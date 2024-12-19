Dima Murovanni is a Ukrainian-German black belt in jiu-jitsu under Robert Graalfs who gained notoriety in the sport of submission-grappling as an instructor due to his successful work with professional athletes such as Jozef Chen, Owen Jones, and Margot Ciccarelli. Murovanni also worked with the B-Team workgroup ahead of the squad’s preparation for the ADCC and CJI.

Dima Murovanni Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Dima Murovanni

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roger Gracie > Nick Brooks > Robert Graalfs

Main Achievements:

1st Place Grappling Industries Amsterdam (2019 Gi, Blue Belt)

1st Place IBJJF Polish Open (2019 Gi, Blue Belt)

1st Place AGF Berlin (2019 No-Gi, Advanced Division)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: n/a

Weight Division: n/a

Team/Association: BJJ Akademie

Dima Murovanni Biography

Dima Murovanni was born on April 23, 1993, in Kyiv, Ukraine, but grew up in Leipzig, Germany, where he lived from the age of 4 to 24, after which he moved to Berlin.

As a child, Dima was drawn to traditional martial arts through his parents who signed him to Taekwondo classes. Murovanni played and competed in this sport from the ages 6-11 but left the mats in his pre-teens. After some time playing table tennis, Murovanni focused on powerlifting and competing in this sport for a brief moment.

In 2017, 20-year-old Dima re-gained an interest in martial arts, particularly cage fighting, and decided to join an MMA club. Although his previous striking experience helped him quickly adapt to the stand-up game, he struggled to understand the ground techniques, so he opted to focus on this aspect of fighting, hoping to return to the full scope of MMA later.

Dima Murovanni joined Robert Graalfs jiu-jitsu club, a coach that guided him from white to black belt, the latter a rank he achieved in November 2024.

In 2023, Dima and his student Linus von Schrenk attended a training camp at Jason Rau’s academy in the United States, alongside their friend Jozef Chen, in preparation for the upcoming European ADCC Trials. Dima joined the camp while dealing with an umbilical hernia and a hand injury which forced him out of the competition. Understanding his circumstances, he opted to shift his focus to helping von Schrenk reach his full potential. As Chen also needed someone to guide his training in the Old Continent, he asked Dima if he could do the same for him, thus starting the coach-athlete relationship between the two.

The success of Chen at the Trials brought more recognition to Murovanni’s work and with it a few more professional players under his wing. Names like Margot Ciccarelli and Owen Jones. In 2024 as Chen & Jones were competing at the ADCC and the Craig Jones Invitational (CGI), Dima Murovanni travelled to the United States to help them prepare at the B-Team training center in Austin, Texas. While there, he was approached by the club’s part-owner Seth Belisle to lead the training room for the entire squad for these upcoming tournaments, a collaboration that created a lot of activity in the sport’s social media and provided good results for the workgroup with several athletes earning medals.