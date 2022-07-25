Orlando Open Results, Avalanche Of New Blood Breaks Through In Florida

This past week, on July 21st, 2022, the jiu-jitsu world witnessed the Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, become the capital of the sport through the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Pan American Kids tournament as well as the Orlando Summer Open, another important championship that is part of the IBJJF’s competitive calendar.

In this piece, we bring you the latest on the eventful adult black belt gi-division of the Orlando Summer Open, a category that brought forth a few new names to a mainstream audience, athletes that are set to make plenty of noise before the year ends. The first of those names to shine through was Cory Walker of Team Lloyd Irvin. The light featherweight had a very positive black belt debut a few weeks ago at the Washington DC Open and had another solid performance at the light-featherweight division, closing out with teammate Malachi Edmond.

Also from team Lloyd Irvin is Elijah Dorsey, who was making his black belt debut this weekend after a tremendous brown belt year, where he conquered a Pan American title (twice – 2021 & 2022) and a silver medal at the World Championships. Certainly destined for great things in this sport, Elijah went through a very tough lightweight division, beating an array of top-shelf veterans on the way to a gold medal, namely the illustrious Kevin Mahecha (4×2 pts), Ireland’s finest Marcus Phelan (via armbar), and Abu Dhabi World Pro champion, Israel Sousa (decision). A truly epic performance for such a young athlete.

Equally impressive was the performance of Salenco Coutinho, one of Melqui Galvão’s most recent black belts, and someone we had not seen compete in North America until this moment. Coutinho had a great day on the mats, taking double gold while making it look relatively easy, despite the many big names he had to overcome. Names such as Sergio Rios, Italo Moura, and Pedro Bisneto before closing the open weight with his friend Enderson Dias.

Outside these newcomers, a special mention for Sergio Rios of Team 99, the veteran Pichilingue came through as the winner in a very tough medium-heavyweight division where he beat the current IBJJF Pans champion, Sebastian Rodriguez of Unity, as well as the talented leg-locker, Felipe César and the powerful Angelo Claiborne of TLI. Outstanding performance.

Below are the final podium standings of the Orlando Summer Open, 2022.

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER

#1. Malachi Edmond & Cory Walker (TLI)

#2. – –

#3. Isaias Higino (Dream Art)

#3. Matheus Fonseca (Robson Moura)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / FEATHER

#1. Samuel Nagai (CheckMat)

#2. Sebastian Serpa (Outer Heaven)

#3. Ismael Dos Santos (GF Team)

#3. Michael Mehl (Vicente Jr.)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT

#1. Elijah Dorsey (TLI)

#2. Israel de Sousa (GF Team)

#3. Cristhian Cevallos (Alfaec JJ)

#3. Marcus Phelan (ECJJA)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MIDDLE

#1. Kauan Barboza (CheckMat)

#2. Lucas Brito (Renzo Gracie Orlando)

#3. Italo Moura (Unity Jiu-jitsu)

#3. Levi Jones-Leary (Unity Jiu-jitsu)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

#1. Sergio Rios (9-Nine)

#2. Sebastian Rodriguez (Unity Jiu-jitsu)

#3. Felipe Cesar (Unity Jiu-jitsu)

#3. Kevin Cuervo (R1NG)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / HEAVY

#1. Enderson Dias (MJN)

#2. Johanan Vielma (NS Brotherhood)

#3. Filipe Pimentel (Vision)

#3. Juan Romero (Gracie Barra)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

#1. Eric Schlosser (Schlosser)

#2. Matheus Godoy (Gracie Barra)

#3. Justin Primrose (Renzo Gracie Ottawa)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / ULTRA-HEAVY

#1. Salenco Coutinho (Nabil)

#2. Pedro Melo Bisneto (ZR Team)

#3. Robert Dunn (Team Jucão)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

#1. Salenco Coutinho (Nabil)

#2. Enderson Dias (MJN)

#3. Pedro Melo Bisneto (ZR Team)

#3. Sebastian Rodriguez (Unity Jiu-jitsu)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT

#1. Suellen Lima de Souza (GF Team)

#2. Luiara Gedeon (Gracie Barra)

#3. Cristina Anaya (Double Five)

FEMALE / ADULT / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

#1. Larissa Dias (MJN)

#2. Luiara Gedeon Maciel (Gracie Barra)

#3. Alexa Yanes (Rodrigo Pinheiro)

#3. Suellen Lima de Souza (GF Team)