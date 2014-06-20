Fabbio Passos is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel, who is widely regarded as one of the better light-featherweight competitors of his generation, having also grappled extensively in the rooster-weight class. Aside from his extensive sportings achievements, Passos is also recognized for his long-term affiliation with the Alliance Academy, in particular with the team’s Los Angeles affiliate: Cobrinha Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness, where he worked as a coach from 2011, helping Rubens Charles establish his brand of BJJ in the United States.

Fabbio Passos Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Fabbio Passos de Alencar

Nickname: Passos is often called “Monstrinho” by his training partners. The name means Little-Monster in Portuguese and was given to Fabbio for his performances on the mat.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Fabbio Passos

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Master (2013 Master 1)

1st Place IBJJF Pans (2018 Master 1)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2012/2013 Adult, 2015 Master 1)

2nd Place IBJJF World NoGi (2012/2013 Adult, 2015/2017 Master 1)

2nd Place IBJJF Pans (2017 Master 1)

2nd Place EBI II – 135 lbs (2014)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2014)

2nd Place IBJJF American NoGi Nationals (2012)

3rd Place IBJJF World Master (2014/2019 Master 1)

3rd Place IBJJF World NoGi (2011/2014)

3rd Place IBJJF Pans (2015)

3rd Place CBJJ Brasileiro (2009)

3rd Place CBJJ Brasileiro NoGi (2009)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Team Nationals (2001 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Galo/Pluma

Team/Association: Alliance

Fabbio Passos Biography

Fabbio Passos was born on January 26, 1983, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Influenced by the swarm of 1980s martial arts Hollywood movies, Passos requested his parents for an introduction to combat sports, his wish came true when he was 8, starting with judo and adding freestyle wrestling to his sporting schedule by the time he was 13 years old. Competing in both grappling activities as a teenager, Fabbio conquered a few important tournaments such as SP Metropolitan champion and São Paulo State champion while also representing his home state’s squad at national events.

As Fabbio’s academic life narrowed his spare time, Passos slowly drifted away from practice, until 2000 when he decided to make a comeback to martial arts. Given that he loved newaza (judo ground-work), Fabbio chose to re-start with jiu-jitsu, signing in to Demetrius Angotti’s academy – a student of Fábio Gurgel.

After only a few classes, Angotti realized the potential for grappling in Passos and decided to take him to the Alliance team headquarters where he handed the tuition of Fabbio to Mr. Gurgel.

From white to brown belt, Fabbio split his time between training, competing and his university study duties, though at brown belt, Passos’ grappling career started taking a turn towards professionalism. His first coaching job was at a social project with underprivileged children of the Morumbi neighborhood. After earning his black belt from Fábio Gurgel (2005), Passos expanded his coaching footprint as he started teaching at a few different gyms, always under the supervision of Gurgel.

In 2010 Passos traveled to the United States for a competition. He ended up staying for a couple of months, coaching at the Paragon academy at Ricardo “Fanjinha” Miller‘s request. The idea of moving from Brazil was not truly a goal of Passos, but his stay in California sparked his interest in a future outside his home country. The following year (2011) Fabbio returned to the US to compete at the IBJJF Pan American Championship, doing his training camp with his good friend Rubens Charles – who had only recently opened his own Alliance affiliate in Los Angeles. During this camp, Charles invited Passos to stay and be one of his coaches, an offer thoroughly accepted by Fabbio.

Fabbio Passos vs Milton Bastos

