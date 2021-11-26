Polaris 18 Card, Tanabe X Langaker, Miyao X Ash Williams And More

THIS SATURDAY, November 27, 2021, the Polaris Jiu-Jitsu Invitational will return with its 18th professional jiu-jitsu super-fight event. The UK-based promotion spent a few of its previous shows focussed on their Team X Team ruleset (known as “Squads”) but returned last month to its original format with an exciting show. This weekend, the secret recipe is back with a handful of exciting matches well worth your time. Those can be seen at the International Convention Centre in Wales, or online on the UFC Fight Pass streaming platform.

TANABE X LANGAKER

Strictly speaking from a jiu-jitsu sporting context, one of COVID19’s saddest consequences has been the limitations imposed on our athletes’ traveling abilities. Constraints which have left the Western World totally blind to what is happening in many other parts of the world, including Japan, the third most successful sporting market in BJJ. Arguably, the most promising black belt on the Japanese circuit is Igor Tanabe (17-0).

Tanabe earned his black belt at the height of the pandemic and hasn’t competed in the US or EU since, but many will remember him from his colored belt career. His submission hunting style earned him countless fans in the sport as a purple belt, a time when Igor conquered IBJJF World, World No-Gi, European, and Asian titles. Currently, the “Fat Ninja” (Tanabe’s Instagram tag) is undefeated as a black belt after 18 months of competing in the Japanese circuit. 17 matches, 13 submissions, an impressive record.

Testing Tanabe’s credentials will be veteran Tommy Langaker (94-22). The Norwegian submission machine has been at the forefront of the middleweight division over the past 4 years, having earned a silver medal at the IBJJF World Championships, gold at European Open, Abu Dhabi World Pro, Copa Podio Grand Prix, and many other important trophies. Although not set as the main event, this match has all the ingredients of a Match Of The Night, and we should expect fireworks here.

HUE X AGAZARM

A very interesting match for England’s rising submission-only representative Jed Hue (2-1) and America’s Agazarm. A student of the formidable Ross Nicholls, Jed beat one of the top middleweights in the world, Kody Steele, at the previous Polaris show (P17), but this wasn’t, by any means, an easy win for Hue. Jed was dominated for most of that match and it was an epic fail by Steele in the final 10 seconds of the bout – while attempting a somersault over Hue – that landed (literally) a leg for the Londoner to attack and, consequentially, the win. Hue should not expect a similar slip-up to be handed over in a platter by veteran AJ Agazarm (115-74). The Florida native is a spectacular scrambler, but not one to make mistakes.

Stylewise, Agazarm differs greatly from Kody. Although vastly more experienced than Hue on the competition scene, Agazarm is smaller, more prone to play from the bottom and to play a counter-attacking game when compared to Steele. From a spectacle point of view, if Jed opts to play offense here, this could turn out to be a highly entertaining match for the fans.

MIYAO VS WILLIAMS

We haven’t seen Ashley Williams (35-12) in a gi for a long time and are excited to see what the Welsh talent is capable of against one of the most innovative grapplers to ever grace the sport. Although we should expect Paulo Miyao (205-24) to be the favorite here, this will still be a very entertaining clash of styles between a masterful technician versus a natural-born scrambler.

Polaris 18 Main Card

PAULO MIYAO VS ASH WILLIAMS

Featherweight (66 kg) GI

JED HUE VS AJ AGAZARM

Welterweight (77.1 kg) NOGI

IGOR TANABE VS TOMMY LANGAKER

Light Heavyweight (90 kg) GI

STEVEN RAY VS CRAIG EWERS

Welterweight (77 kg) NOGI

LEON LARMAN VS BRYN JENKINS

Welterweight (77 kg) GI

LLOYD COOPER VS TOM BARRY

Middleweight (84 kg) NOGI

Polaris 18 Preliminary Card

ADAM ADSHEAD VS JOSH WILLIAMS

Lightweight (69 kg) GI

ALED REES VS ASH AMOS

Heavyweight (105 kg) GI

TOM CELLAMARE VS OLI COLE

Middleweight (83 kg) NOGI

OWEN LIVESEY VS MAX BICKERTON

Middleweight (90 kg) NOGI

KATE BACIK VS ASHLEY BENDLE

Over 55 Ladies (59 kg) NOGI

JAMIE DICKS VS FINN CAREY

Welterweight (75 kg) NOGI

WILLIAM SOUTHERN VS RHYS DAVIS

Welterweight (75 kg) NOGI