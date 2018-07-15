Royal BJJ Camp, Amsterdam

Another jiu jitsu camp that is getting ready to hit the road this Summer is Royal Camp, which set in Amsterdam – Holland. The camp will offer a week of jiu jitsu and a wide scope of coaches from different teams, styles and backgrounds, all of which are among the elite of active competitors in the European grappling circuit.

To deal with the overcrowding situation, something very common at BJJ workshops, the Royal Camp will limit the number of participants per class, thereby ensuring that everyone gets the same quality of instruction and dedication from the instructor. So be sure to book your spot on time.

MORE INFORMATION:

royalcampjj.eu

DATE

9 – 15 July, 2018

ROYAL CAMP COACHES

Jackson Sousa

Main accomplishments:

IBJJF World Champion

IBJJF European Champion

IBJJF World NoGi Champion

Adam Wardzinski

Main accomplishments:

IBJJF European Champion

IBJJF European Nogi Champion

UAEJJF World Pro Medallist

Max Lindblad

Main accomplishments:

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion

IBJJF European Champion

IBJJF World medallist

Pedro “Paquito” Ramalho

Main accomplishments:

IBJJF World Champion

IBJJF European Champion

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion

Eirin Cathrine

Main accomplishments:

IBJJF World Champion

IBJJF European Champion

IBJJF Pan American Champion

Samantha Cook

Main accomplishments:

IBJJF World nogi Champion

IBJJF European Champion

ADCC European Trials Champion

Darragh O’Conaill

Main accomplishments:

IBJJF European NoGi Champion

IBJJF British National Champion

IBJJF American National NoGi Champion

Tarik Hopstock

Main accomplishments:

Copa Podio Iron Brown belt Champ

IBJJF European Champion

IBJJF World Medalist

Joanna Ziobronowicz

Main accomplishments:

IBJJF World master Champion

IBJJF European master Champion