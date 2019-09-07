Fight 2 Win 124 Card – Hinger vs Maidana

Last week we referenced how the Fight 2 Win professional jiu-jitsu promotion had become one of the biggest events on the grappling calendar, with the busiest schedule in the sport’s pro-circuit. Doing right by this claim, F2W is returning this weekend (Saturday 7th) to showcase yet another big line-up in Seattle, Washington, USA.

As per usual the F2W match-makers have done a great job at mixing in local talent with the sport’s international stars. Originally set to headline a fantastic match-up between Edwin Najmi and Marcelo Mafra for their 124th event, the o promotion had to retract their intent as Mafra injured himself in preparation. Fortunately for the fans, there was no shortage of talent available, as the always exciting Josh Hinger will be facing 2017’s World NoGi cham, Arnaldo Maidana.

Location: Seattle Center

Tickets: f2wbjj.com

Date: Sep 7, 2019

Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm

Stream: FloGrappling

BLACK BELT SUPERFIGHTS

ARNALDO MAIDANA (Checkmat) vs JOSH HINGER (Atos)

195lbs NOGi

Although the smaller man on the mat, Hinger is likely coming into this one as the favorite, though rest assured, Maidana is not a walk in the park. Arnaldo has looked very competitive this year, particularly with the gi, and has a world of experience.

Both athletes have met in the past, with one win each. Hinger plays best when fighting for takedowns and hunting heads, while Maidana tens to work best from his back, using his very lanky frame to create openings for his leg entries and triangles. This should be a great test for Hinger ahead of the ADCC later this month.

BRIAN JOHNSON (NWJJA) vs AARON MORRIS (RMNU)

Co-Main Event – Masters + Feather Weight Title

Two long-time competitors in the Washington region, both well decorated and with an offense based style of grappling. Good pairing.

KAREN ANTUNES (Checkmat) vs MAYSSA BASTOS (Unity)

120lbs GI

Another big match-up on the 124 F2W schedule is the one between these two outstanding grapplers, who among the most accomplished competitors in modern-day jiu-jitsu. Karen will be substantially bigger than Mayssa, having also the experience factor on her side. On the other side of the coin, Bastos is younger and does bring a more gi oriented game to the plate, with tons of berimbolo / lapel guard flair to the match.

A very tough call here if we were to bet on a favorite. Bastos is absolutely incredible, arguably the most promising rooster-weight in the world, but Karen has aggression and raw power on her side – two elements that might give her an edge tomorrow. Either way, this is has a ton of potential for “fight of the night”.

Other matches on the card:

RADJI BRYSON BARRETT (Jucão) vs CARLOS SIEVERT (GB)

205lbs Masters Gi Title

KYLE MITCHELL (MABJJ) vs DANIEL PREIBE (Carlos Farias)

208lbs Gi

JEFF TINKLEPAUGH (MABJJ) vs CHARLES JOHNSON (Hammerhead MMA)

200lbs Gi

MATTHEW NIELSEN (GB) vs ALEX LARMEY (Siri BJJ)

180lbs NOGI

CASEY STENTZ (GB) vs ANDREW MARSHALL (ATT)

180lbs GI

JOSH CALVO (GB) vs KABIR BATH (Ribeiro JJ)

175lbs Gi

JAY PALACIOS (Royce Gracie) vs DREW PALOMO (Zenith)

170lbs Gi

AARON MARIN (MABJJ) vs JOHN LAWRENCE (Checkmat)

165lbs NOGI

RODRIGO LOPES (GB) vs ANGEL LOPEZ (Halo)

165lbs Gi

FILIPE MATOS (GB) vs WESTEN WALTJEN (Siri BJJ)

150lbs Gi

JEFF MACATANGAY (GB) vs MICHAEL HANSEN (Budo MAs)

140lbs Gi

JUDO SUPER-FIGHTS

LOGAN VIEIRA (Phantom BJJ) vs DAVON JOHNSON (Ippon Judo)

175lbs

PETER SCHROEDER (Zenyu Dojo) vs TYRIQ JOHNSON (Ippon Judo)

145lbs

TAYLAN YUASA (Ian Salaverry MMA) vs TEGAN YUASA (Budokan Seattle)

135lbs

BROWN BELT SUPERFIGHTS

BLADDEN BUSHAW (MABJJ) vs DONOVAN PATAR (Team Foster)

200lbs NOGI

MICHAEL SINGH (GB) vs VINCENT INONCILLO (Checkmat)

185lbs Gi

JOHN MINSHALL (GB) vs JEREMY HASTINGS (The Kompound)

180lbs Gi

GARRICK BENNETT (GB) vs JOSEPH MONTANGE (NWJJA)

170lbs Gi

CHRISTY VAN GERWEN (GB) vs JOY PENDELL (DABJJ)

165lbs Gi

SHAWN WEISNBURGH (Mat Chess MMA) vs SCOTT STILWELL (Charlies CC)

165lbs NOGI

RILEY WISEMAN (Team Wise) vs WILLIAM MAINAGA (10th Planet)

160lbs NOGI

CARLY RANGEL (Zenith BJJ) vs AMY MONTENEGRO (GB)

140bls NOGI

PURPLE BELT SUPERFIGHTS

DANIEL FELLERS (GB) vs MIKAEL GUERRERO (The Base VC)

180lbs Gi

KALEB GERMANY (MABJJ) vs SEAN BATYE (GB)

175lbs Gi

RICHARD RICE (Phantom BJJ) vs ROBERTO CUELLAR (GB)

170lbs NOGI

NICOLAS GERMANOS (10th Planet) vs TYCEN LYNN (Charlie’s CC)

145lbs NOGI

JESUS LANDIN (GB) vs HUNTER CLAGETT (Bellingham MMA)

135lbs NOGi

OTHER LOWER-BELT SUPERFIGHTS

Rob Larson (Ian Salaverry MMA) vs Jimmy Dolan (Zenith)

200lbs Blue Belt NOGI

Jordan Stutt (10th Planet) vs Jack Ellis (GB)

175lbs Blue Belt NOGI

Jae Abrams (GB) vs Dylan Melton (Checkmat)

170lbs Blue Belt NOGi

Marco Vazquez (Ballard) vs Tyler Hayes (Phantom BJJ)

165lbs Blue Belt NOGi

Kayla Ann Quintana (GB) vs Yelena Badicke (Ivan Salaverry MMA)

135lbs Blue Belt NOGI

Jonalyn Marelic (Checkmat) vs Hansol An (10th Planet)

125lbs Blue Belt NOGi

Delaney Graves (Combat Arts Academy) vs Claire Owens (BJJ Olympia)

135lbs Orange Belt Gi

Gordon Gibson (Team Wise) vs Colin Yun (Rodrigo Freitas)

100lbs Orange Belt NOGI

Erik Owens (BJJ Olympia) vs Gavin Higley (SBG)

95lbs Orange Belt Gi

Jase Macatangay (GB) vs Tristan Paulson (SBG)

77lbs Orange Belt Gi