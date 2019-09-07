Fight 2 Win 124 Card – Hinger vs Maidana

Last week we referenced how the Fight 2 Win professional jiu-jitsu promotion had become one of the biggest events on the grappling calendar, with the busiest schedule in the sport’s pro-circuit. Doing right by this claim, F2W is returning this weekend (Saturday 7th) to showcase yet another big line-up in Seattle, Washington, USA.
As per usual the F2W match-makers have done a great job at mixing in local talent with the sport’s international stars. Originally set to headline a fantastic match-up between Edwin Najmi and Marcelo Mafra for their 124th event, the o promotion had to retract their intent as Mafra injured himself in preparation. Fortunately for the fans, there was no shortage of talent available, as the always exciting Josh Hinger will be facing 2017’s World NoGi cham, Arnaldo Maidana.
Location: Seattle Center
Tickets: f2wbjj.com
Date: Sep 7, 2019
Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm
Stream: FloGrappling
ARNALDO MAIDANA (Checkmat) vs JOSH HINGER (Atos)
195lbs NOGi
Although the smaller man on the mat, Hinger is likely coming into this one as the favorite, though rest assured, Maidana is not a walk in the park. Arnaldo has looked very competitive this year, particularly with the gi, and has a world of experience.
Both athletes have met in the past, with one win each. Hinger plays best when fighting for takedowns and hunting heads, while Maidana tens to work best from his back, using his very lanky frame to create openings for his leg entries and triangles. This should be a great test for Hinger ahead of the ADCC later this month.
BRIAN JOHNSON (NWJJA) vs AARON MORRIS (RMNU)
Co-Main Event – Masters + Feather Weight Title
Two long-time competitors in the Washington region, both well decorated and with an offense based style of grappling. Good pairing.
KAREN ANTUNES (Checkmat) vs MAYSSA BASTOS (Unity)
120lbs GI
Another big match-up on the 124 F2W schedule is the one between these two outstanding grapplers, who among the most accomplished competitors in modern-day jiu-jitsu. Karen will be substantially bigger than Mayssa, having also the experience factor on her side. On the other side of the coin, Bastos is younger and does bring a more gi oriented game to the plate, with tons of berimbolo / lapel guard flair to the match.
A very tough call here if we were to bet on a favorite. Bastos is absolutely incredible, arguably the most promising rooster-weight in the world, but Karen has aggression and raw power on her side – two elements that might give her an edge tomorrow. Either way, this is has a ton of potential for “fight of the night”.
Other matches on the card:
RADJI BRYSON BARRETT (Jucão) vs CARLOS SIEVERT (GB)
205lbs Masters Gi Title
KYLE MITCHELL (MABJJ) vs DANIEL PREIBE (Carlos Farias)
208lbs Gi
JEFF TINKLEPAUGH (MABJJ) vs CHARLES JOHNSON (Hammerhead MMA)
200lbs Gi
MATTHEW NIELSEN (GB) vs ALEX LARMEY (Siri BJJ)
180lbs NOGI
CASEY STENTZ (GB) vs ANDREW MARSHALL (ATT)
180lbs GI
JOSH CALVO (GB) vs KABIR BATH (Ribeiro JJ)
175lbs Gi
JAY PALACIOS (Royce Gracie) vs DREW PALOMO (Zenith)
170lbs Gi
AARON MARIN (MABJJ) vs JOHN LAWRENCE (Checkmat)
165lbs NOGI
RODRIGO LOPES (GB) vs ANGEL LOPEZ (Halo)
165lbs Gi
FILIPE MATOS (GB) vs WESTEN WALTJEN (Siri BJJ)
150lbs Gi
JEFF MACATANGAY (GB) vs MICHAEL HANSEN (Budo MAs)
140lbs Gi
LOGAN VIEIRA (Phantom BJJ) vs DAVON JOHNSON (Ippon Judo)
175lbs
PETER SCHROEDER (Zenyu Dojo) vs TYRIQ JOHNSON (Ippon Judo)
145lbs
TAYLAN YUASA (Ian Salaverry MMA) vs TEGAN YUASA (Budokan Seattle)
135lbs
BLADDEN BUSHAW (MABJJ) vs DONOVAN PATAR (Team Foster)
200lbs NOGI
MICHAEL SINGH (GB) vs VINCENT INONCILLO (Checkmat)
185lbs Gi
JOHN MINSHALL (GB) vs JEREMY HASTINGS (The Kompound)
180lbs Gi
GARRICK BENNETT (GB) vs JOSEPH MONTANGE (NWJJA)
170lbs Gi
CHRISTY VAN GERWEN (GB) vs JOY PENDELL (DABJJ)
165lbs Gi
SHAWN WEISNBURGH (Mat Chess MMA) vs SCOTT STILWELL (Charlies CC)
165lbs NOGI
RILEY WISEMAN (Team Wise) vs WILLIAM MAINAGA (10th Planet)
160lbs NOGI
CARLY RANGEL (Zenith BJJ) vs AMY MONTENEGRO (GB)
140bls NOGI
DANIEL FELLERS (GB) vs MIKAEL GUERRERO (The Base VC)
180lbs Gi
KALEB GERMANY (MABJJ) vs SEAN BATYE (GB)
175lbs Gi
RICHARD RICE (Phantom BJJ) vs ROBERTO CUELLAR (GB)
170lbs NOGI
NICOLAS GERMANOS (10th Planet) vs TYCEN LYNN (Charlie’s CC)
145lbs NOGI
JESUS LANDIN (GB) vs HUNTER CLAGETT (Bellingham MMA)
135lbs NOGi
Rob Larson (Ian Salaverry MMA) vs Jimmy Dolan (Zenith)
200lbs Blue Belt NOGI
Jordan Stutt (10th Planet) vs Jack Ellis (GB)
175lbs Blue Belt NOGI
Jae Abrams (GB) vs Dylan Melton (Checkmat)
170lbs Blue Belt NOGi
Marco Vazquez (Ballard) vs Tyler Hayes (Phantom BJJ)
165lbs Blue Belt NOGi
Kayla Ann Quintana (GB) vs Yelena Badicke (Ivan Salaverry MMA)
135lbs Blue Belt NOGI
Jonalyn Marelic (Checkmat) vs Hansol An (10th Planet)
125lbs Blue Belt NOGi
Delaney Graves (Combat Arts Academy) vs Claire Owens (BJJ Olympia)
135lbs Orange Belt Gi
Gordon Gibson (Team Wise) vs Colin Yun (Rodrigo Freitas)
100lbs Orange Belt NOGI
Erik Owens (BJJ Olympia) vs Gavin Higley (SBG)
95lbs Orange Belt Gi
Jase Macatangay (GB) vs Tristan Paulson (SBG)
77lbs Orange Belt Gi
