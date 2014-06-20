Alexssandro Sodré, commonly known as Alex Sodré is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Feijão as well as one of the main light featherweight (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs) competitors of his generation. Sodré became a well known figure inside mainstream BJJ after his tremendous performances in the brown belt division, a time when he conquered titles in the IBJJF World Championship, ACBJJ South American Championship and UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (London + Los Angeles).

Alex Sodré Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Alexssandro Pinto Sodré

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Rodrigo Feijão > Alexssandro Sodré

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2015 blue, 2016 purple)

ACBJJ South American Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF South Brazilian Champion (2016 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, London Champion (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Los Angeles Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2016 purple, 2017 brown)

IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro Champion (2016 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place (2017/2016 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2018 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Clube Feijão JJ

Alex Sodré Biography

Alexssandro Sodré was born on September 9, 1996 in Manaus, the capital of the vast state of Amazonas. The heart of the Amazon Jungle.

Growing up Sodré dreamed of one day becoming a professional football (soccer) player, playing for a youth squad in a local team as a child. It was only at the age of 12, on August 2009 that Alex discovered jiu jitsu.

As Sodré walked home from school he saw a man painting the outside of a building’s walls which had a “Jiu Jitsu Academy” sign. Alex was curious and interrupted the man to ask a few questions, being invited to the school’s grand opening that week. The man paining the site was Othon Servalho, the gym’s coach and a person with significant importance in Alex’s future development in the sport. It was Servalho who, not only coached and supported Sodré for many years, but also offered Sodré his very first gi as his family could not afford one.

By 2013 blue belt Alex Sodré was competing every tournament inside Manaus’ borders and doing very well. He believed this sport was where he wanted to take his life, but living in Amazonas with very little funding it would be hard to break through. Fully supported by coach Servalho, Alex started looking for alternatives in the biggest Brazilian BJJ poles: Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Helped by a good friend, Master Laércio Fernandes, Sodré contacted coach Fábio Andrade of Nova União Bangú. One of the biggest grappling institutions in the country at the time, but as Andrade did not have space left, the second suggestion was the legendary black belt Rodrigo Feijão. Rodrigo was also running a full time jiu jitsu scholarship program in city of Maringá – state of Paraná and was receptive to the idea. After a 3 month probation period Alex Sodré finally got the OK to move into the competitor’s house. A place that housed 14 other BJJ athletes.

Living in a house where everyone had the same objectives and was committed to the idea of becoming a world champion vastly improved Alex Sodré’s jiu jitsu. Living and breathing BJJ 24/7 made Sodré one of the most feared light-featherweights in the country.

On May 7, 2018 – after conquering a bronze medal at the brown belt CBJJ Brazilian National Championship, Alex Sodré registered for the IBJJF World Championship. Before his trip to the United States for the Mundial camp, coach Rodrigo Feijão called Alex to the gym under the pretext of a photoshoot with all the teammates who also conquered medals at the ‘Brasileiro’. When Sodré got there, Feijão gifted him with his black belt in an unexpected but joyful occasion.

Alex Sodré Highlight

