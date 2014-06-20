Ana Carolina Schmitt is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under coach Marcos Cunha, having also worked extensively with coaches such as Juliano Wandalen and Letícia Ribeiro. Ana Carolina is widely regarded as one of the top female grapplers of her generation, having conquered important titles in tournaments such as the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s World and South American Championships.

Ana Carolina Schmitt Jiu-jitsu

Full Name: Ana Carolina Schmitt

Nickname: Aninha – a friendly way of saying Ana in Portuguese.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luiz França > Oswaldo Fadda > Sebastião Ricardo > Wendell Alexander > André Marola > Marcos Cunha > Ana Carolina Schmitt

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017)

IBJJF South American Champion (2014)

IBJJF American Nationals Champion (2016)

IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2018)

CBJJ Brasileiro 2nd Place (2018)

IBJJF Pans 3rd Place (2017/2015)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2015)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam RJ 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

CBJJ Brasileiro 2nd Place (2012 brown)

IBJJF South American 2nd Place (2013 brown, 2010 purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro 3rd Place (2013/2012* brown)

IBJJF South American 3rd Place (2010* purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Team Marcos Cunha

Ana Carolina Schmitt Biography

Ana Carolina Schmitt was born on January 6, 1990 in Blumenau where she grew up. A city located in Vale do Itajaí, state of Santa Catarina – Southern Region of Brazil.

The first competitive sport practiced by Ana Carolina was rhythmic gymnastics, a highly competitive sport in Brazil at the infant, child and teen level. Schmitt began as a 6 year old and became one of the country’s top athletes, conquering many important medals during her career. This included a 2nd Place at the Brazilian National tournament in the ball “apparatus” division as well as a #4 rank placement in the final listings.

Unfortunately for Schmitt, her career was stopped short at the age of 12 due to a spinal injury. Recommended by her doctor to leave gymnastics aside, Ana continued to play sports at school, namely volleyball and handball.

As a 14 year old Ana Carolina found jiu jitsu, starting her tuition under professor Guilherme Neves. Schmitt was promoted to blue belt two years later, but as coach Neves moved to Australia she was forced to look for an alternative academy, choosing instructor Juliano Wandalen to continue her development in the sport.

Juliano – also known as Ninja, awarded Ana Carolina her purple and brown belts, but with time started drifting towards a career in mixed martial arts (MMA). 3 years into her brown belt Schmitt decided to put more effort into competition, but as Wandalen was still very much focused on his professional MMA occupation, Ana believed she would be better suited in a gym that supported her tournament ambitions. For that reason she joined Marcos Cunha’s class.

As planned Ana Carolina started competing more after joining Cunha’s academy, venturing for the first time to the United States of America to compete at the 2014 IBJJF World Championship. As she was going on her own, Schmitt looked through her network for contacts and pointers on where to train while in California. Thanks to her sponsor, who knew Fabrício Camões (Morango), Ana Carolina was able to train at Gracie Humaitá in San Diego, home to one of the top female competition teams in the world.

Ana Carolina returned to Brazil after the Mundial on time to conquer a gold medal at the CBJJE World tournament, being promoted to black belt while on the podium by coach Marcos Cunha after 4 years as a brown belt. In the meantime, her time spent at the Humaitá gym in the US granted her an invitation from the female team leader, legendary grappler Letícia Ribeiro: To train with the workgroup, full time in America. Although coach Cunha did not agree with the move at first, the idea grew on him and the prospect of experiencing full time training with one of her idols was too good for Schmitt to pass.

After a few years representing the Gracie Humaitá team, in 2017 Ana Carolina Schmitt returned to Santa Catarina and to Marcos Cunha’s team – a coach who also stood beside Ana during her period abroad.

Photo by William Burkhardt of BJJ Pix