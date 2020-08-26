William Tacket Wins Sub Spectrum 185lbs Title In Iowa

AUGUST 26, 2020, earlier this week Des Moines, Iowa, promotion Sub Spectrum organized a fun celebration of grappling named BJJ Woodstock which encompassed 3 days of jiu-jitsu entertainment.

From concerts to workshops as well as amateur tournaments and super fights, this new Woodstock vision brought forth solid amusement in the form of grappling, particularly with regards to the main show, a mini professional tournament that grabbed much of the spectators’ attention.

The tournament featured two of the top rising American grapplers in William Tackett and Andrew Wiltse, as well as a very interesting clash in a super fight format which matched two of the very best brown belts in the world today, Adam Bradley of Atos and Nick Spacek and a title match between Austin Daffron and Nate Williams.

THE SUPERFIGHTS

Bradley and Spacek had an absolute war here, a grinding match won by Adam in the overtime rounds via golden score, after a tough overtime round.

For the title match, although we did not know either of these two gentlemen, this was a very entertaining bout with Daffron looking dominant on his way to a slick armbar finish. Impressive work by this young man.

THE TOURNAMENT

Although with two clear favorites in Wiltse and Tackett, semi-finalists Harris and Leclerc were not sacrificial lambs by any stretch of the imagination. Both highly accomplished athletes in their own right, Pierre and Arron gave William and Andrew a good run for their money.

As per usual, William Tackett really impressed us, not only from a technical standpoint but also with his heart. Tackett managed to submit both his matches, against top-level competition. For the final, the tournament’s organizers allowed a whole group of Wiltse’s teammates to surround the mat area, standing at very close proximity with the athletes competing, cheering and yelling for their training partner. Proximity and volume that surely did not favor Tackett in his performance. Composed and focussed on the task at hand, William pushed for the submission, a mentality that reaped benefits in the overtime round via inside heel-hook from 50-50 guard. Very solid performance by the Texan.

Superfights

– Adam Bradley def. Nick Spacek via points (OT)

– Austin Daffron def. Nate Williams via armbar

185lbs Tournament

Semi-Finals

– William Tackett def. Aaron Harris via katagatame

– Andrew Wiltse def. Pierre-Olivier Leclerc via points (OT)

Final

– William Tackett def. Andrew Wiltse via inside heel-hook