Paulo Merlin is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt in this martial art under Ana Laura Cordeiro and Rafael Pinto, although he worked extensively with Edvaldo Martins Franco Dedé throughout the course of his career. Merlin first made waves in the sport at the colored belt level, while representing the sport’s “Red Shield” of Gracie Barra, particularly on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) where he conquered numerous important medals.

Paulo Merlin Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Paulo Henrique Merlin

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Ana Laura Cordeiro / Rafael Pinto > Paulo Merlin

Main Achievements:

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023* / 2024)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019 blue)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2019 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 blue)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 / 2018)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2017**)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2017)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2017)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018*)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2017*)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Paulo Merlin Biography

Paulo Merlin was born on June 2001, in Sertãozinho, a small Brazilian town located in the state of São Paulo, where he grew up.

As a child, Merlin mostly played football (soccer) as a goalkeeper. Once Paulo found jiu-jitsu through a local social project, that became his primary extra-curricular focus. An event that took place when he was 8.

Originally, Paulo Merlin joined the jiu-jitsu class of GB black belt Edvaldo Martins Franco Dedé, to lose weight but he quickly discovered he loved to compete after his first white belt tournament earned him a gold medal.

Under the guidance of coach Dedé, Paulo progressed through the kids’ belts and became one of Brazil’s top junior and juvenile athletes. At the blue belt level (2018), Paulo Merlin received an invitation from Ana Laura Cordeiro and Rafael Pinto, owners of the Gracie Barra team affiliate in Upland, USA, to come and train with them in preparation for the calendar’s top events, which he accepted.

The relationship between Merlin and GB Upland grew with time, and it was coaches Rafael and Ana Laura who promoted Paulo to the purple and black belt rank, the latter on December 17, 2022.