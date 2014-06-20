Rising Asian Grapplers 2018

Traditionally, by the end of the year, we like to gather the information accumulated over the 12 month period past and assess on who are the rising stars from the lower belt divisions. With so much of BJJ’s media focus on the two biggest poles in our sport – USA and Brazil, we often like to venture into uncharted territory and bring our readers a few athletes names who may have missed their radar.

Having had regular scout reports on European talent over the past 3 years, last year we opened up our own lens to the Asian market. Traditionally one of the biggest jiu-jitsu stables in Asia has been Japan, whose hegemony was tested last year by countries not commonly associated with high-level jiu-jitsu, namely China and South Korea. This year, Japan has gained back some notoriety, with one exception. So without further ado, here are jiu-jitsu top 5 rising Asian stars:

SHOYA ISHIGURO @shoyacdbjj

Country: Japan // Team: Carpe Diem // Rank: Brown // Weight: 64kg

– 2018 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open

– 2018 1st Place JBJJF All Japan

– 2018 1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo

– 2018 1st Place Rickson Gracie Cup

– 2018 2nd Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro

Another outstanding prospect from the Carpe Diem team, who really seem to be building more and more athletes with a high standard of proficiency every year. Ishiguro had a fantastic 2018, conquering all the major tournaments on the Japanese/Asian circuit, with a 2nd place at the World Pro (injury stoppage at the final). Keep your eyes on this very young athlete (22YO), as there is plenty more to come.

KIRA SUNG @bjj_kira

Country: S. Korea // Team: Seorae JJ // Rank: Purple // Weight: 69kg

– 2018 1st Place IBJJF World Championship

– 2018 1st Place IBJJF European Open

– 2018 1st JJIF Asian Games

– 2018 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship

A powerful middleweight with a technical X guard and great passing pressure, Kira Sung is one South Korea’s first international female athletes. With her impressive list of accomplishments, and her willingness to test her skills on international platforms, Sung is proving that Seoul’s BJJ quality has reached some of the more developed BJJ hives, and a future black belt world title is not out of reach for the talented Sung.

TOSHIOMI KAZAMA @k.toshiomibjj

Country: Japan // Team: Paraestra // Rank: Purple // Weight: 76kg

– 2018 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open

– 2018 1st Place JBJJF All Japan Championship

– 2018 2nd Place IBJJF Asian Open (absolute)

– 2018 3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo

– 2018 1st Place JBJJF All Japan (absolute)

A huge submission hunter, Kazama Toshiomi’s risk-taking approach to grappling has blessed him not only with a brilliant future highlight reel, but also plenty of gold medals on his cabinet. Keeping the Paraestra tradition strong, Kazama has been a true force in Japan’s circuit, often successfully venturing into the absolute division.

IGOR TANABE @fatninjabjj

Country: Japan // Team: Team 99 // Rank: Purple // Weight: 88kg

– 2018 1st Place IBJJF World Championship

– 2018 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (double gold)

– 2018 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals

– 2018 1st Place JBJJF All Japan Championship

– 2018 1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo

– 2018 2nd Place IBJJF European Open

– 2018 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship

Arguably the most recognizable up-and-comer on the list is Tanabe, who was born in Brazil but moved to Japan as an infant. Igor is a full-time athlete and has truly expanded his horizons this year as a purple belt, competing around the world and proving that he is very much at the top of the heap right now. A very bright future for the 18-year-old medium-heavyweight.

THIAGO UENO @thiagouenojj

Country: Brazil-Japan // Team: Tree BJJ // Rank: Purple // Weight: 58kg

– 2018 1st Place Bull Terrier Cup

– 2018 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open

– 2018 1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo

– 2018 1st Place ASJJF Kansai Open

– 2018 1st Place JBJJF Aichi Open

– 2017 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open

– 2016 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open

– 2016 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship

Much like Igor Tanabe, Thiago and his (equally accomplished) twin brother Hiago, moved to Japan at a young age where they settled. Since starting BJJ in Japan, the Ueno brothers have been terrorizing the local scene, with a few ventures internationally. At 21 years of age, the Ueno brothers have conquered the IBJJF Asian Open (the continent’s most prestigious tournament) at every belt level, having also started to dedicate their full attention to grappling since 2016.