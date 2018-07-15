Royal BJJ Camp, Amsterdam

Another jiu jitsu camp that is getting ready to hit the road this Summer is Royal Camp, which set in Amsterdam – Holland. The camp will offer a week of jiu jitsu and a wide scope of coaches from different teams, styles and backgrounds, all of which are among the elite of active competitors in the European grappling circuit. To deal with the overcrowding situation, something very common at BJJ workshops, the Royal Camp will limit the number of participants per class, thereby ensuring that everyone gets the same quality of instruction and dedication from the instructor. So be sure to book your spot on time. MORE INFORMATION: royalcampjj.eu DATE 9 – 15 July, 2018 ROYAL CAMP COACHES Jackson Sousa Main accomplishments: IBJJF World Champion IBJJF European Champion IBJJF World NoGi Champion Adam Wardzinski Main accomplishments: IBJJF European Champion IBJJF European Nogi Champion UAEJJF World Pro Medallist Max Lindblad Main accomplishments: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion IBJJF European Champion IBJJF World medallist Pedro “Paquito” Ramalho Main accomplishments: IBJJF World Champion IBJJF European Champion UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion Eirin Cathrine Main accomplishments: IBJJF World Champion IBJJF European Champion IBJJF Pan American Champion Samantha Cook Main accomplishments: IBJJF World nogi Champion IBJJF European Champion ADCC European Trials Champion Darragh O’Conaill Main accomplishments: IBJJF European NoGi Champion IBJJF British National Champion IBJJF American National NoGi Champion Tarik Hopstock Main accomplishments: Copa Podio Iron Brown belt Champ IBJJF European Champion IBJJF World Medalist Joanna Ziobronowicz Main accomplishments: IBJJF World master Champion IBJJF European master Champion