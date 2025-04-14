202 ADGS London Results (AJP Grand Slam)

APRIL 14, 2025, LONDON, ENGLAND. This weekend we saw another edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour (ADGS), the London edition, one of the most respected shows produced by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP). Although, in the United States and Brazil, the IBJJF is the main producer of high-quality Gi jiu-jitsu tournaments, in Europe and Asia, the big player is the AJP, the federation with the longest reach and the most successful championships. Out of the many produced by the organization throughout the year in the Old Continent, none surpasses the London Grand Slam in importance. A tournament that generally gathers some of the top grapplers in the sport. This year was no different.

Every professional weight class of the 2025 edition was packed with talent, from established black belts to rising stars, this included outstanding performances from local European talent such as Swiss player Laurie Rocha- Europe’s top performer- who won gold with 3 wins and 2 subs in the 55-kilogram division. Hungarian purple belt Nikolett Kis was equally impressive, after her outstanding show in Rome back in February (gold at the ADGS in the mixed brown & black belt div), Kis came to London and took bronze in a packed weight class while overcoming big adversity in the repechage rounds against Dayane Bazzoni, where she was nearly submitted but managed to turn the tables in an epic rebound at the very last second. Another European with a big performance was Nia Blackman of England, who won bronze over the decorated veteran, Sabatha Lais.

Another athlete who had one of the best showings of his black belt career was American spider-guard wizard, Sebastian Serpa. In London, the Florida native had 4 matches in a jam-packed featherweight class, beating an all star cast of world-class players, namely Jhonathan Frota, Israel Sousa, Kalel Santos, and Thiago Macedo. Truly a weekend to remember for the talented grappler.

Quick Stats of the AJP Grand Slam, London 2025:

Adult, professional division.

Total matches: 135

Total Submissions: 35 (26%)

Total Judges Decision: 8 (6%)

Matches Won by 2 pts or less: 54 (40%)

ADGS LONDON 2025 PRO DIVISION CHAMPS

56KG: Omar AlSuwaidi (UAE)

62KG: Khaled Alshehi (UAE)

69KG: Sebastian Serpa (USA)

77KG: Lucas Protasio (BRA)

85KG: Uanderson Ferreira (BRA)

94KG: Jackson Sousa (BRA)

120KG: Fellipe Andrew (BRA)

49KG: Diana Teixeira (BRA)

55KG: Laurie Rocha (SUI)

62KG: Julia Alves (BRA)

70KG: Giovanna Carneiro (BRA)

95KG: Yara Soares (BRA)

Below are the finals and semi-finals results of the Adult, Male black belt division (Professional) and Adult, Female Black Belt & Brown Belt Division (combined).

56 KILO, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Omar AlSuwaidi def. Lukas Pessoa via 10×9

– Bruno Borges def. Theyab Alnuaimi via Choke from back

Final:

– Omar AlSuwaidi def. Bruno Borges via 5×2

3rd Place:

– Welison Fernandes def. Lukas Pessoa via 3×2

62KG KILO, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Khaled Alshehi def. Tommy Yip via 4×2

– Yuri Hendrex def. Jordan Vaisman via 3×0

Final:

– Khaled Alshehi def. Yuri Hendrex via 1×0

3rd Place:

– Andrew Soares def. Matheus Onda via 1×0

69KG KILO, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Sebastian Serpa def. Israel Sousa via injury

– Thiago Macedo def. Luiz Zeferino via 3×1

Final:

– Sebastian Serpa def. Thiago Macedo via 7×5

3rd Place:

– Jonata Gomes def. Luiz Barroso via 9X0

77KG KILO, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Lucas Protasio def. Matheus Luna via 4×0

– Jefferson Goteu def. matched up with his coach, Thiago Barreto. The two had a friendly match.

Final:

– Lucas Protasio def. Jefferson Goteu via 1×0

3rd Place:

– Thiago Barreto def. Vinicius Paoli via Triangle

85KG KILO, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Uanderson Ferreira def. Igor Dziag via 3×1

– Rui Neto def. Alex Lima via 6×2

Final:

– Uanderson Ferreira def. Rui Neto via Decision

3rd Place:

– Alex Lima def. Patryk Ogonowski via 6×2

94KG KILO, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Jackson Sousa def. Clemer Hebert via 7×6

– Henrique Betta def. Leandro Carlos via 1×0

Final:

– Jackson Sousa def. Henrique Betta via 4×3

3rd Place:

– Roberto Jimenez def. Leandro Carlos via RNC

120KG KILO, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Wesley Silva def. Dennis Souza via 5×1

– Fellipe Andrew def. Guilherme Gomes via RNC

Final:

– Fellipe Andrew def. Wesley Silva via 17×2

3rd Place:

– Felipe Bezerra def. Dennis Souza via 4×0

49KG KILO, FEMALE

Two matches (best of 3):

– Diana Teixeira def. Flavia Bastos via decision

– Diana Teixeira def. Flavia Bastos via 1×1

56KG KILO, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Laurie Rocha def. Alicja Stypułkowska via Submission

– Elizabeth Genge def. Randryely Souza via decision

Final:

– Laurie Rocha def. Elizabeth Genge via 1×0

3rd Place:

– Gabriela Pereira def. Randryely Souza via 1×1

62KG KILO, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Julia Alves def. Nikolett Kis via Triangle

– Stephanie Faure def. Kamilla Souza via 4×2

Final:

– Julia Alves def. Stephanie Faure via 5×4

3rd Place:

– Nikolett Kis def. Laura Virtanen via 1×0

70KG KILO, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Giovanna Carneiro def. Emily Eyles via Armbar

– Thamara Ferreira def. Nia Blackman via 3×2

Final:

– Giovanna Carneiro & Thamara Ferreira teammates ran a friendly match. Giovanna won via submission

3rd Place:

– Nia Blackman def. Sabatha Lais via decision

95KG KILO, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Yara Soares def. M. Rowland via Choke from the back

– Magdalena Loska def. Anabel Lopez via 1×0

Final:

– Yara Soares def. Magdalena Loska via 4×0

3rd Place:

– Anabel Lopez def. M. Rowland via 3×0