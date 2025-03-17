Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Alexandre Manara

Alexandre Papa Manara, often referenced by his nickname Lele, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under his father, Alexandre Vomero Manara who represents the Manara Jiu-Jitsu Team from Mogi Guaçu (Sao Paulo, Brazil), who has also been a standard bearer for the Gentle Art Studio (Astoria, New York, US). Alexandre Manara first made waves in the sport at the juvenile & colored belt level, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Alexandre Manara Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Alexandre Papa Manara

Nickname: Often referenced as Le or Lele by his friends, family, and training partners. It is a shortened version of Alexandre and is used to differentiate him from his father, who has the same name.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Orlando Saraiva > Alexandre Manara (father) > Alexandre Manara

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJE World Tournament (2021 purple, 2023 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF JJ CON (2022 brown)

Main Achievements (Teen / Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)
  • 1st Place CBJJE World Tournament (2015 / 2017)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard & Straight Ankle Lock

Weight Division: Pesadissimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gentle Art Studio / Lotus Club

Alexandre Manara Biography

Alexandre Manara was born in February 2002 in Mogi Mirim, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and grew up in the neighboring Mogi Guaçu.

As a toddler, Alexandre was diagnosed with Asthma and advised to pursue swimming as a way to push back against this breathing condition. He started at 4 and competed in this sport from the ages of 5 until 11.

As Manara’s father, Alexandre Vomero Manara, was a lifelong jiu-jitsu practitioner and instructor, grappling was introduced into Lele’s life early. By 2007 he was a regular in his dad’s kids’ classes. The ritual of going to class on his father’s bike and training daily became a bonding moment for the two and by the age of 10, he started assisting his dad in class.

During his childhood, Alexandre led a very active lifestyle, competing in three sports simultaneously and successfully. Swimming, football (soccer)-where he was a goalie and jiu-jitsu. But as he approached his teens, Lele started contemplating BJJ as a profession, and to pursue it, he opted to break from the other activities.

Although he always trained at a hobbyist gym, Alexandre Manara collected good results in his grappling career. His good form earned him an invitation by coach Eduardo “Cadu” Santos to come to the United States to train, in 2022. An offer that Manara accepted.

Coach Cadu opened the doors to his gym and helped Alexandre progress as an athlete on the international circuit. His dedication on the mats earned Manara his black belt on November 26, 2023, a promotion certified by his father, Alexandre Vomero Manara.

Alexandre Manara Grappling Record

33 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (12%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (12%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    25 (76%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

25 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Alexandre Manara Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
46811Caio ViniciusCaio ViniciusLChoke from backMiami OpenABSF2024
46932Inacio SantosInacio SantosLPts: 8x0Atlanta WOO100KGF2024
47986Gutemberg PereiraGutemberg PereiraLTrianglePan AmericanABS8F2024
48131Kjetil LydvoKjetil LydvoLCachecol chokePan AmericanO100KGR12024
48553Levi MouraLPts: 2x2, PenNYC SPOO100KGF2024
48558Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLArmbarNYC SPOABSSF2024
49590Javier BarterJavier BarterLToe holdAtlanta SPOABS4F2024
50521Kjetil LydvoKjetil LydvoLPts: 8x0World Champ.O100KG8F2024
50542Jansen GomesJansen GomesLKimuraWorld Champ.ABSR12024
52186Jose BisnetoLPts: 5x2NY SMOO100KGF2024
52193Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLArmbarNY SMOABSF2024
52338Eduardo AvelarEduardo AvelarLChoke from backChicago SMOABSSF2024
52682Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroLCorkscrew FootlockJJ CONO100KGSF2024
52689Wallisson SouzaLChoke from backJJ CONABS4F2024
54479Wesley PossamaiLPts: 2x2, AdvKansas OpenABSSF2024
46804Salenco CoutinhoWKneebarMiami OpenO100KGSF2024
46806Fawaz HaddadinWStraight ankle lockMiami OpenO100KGF2024
46807Michael SheenanWChoke from backMiami OpenABS4F2024
46810Keith PastranaWChoke from backMiami OpenABSSF2024
49581Artur PujszoWMir lockAtlanta SPOO100KGRR2024
49582Gustavo EvangelistaWStraight ankle lockAtlanta SPOO100KGRR2024
49584Rafael CamposWToe holdAtlanta SPOABSR12024
50965Connor DixonWToe holdNJersey OpenO100KGSF2024
50966Justin PrimroseWKneebarNJersey OpenO100KGF2024
50969Skyler YeeWNorth south chokeNJersey OpenABS4F2024
50973Vitor SotiniWCalf slicerNJersey OpenABSSF2024
50974Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroWChoke from backNJersey OpenABSF2024
52189Gabriell OlintoWPts: 2x2, AdvNY SMOABS4F2024
52191Matheus PereiraWStraight ankle lockNY SMOABSSF2024
52333Marcio PiresWPts: 2x0Chicago SMOO100KGF2024
52337Ashur DarmoWToe holdChicago SMOABS4F2024
52681Kalum KlausnerWAdvJJ CONO100KG4F2024
52685Arthur MariathWToe holdJJ CONABSR12024
55482Sean GoolsbyWChoke from backNashville FOO100KGF2024
55484Joian SilvaWToe holdNashville FOABS4F2024
55840Matthew KramerWToe holdNJersey FOO100KGRR2024
55842Sean GoolsbyWPointsNJersey FOO100KGRR2024
55843Matthew KramerWArmbarNJersey FOABS4F2024
55844Sebastian SerpaSebastian SerpaWAdvNJersey FOABSSF2024
55846Leandro LimaWAdvNJersey FOABSF2024
56458Coda MunsonWArmbarNOrleans WOABSSF2025
56460Jose PeixotoWPointsNOrleans WOABSF2025
56896Joian KaueWStraight ankle lockAtlanta WOABSR12025
56902Luis EduhardoWStraight ankle lockAtlanta WOABS4F2025
56907Miguel CamposWPts: 10x2Atlanta WOABSSF2025
56908Douglas SaldanhaWStraight ankle lockAtlanta WOABSF2025
57591Seonghyeon JooWStraight ankle lockVirginia OpenABSSF2025
57592Pedro LeonardoWStraight ankle lockVirginia OpenABSF2025
