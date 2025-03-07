Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

UFC Fight Pass 10 Results, Outstanding Card Sees Hugo Submit Nicky Rod

MARCH 7, 2025, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA. Lots of highlight reel moments at the 10th edition of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational last night in an array of exciting matches, a likely candidate for Most Exciting Card Of The Year award-if there were such a trophy. No boring matches, whatsoever, every athlete pushed their limit in pursuit of forward movement. A real treat for grappling fans and a masterful display of match-making.

Although it is truly a tough task to spotlight a single match in this epic card, one of the best matches of the night-and likely one of the best we will see this year- was the backwards and forwards clash between Achillies Rocha and Nathan Haddad. This match had it all, exciting wrestling exchanges, top and bottom jiu-jitsu, submission attacks, and non-stop action. A clash we will surely be revisiting.

Not only did we see exciting action, but we also saw some unusual/creative submissions, particularly from the female athletes. Brianna Ste-Marie showcased a Von Fluke choke from a different angle, a submission not commonly seen in top level grappling events, and not from side control as it is traditionally seen. Ste-Marie did while still inside Clay’s guard. Also on the unusual subs category was Helena Crevar, the teen jiu-jitsu prodigy got a calf-slicer from a bottom leg entanglement and sunk in a RNC for good measure in a pretzel type maneuver.

UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 10 RESULTS

Carlos Henrique def. Victor Delibero via Triangle armlock

Alex Enriquez def. Julia Alves via RNC

Achilles Rocha def. Nathan Haddad via Decision

Helena Crevar def. Maggie Grindatti via RNC/Calf Slicer

Cassia Moura def. Sara Galvao via 4×2 pts

Andy Murasaki def. Daniel Sathler via Inside heel hook

Ronaldo Junior def. Felipe Costa via 2×0

Brianna Ste-Marie def. Elisabeth Clay via Von Fluke choke

Renato Canuto def. Oliver Taza via 2×0

Victor Hugo def. Nicky Rodriguez via RNC

