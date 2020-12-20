Masters World Championship 2020, Master 1 Results, Malyjasiak, Lins, Gracie, Lovato And More!

DECEMBER 20, 2020. Silver Spurs Arena, Florida, USA, held the 9th edition of the World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship, an event promoted by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), for the above 30-years-old divisions of the sport.

Unlike many other combat sports where athletes tend to fade away after their 20s, the IBJJF has done a fantastic job at promoting and incentivizing these veteran divisions – adequately labeled Masters – and with this support from the martial art’s main governing body, the World Masters event has quickly become one of the most popular tournaments on the international calendar.

The Master 1 division encompasses athletes between 30 and 35 years of age. It is the “youngest” division in the World Masters event and, traditionally, has also been the most coveted/stacked in the tournament, particularly at the black belt level, where plenty of its athletes still compete regularly at the adult level. Below are the results and our analysis of this M1 division.

FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION ON FIRE!

To get a picture of how “high-level” the Master 1 division was, we saw one of the sport’s top featherweights, Osvaldo Moizinho fall in the second round of a 25 men bracket. The same happened to Moizinho’s teammate, the equally talented and accomplished Samir Chantre. The M1 featherweight division was truly on fire with many familiar faces on show. Names such as Cobrinha’s Fabbio Passos, Henrique Freire of Boca Team, Shaolin’s Silvio Duran, PSLPB’s Kevin Wheeler, to name a few.

In these shark-infested waters, it was GF Team’s Italo Lins who came home the victor. Italo looked outstanding throughout the event, he who was one of the leading figures of his team during the early 2010s. Italo had many tough matches this weekend, particularly in the quarter-finals, against Moizinho (won by 4×2 pts) and in the semis versus Silvio Duran (won by advantage), but the most memorable/bizarre moment of the tournament likely took place in the second round, against Bruno Vicenti Palmier, who attempted an illegal submission – heel hook – on Lins and was disqualified for the shenanigans.

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT DREAM TEAM

If the featherweight division was stacked, the 88-kilos category wasn’t far behind. Gregor Gracie, Gabriel Procópio and Sérgio “Pichilinga” Rios were expected to dominate, and dominate they did. Rios was particularly fun to watch (as always) and came out the winner in an epic final battle against Gracie. A fun match well worth revisiting, with Pichilinga’s “Esquijitsu” on full display against Gracie’s solid foundations’ type grappling style.

GRACIE VS LOVATO SHOWDOWN IN THE OPEN WEIGHT

Both Gregor Gracie and Rafael Lovato Junior made it to the finals of their respective weight classes, but with different outcomes. Rafael Lovato dominated at super-heavy, submitting all his opponents, albeit, in the case of Gybson Sá (final), the tap came due to an injury. Lovato returned to the mats for the absolute division ready to repeat the deed.

More committed than ever after his loss at the 88 kilograms final, Gregor returned to the mats ready to make his second shot at gold count. Gregor won strategically and decisively on his way to his absolute title, taking the gold medal from the favorite Lovato. The final match was decided by a “detail”, when, on a reset to the center of the mat, Rafael spoke to the referee and was awarded a penalty for the slip-up. This, ultimately, cost him the match.

MALYJASIAK CONQUERS GOLD FOR POLAND

One of the most exciting guard players in the world, Maria Malyjasiak continues to show class, technique, and tenacity on the mats. Truly one of the most fun grapplers to watch compete at the moment.

After an easy podium in her weight class (she was the only one competing in it), Maria dominated the open weight, taking out the heavier Michelle Welti and Hillary VanOrnum with a jiu-jitsu clinic, while stealing gold from another heavier and highly skilled athlete in Mayara Custódio during the final.

