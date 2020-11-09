Alex Munis dos Santos is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró as well as a representative of the Dream Art / Alliance Academy coalition, who worked extensively with Rodrigo Feijão and the Clube Feijão workgroup during the early stages of his professional career. Competing alongside his brothers, Anderson and Erich Munis, Alex became widely recognized as one of the rising stars of the sport after his breakthrough performances in important tournaments of the international circuit, including at the 2020 Copa Podio Lightweight Grand Prix, a professional event that featured some of the top athletes in the sport. Alex earned a silver medal in the aforementioned GP as a brown belt, a deed he would repeat in his black belt debut, later that year.

Alex Munis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Alex Munis dos Santos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Isaque Bahiense > Alex Munis

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie (Senior)> Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie >Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Gabriel Figueiró > Alex Munis

Main Achievements:

2nd Place Copa Podio MW Grand Prix (2020)

2nd Place Copa Podio LW Grand Prix (2020***)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017** purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015 blue)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2017 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 purple)

3rd Place UAEJJF World Pro (2018 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

*** Competed as a brown belt in mixed pro-division

Favorite Position/Technique: Botinha, Estima Lock

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Alex Munis Biography

Alex Munis was born in 1994, in Panorama, a city located in the State of São Paulo, Brazil.

Growing up, Alex’s dad was a big influence on him and his brothers, and it was he who inspired all three brothers to follow sports and martial arts.

In 2013 Alex started working with his father in the nearby town of Três Lagoas. There he discovered a jiu-jitsu academy, an affiliate of Nova União and Clube Feijão where Munis initiated his jiu-jitsu career. His brothers, Anderson and Erich would later join a jiu-jitsu academy in their home town, following the footsteps of Alex – the eldest.

As blue belts, the Munis brothers decided to try and pursue jiu-jitsu as a career. As Alex already had a connection with Clube Feijão – one of the biggest producers of grappling talent in Brazil, the brothers decided to apply for a scholarship at the team’s headquarters, all being accepted by the well-known Maringá based school. The first of the brothers to move to the training center were Alex and Anderson, with the youngest (Erich) joining them the following year.

Under the guidance of Rodrigo Feijão, at CF, the Munis brothers went from unknown, small-town athletes to being recognized among the hottest prospects in the sport, a reputation earned during their purple belt campaigns.

Although doing very well, competition-wise during this period, particularly Alex, the Munis bros struggled to earn a living in the sport, often recurring to Go Fund Me type campaigns to make ends meet and pay their tournament fees. It was after reaching out for support on social media to compete at an international tournament that the brothers were contacted by Israel Bahiense, a representative of the Dream Art project – a brand new training center, fully dedicated to supporting and producing high-level, professional jiu-jitsu athletes.

Training with Dream Art turned out to become a resounding success for all three siblings. Their outstanding careers earned the Munis brothers, their black belt by Dream Art’s team leaders, Isaque Bahiense, and Gabriel Figueiró in a ceremony that took place on September 28, 2020.