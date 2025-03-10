Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Paulo Merlin

BJJ Heroes,
26 0
Gordon Ryan Guard Passing Instructional

Paulo Merlin is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt in this martial art under Ana Laura Cordeiro and Rafael Pinto, although he worked extensively with Edvaldo Martins Franco Dedé throughout the course of his career. Merlin first made waves in the sport at the colored belt level, while representing the sport’s “Red Shield” of Gracie Barra, particularly on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) where he conquered numerous important medals.

Paulo Merlin Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Paulo Henrique Merlin

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Ana Laura Cordeiro / Rafael Pinto > Paulo Merlin

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023* / 2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2019 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019 blue)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2019 purple)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 blue)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 / 2018)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2017**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2017)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2017)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018*)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2017*)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Paulo Merlin Biography

Paulo Merlin was born on June 2001, in Sertãozinho, a small Brazilian town located in the state of São Paulo, where he grew up.

As a child, Merlin mostly played football (soccer) as a goalkeeper. Once Paulo found jiu-jitsu through a local social project, that became his primary extra-curricular focus. An event that took place when he was 8.

Originally, Paulo Merlin joined the jiu-jitsu class of GB black belt Edvaldo Martins Franco Dedé, to lose weight but he quickly discovered he loved to compete after his first white belt tournament earned him a gold medal.

Under the guidance of coach Dedé, Paulo progressed through the kids’ belts and became one of Brazil’s top junior and juvenile athletes. At the blue belt level (2018), Paulo Merlin received an invitation from Ana Laura Cordeiro and Rafael Pinto, owners of the Gracie Barra team affiliate in Upland, USA, to come and train with them in preparation for the calendar’s top events, which he accepted.

The relationship between Merlin and GB Upland grew with time, and it was coaches Rafael and Ana Laura who promoted Paulo to the purple and black belt rank, the latter on December 17, 2022.

Paulo Merlin Grappling Record

23 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    11 (48%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (9%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (39%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (4%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
56
5
#86e620
Armbar
44
4
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
11 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (45%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (9%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (45%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Cachecol choke
20
1
#86e620
North south choke
20
1
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
20
1
#d1212a
Armbar
20
1
#fad11b
Choke
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Paulo Merlin Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
38127Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLChokeLA OpenABS4F2023
38474Johnatha AlvesJohnatha AlvesLCachecol chokePan AmericanABS8F2023
38630Erich MunisErich MunisLPts: 10x4Pan American100KGSF2023
40700Erich MunisErich MunisLNorth south chokeWorld Champ.ABSSF2023
42636Gutemberg PereiraGutemberg PereiraLPts: 5x0IBJJF GPABS4F2023
44158Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLPts: 9x2OC Open100KGF2023
47036Mateus RodriguesMateus RodriguesLChoke from backSacramento Open94KGF2024
47044Mateus RodriguesMateus RodriguesLPts: 8x0Sacramento OpenABSF2024
50496Vinicius LiberatiVinicius LiberatiLPts: 2x0World Champ.94KGSF2024
55432Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLPts: 4x4, AdvIBJJF Crown94KG4F2024
56700Nolan StuartNolan StuartLArmbarOC Winter Open94KGF2025
37733Matt LeightonMatt LeightonWPts: 17x0Atlanta WO100KGSF2023
37734Javier BarterJavier BarterWPts: 4x2Atlanta WO100KGF2023
38109Paulo LanzillottiWChoke from backLA Open100KGF2023
38123Joshua GuerraWPts: 17x0LA OpenABSR12023
38473Marlon TanakaWChoke from backPan AmericanABSR12023
38623Javier BarterJavier BarterWPts: 10x4Pan American100KGR12023
40678Chris GabrielsonWArmbarWorld Champ.ABSR12023
40692Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.ABS8F2023
40698Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 2x0World Champ.ABS4F2023
44157Thiago AndradeWDQOC Open100KGSF2023
47034Fabio AlanoFabio AlanoWArmbarSacramento Open94KGSF2024
47041Dory AounWPointsSacramento OpenABS4F2024
47043Luan GomesWChoke from backSacramento OpenABSSF2024
50488Jose JuremaJose JuremaWChoke from backWorld Champ.94KG8F2024
50493Pedro MachadoPedro MachadoWPts: 2x0World Champ.94KG4F2024
52206Paulo LanzillottiWPts: 2x0SD SMO100KGF2024
52676Gabriel OliveiraGabriel OliveiraWPts: 6x0JJ CON100KGF2024
56698Fabio AlanoFabio AlanoWArmbarOC Winter Open94KGSF2025
56707Francisco PapasideroWPts: 4x2OC Winter OpenABS4F2025
56709Marcos MartinsMarcos MartinsWPts: 4x4, AdvOC Winter OpenABSSF2025
57526Anapa PerezWChoke from backLA W Open94KG4F2025
57531Guthierry BarbosaGuthierry BarbosaWArmbarLA W Open94KGSF2025
57532Nolan PatrickWPointsLA W Open94KGF2025
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....