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / ROOSTER

1. Washington Luis do M. Lima

GF Team

2. Justin Masaichi Ordinario

Pablo Silva BJJ

3. Dustin M Ordinario

Pablo Silva BJJ

3. Miguel D. Portela

Alliance

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER

1. João Pedro Oliveira Rodrigues (Somalia)

Fight Sports

2. Robson Brasil Feitoza

Club Pina Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

3. Bruno Ayolphi Braz

Submit Your Friend Academy

3. Ermilio Lucas Ferreira Lima

Soul Fighters BJJ

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / FEATHER

1. Ítalo Silva Lins de Albuquerque

GF Team

2. Kevin Wheeler

PSLPB Cicero Costha USA

3. Henrique Freire Lima

Fabin Rosa Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

3. Silvio Duran de Barros Saraiva

Nova União

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / LIGHT

1. Gilson Nunes De Oliveira Neto

CheckMat

2. Piter Frank Almeida Silva

Alliance

3. Felipe Romano Liborio Reis

Sunrise BJJ Team

3. Igor Mocaiber Peralva de Mello

PSLPB Cicero Costha USA

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / MIDDLE

1. Vitor Henrique Silva Oliveira

GF Team

2. Igor Matosinho de Paiva

Soul Fighters BJJ

3. Pedro Henrique Monteiro Palhares

Luiz Palhares Jiu Jitsu

3. William Ferreira Dias

Nova União

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

1. Sergio Raimundo Rios da Silva

Brasa CTA

2. Gregor de Carvalho Rangel Gracie

Renzo Gracie Academy

3. Gabriel Procópio da Fonseca

Brazilian Top Team

3. Lawrence Vincent Carara

Brazilian Top Team

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / HEAVY

1. Abraão Amorim Magalhães

CheckMat

2. Andre Gomes Reis

3.1.6 BJJ

3. Nathan J dos Santos

Jiu-Jitsu For Life Team

3. Wayne A. Knudsen II

Soul Fighters BJJ

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

1. Rafael Lovato Jr.

Lovato Jiu-Jitsu

2. Guybson Costa e Sá

SAS Team

3. Jarrod Nicholas Anderson

Alliance

3. Nicholas Wolz

Fight Sports

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / ULTRA-HEAVY

1. Ricardo Ferreira Evangelista

GF Team

2. Kaliffa Gonçalves Oliveira

Gracie Barra

3. Dinko Bektic

BJJ Revolution Team

3. Maxmiliano Paulino de Freitas

Gracie Barra

MASTER 1 / MALE / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

1. Gregor de Carvalho Rangel Gracie

Renzo Gracie Academy

2. Rafael Lovato Jr.

Lovato Jiu-Jitsu

3. Abraao Amorim Magalhaes

CheckMat

3. Ricardo Ferreira Evangelista

GF Team

MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / FEATHER

1. Kristina Sofia Puruganan Barlaan

Brasa CTA

2. Rita Lynne Gribben

Gracie Humaita South Bay

MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / LIGHT

1. Natasha Aileen Quiza

Fight Sports

2. Elizabeth Jane Exell

Vilanova Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

3. Samantha Rider

Gracie Barra

MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / MIDDLE

1. Luanna Alzuguir Marton Moraes

Aviv Jiu-Jitsu

2. Nivian Fabiana Carvalho de Oliveira

Gracie Barra

3. Pamela Boveda

Fight Sports International

MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

1. Maria Malyjasiak

Abmar Barbosa Association

MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / HEAVY

1. Tara Giovanna White

Fight Sports

2. Elizabeth Foster

Alliance

3. Gabriela R.B. Ceconi

BJJ Revolution Team

3. Kim Bowser

New Breed Academy

MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

1. Mayara Monteiro Custódio

CheckMat – Equipe 1.

2. Hillary VanOrnum

One Jiu-Jitsu USA

3. Michelle Welti

Big Brothers

3. Talita Andrea Nogueira

Alliance

MASTER 1 / FEMALE / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

1. Maria Malyjasiak

Abmar Barbosa Association

2. Mayara Monteiro Custódio

CheckMat – Equipe 1.

3. Hillary VanOrnum

One Jiu-Jitsu USA

3. Tara Giovanna White

Fight Sports