 1 division was, we saw one of the sport’s top featherweights, Osvaldo Moizinho fall in the second round of a 25 men bracket. The same happened to Moizinho’s teammate, the equally talented and accomplished Samir Chantre. The M1 featherweight division was truly on fire with many familiar faces on show. Names such as Cobrinha’s Fabbio Passos, Henrique Freire of Boca Team, Shaolin’s Silvio Duran, PSLPB’s Kevin Wheeler, to name a few.
In these shark-infested waters, it was GF Team’s Italo Lins who came home the victor. Italo looked outstanding throughout the event, he who was one of the leading figures of his team during the early 2010s. Italo had many tough matches this weekend, particularly in the quarter-finals, against Moizinho (won by 4×2 pts) and in the semis versus Silvio Duran (won by advantage), but the most memorable/bizarre moment of the tournament likely took place in the second round, against Bruno Vicenti Palmier, who attempted an illegal submission – heel hook – on Lins and was disqualified for the shenanigans.
MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT DREAM TEAM
If the featherweight division was stacked, the 88-kilos category wasn’t far behind. Gregor Gracie, Gabriel Procópio and Sérgio “Pichilinga” Rios were expected to dominate, and dominate they did. Rios was particularly fun to watch (as always) and came out the winner in an epic final battle against Gracie. A fun match well worth revisiting, with Pichilinga’s “Esquijitsu” on full display against Gracie’s solid foundations’ type grappling style.
GRACIE VS LOVATO SHOWDOWN IN THE OPEN WEIGHT
Both Gregor Gracie and Rafael Lovato Junior made it to the finals of their respective weight classes, but with different outcomes. Rafael Lovato dominated at super-heavy, submitting all his opponents, albeit, in the case of Gybson Sá (final), the tap came due to an injury. Lovato returned to the mats for the absolute division ready to repeat the deed.
More committed than ever after his loss at the 88 kilograms final, Gregor returned to the mats ready to make his second shot at gold count. Gregor won strategically and decisively on his way to his absolute title, taking the gold medal from the favorite Lovato. The final match was decided by a “detail”, when, on a reset to the center of the mat, Rafael spoke to the referee and was awarded a penalty for the slip-up. This, ultimately, cost him the match.
MALYJASIAK CONQUERS GOLD FOR POLAND
One of the most exciting guard players in the world, Maria Malyjasiak continues to show class, technique, and tenacity on the mats. Truly one of the most fun grapplers to watch compete at the moment.
After an easy podium in her weight class (she was the only one competing in it), Maria dominated the open weight, taking out the heavier Michelle Welti and Hillary VanOrnum with a jiu-jitsu clinic, while stealing gold from another heavier and highly skilled athlete in Mayara Custódio during the final.
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / ROOSTER
1. Washington Luis do M. Lima
GF Team
2. Justin Masaichi Ordinario
Pablo Silva BJJ
3. Dustin M Ordinario
Pablo Silva BJJ
3. Miguel D. Portela
Alliance
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER
1. João Pedro Oliveira Rodrigues (Somalia)
Fight Sports
2. Robson Brasil Feitoza
Club Pina Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
3. Bruno Ayolphi Braz
Submit Your Friend Academy
3. Ermilio Lucas Ferreira Lima
Soul Fighters BJJ
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / FEATHER
1. Ítalo Silva Lins de Albuquerque
GF Team
2. Kevin Wheeler
PSLPB Cicero Costha USA
3. Henrique Freire Lima
Fabin Rosa Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
3. Silvio Duran de Barros Saraiva
Nova União
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / LIGHT
1. Gilson Nunes De Oliveira Neto
CheckMat
2. Piter Frank Almeida Silva
Alliance
3. Felipe Romano Liborio Reis
Sunrise BJJ Team
3. Igor Mocaiber Peralva de Mello
PSLPB Cicero Costha USA
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / MIDDLE
1. Vitor Henrique Silva Oliveira
GF Team
2. Igor Matosinho de Paiva
Soul Fighters BJJ
3. Pedro Henrique Monteiro Palhares
Luiz Palhares Jiu Jitsu
3. William Ferreira Dias
Nova União
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY
1. Sergio Raimundo Rios da Silva
Brasa CTA
2. Gregor de Carvalho Rangel Gracie
Renzo Gracie Academy
3. Gabriel Procópio da Fonseca
Brazilian Top Team
3. Lawrence Vincent Carara
Brazilian Top Team
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / HEAVY
1. Abraão Amorim Magalhães
CheckMat
2. Andre Gomes Reis
3.1.6 BJJ
3. Nathan J dos Santos
Jiu-Jitsu For Life Team
3. Wayne A. Knudsen II
Soul Fighters BJJ
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY
1. Rafael Lovato Jr.
Lovato Jiu-Jitsu
2. Guybson Costa e Sá
SAS Team
3. Jarrod Nicholas Anderson
Alliance
3. Nicholas Wolz
Fight Sports
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / ULTRA-HEAVY
1. Ricardo Ferreira Evangelista
GF Team
2. Kaliffa Gonçalves Oliveira
Gracie Barra
3. Dinko Bektic
BJJ Revolution Team
3. Maxmiliano Paulino de Freitas
Gracie Barra
MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / OPEN CLASS
1. Gregor de Carvalho Rangel Gracie
Renzo Gracie Academy
2. Rafael Lovato Jr.
Lovato Jiu-Jitsu
3. Abraao Amorim Magalhaes
CheckMat
3. Ricardo Ferreira Evangelista
GF Team
MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / FEATHER
1. Kristina Sofia Puruganan Barlaan
Brasa CTA
2. Rita Lynne Gribben
Gracie Humaita South Bay
MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / LIGHT
1. Natasha Aileen Quiza
Fight Sports
2. Elizabeth Jane Exell
Vilanova Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
3. Samantha Rider
Gracie Barra
MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / MIDDLE
1. Luanna Alzuguir Marton Moraes
Aviv Jiu-Jitsu
2. Nivian Fabiana Carvalho de Oliveira
Gracie Barra
3. Pamela Boveda
Fight Sports International
MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY
1. Maria Malyjasiak
Abmar Barbosa Association
MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / HEAVY
1. Tara Giovanna White
Fight Sports
2. Elizabeth Foster
Alliance
3. Gabriela R.B. Ceconi
BJJ Revolution Team
3. Kim Bowser
New Breed Academy
MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY
1. Mayara Monteiro Custódio
CheckMat – Equipe 1.
2. Hillary VanOrnum
One Jiu-Jitsu USA
3. Michelle Welti
Big Brothers
3. Talita Andrea Nogueira
Alliance
MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / OPEN CLASS
1. Maria Malyjasiak
Abmar Barbosa Association
2. Mayara Monteiro Custódio
CheckMat – Equipe 1.
3. Hillary VanOrnum
One Jiu-Jitsu USA
3. Tara Giovanna White
Fight Sports