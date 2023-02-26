WNO Results, Pena Beats Rod In Tight Decision As Marinho Retains LHW Title Over Bodoni

FEBRUARY 26, 2023, AUSTIN, TEXAS, saw another night of FloGrappling’s Who’s Number One (WNO) event, a super fight style grappling show which features a submission-only rule set, where matches are decided by finish or judges decision. The event was set to headline a clash between longtime rivals Felipe Pena (Gracie Barra) and Gordon Ryan (New Wave) but the highly anticipated match fell through a few days ago. For a full report on the cancellation of the bout, check here.

To save the show’s main event, the WNO promoters brought in Nick Rodriguez of B-Team who, with just three days’ notice, accepted to take the match. Nicky Rod is a 2x ADCC silver medalist who holds a win over Pena just a few months ago, at the 2022 ADCC World Championship, making this worthy of the fans’ attention. Below is our report and description of the main card of the WNO Pena x Rodriguez event.

FELIPE PENA X NICKY ROD MAIN CARD RESULTS

– RENE SOUSA def. KIERAN KICHUK via kneebar (15 min match)

Two well-known submission hunters of the submission-only North American circuit put on a somewhat uneventful show for the fans, much thanks to an unwillingness to play top position by either competitor (although Sousa did accept to take on this role for a large portion of the time). Below is a timeline of the events between Sousa and Kichuk, taking into account actions that were dangerous enough to warrant an advantage or a point in a traditional BJJ rules event.

_min 4:10: A diving Kimura by Sousa from the top position ends with Kieran taking back control.

_min 11:40: A Stack pass attempt by Sousa. Rene opts to transition to a Darce choke which looked tight, but Kichuk escapes

_min 12:00: An omoplata attack by Kieran, Sousa counters with a kneebar for the finish

– JASMINE ROCHA def. AMANDA BRUSE via mounted Ezekiel choke (15 min match)

This was a very even match between two familiar rivals for the first two-thirds of the time, after which Jasmine settled on the driver’s seat, a change in dynamics that lead to her victory. Below is a timeline of the events between Rocha and Bruse, taking into account actions that were dangerous enough to warrant an advantage or a point in a traditional BJJ rules event.

_min 0:59: Rocha attempts a tight straight ankle lock

_min 5:19: Rocha comes up from the guard, Bruse accepts and concedes Jasmine’s top position

_min 5:40: Bruse comes up from the guard, Rocha accepts and concedes Jasmine’s top position

_min 12:44: Rocha blasts a knee-cut guard pass and secures side control

_min 13:14: Rocha mounts from a turtle attempt by Bruse and goes on to submit

– JONNATAS GRACIE def. OLIVER TAZA via decision (15 min match)

A very dominant win by Jonnatas Gracie who was able to establish his dominance early in the match, keeping Taza on the back foot, from which he was never able to return. Gracie did look substantially stronger, physically, than Oliver on a number of exchanges, particularly from the top position where his pressure appeared soul-crushing. Below is a timeline of the events between Gracie and Taza, taking into the actions that (we believed) were dangerous enough to warrant an advantage or a point in a traditional BJJ rules event.

_min 2:35: Taza finishes a single-leg takedown

_min 3:00: Taza attempted a footlock, Gracie attempts pretzelbolo back attack but ends on top with a body-lock pass

_min 4:30: Gracie passes with leg-drag

_min 9:02: Gracie conquers back from a guard passing attempt

_min 9:20: Gracie conquers mount from Taza’s back defense

_min 9:50: Gracie sweeps from closed guard

_min 10:00: Gracie pressure passes 1/4 guard to mount

– JT TORRES def. MAGID HAGE via decision (15 min match)

As dominant of a win as we’ve seen from JT Torres. The Essential jiu-jitsu frontman passed Magid Hage’s guard numerous times and never stopped pressing the gas pedal, ending with (what looked like) a tight armbar as the match ended. Below is a timeline of the events between Torres and Hage, taking into account the actions that (we believed) were dangerous enough to warrant an advantage or a point in a traditional BJJ rules event.

_min 2:05: Torres takes Hage down with a foot sweep

_min 5:25: Torres passes guard (half-guard, chest-to-chest pass)

_min 6:20: Torres passes guard (half-guard, chest-to-chest pass)

_min 6:35: Torres mounts from the side control

_min 13:22: Torres passes guard (half-guard, chest-to-chest pass)

_min 14:02: Torres takes back from a pass attempt

_min 14:40: Torres attacks the arm of Hage

– PEDRO MARINHO def. GIANCARLO BODONI via decision (15 min match)

This was an even match, largely spent standing. Bodoni certainly respected Pedro’s very dangerous guillotine, never truly committing to any leg attacks from a wrestling stance, or wrestle-ups from the guard when on the bottom. The match was not the barn burner many were hoping for, as it is rarely the case in matches of this caliber, between two of the best light heavyweights on the planet. Below is a timeline of the events between Marinho and Bodoni, taking into account the actions that (we believed) were dangerous enough to warrant an advantage or a point in a traditional BJJ rules event.

_min 4:40: Marinho finishes a double Leg takedown

_min 14:05: Marinho finishes a foot sweep takedown

– FELIPE PENA def. NICK RODRIGUEZ via decision (30 min match)

As we referenced above, matches between two of the best in the game rarely carry the excitement fans crave, and this was another example of two very evenly matched-athletes compete. Although expected to wrestle against Gordon, Pena conceded the bottom position early against Rodriguez, who is known for his wrestling prowess. The match went on from there with few positional exchanges in the 30-minute duration of the clash, which (we hope) can put an end to these excruciatingly long grappling matches.

The highlight of the match was a very tight outside heel-hook attempt by Rodriguez. Also worthy of mentioning was Pena’s complaint to the referee, regarding Nick’s slipperiness, which the referee attended by swiping down both athletes on two occasions.

Below is a timeline of the events between Pena and Rodriguez, taking into account the actions that (we believed) were dangerous enough to warrant an advantage or a point in a traditional BJJ rules event.

_min 02:25: Pena attempts an omoplata sweep, close to finishing but Rod scrambles back to top position

_min 03:45: Rodriguez attacks an outside heel hook from standing passing position.

_min 06:30: Pena finishes a 50-50 sweep, Rod scrambles to turtle, Felipe attacks the back but ends back into guard

_min 7:40: Rodriguez attacks a tight outside heel hook from top position

PRELIM MATCHES

– DOMINIC MEIJA def. THIEN LUU via decision

– STEPHEN MARTINEZ def. COLON SABIBNO via decision