Alexandre Papa Manara, often referenced by his nickname Lele, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under his father, Alexandre Vomero Manara who represents the Manara Jiu-Jitsu Team from Mogi Guaçu (Sao Paulo, Brazil), who has also been a standard bearer for the Gentle Art Studio (Astoria, New York, US). Alexandre Manara first made waves in the sport at the juvenile & colored belt level, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.
Alexandre Manara Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Alexandre Papa Manara
Nickname: Often referenced as Le or Lele by his friends, family, and training partners. It is a shortened version of Alexandre and is used to differentiate him from his father, who has the same name.
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Orlando Saraiva > Alexandre Manara (father) > Alexandre Manara
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place CBJJE World Tournament (2021 purple, 2023 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF JJ CON (2022 brown)
Main Achievements (Teen / Juvenile):
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018)
- 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)
- 1st Place CBJJE World Tournament (2015 / 2017)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard & Straight Ankle Lock
Weight Division: Pesadissimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Gentle Art Studio / Lotus Club
Alexandre Manara Biography
Alexandre Manara was born in February 2002 in Mogi Mirim, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and grew up in the neighboring Mogi Guaçu.
As a toddler, Alexandre was diagnosed with Asthma and advised to pursue swimming as a way to push back against this breathing condition. He started at 4 and competed in this sport from the ages of 5 until 11.
As Manara’s father, Alexandre Vomero Manara, was a lifelong jiu-jitsu practitioner and instructor, grappling was introduced into Lele’s life early. By 2007 he was a regular in his dad’s kids’ classes. The ritual of going to class on his father’s bike and training daily became a bonding moment for the two and by the age of 10, he started assisting his dad in class.
During his childhood, Alexandre led a very active lifestyle, competing in three sports simultaneously and successfully. Swimming, football (soccer)-where he was a goalie and jiu-jitsu. But as he approached his teens, Lele started contemplating BJJ as a profession, and to pursue it, he opted to break from the other activities.
Although he always trained at a hobbyist gym, Alexandre Manara collected good results in his grappling career. His good form earned him an invitation by coach Eduardo “Cadu” Santos to come to the United States to train, in 2022. An offer that Manara accepted.
Coach Cadu opened the doors to his gym and helped Alexandre progress as an athlete on the international circuit. His dedication on the mats earned Manara his black belt on November 26, 2023, a promotion certified by his father, Alexandre Vomero Manara.
Alexandre Manara Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
4 (12%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
4 (12%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
25 (76%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
25 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
3 (20%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (7%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
10 (67%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
1 (7%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
10 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Alexandre Manara Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|46811
|Caio ViniciusCaio Vinicius
|L
|Choke from back
|Miami Open
|ABS
|F
|2024
|46932
|Inacio SantosInacio Santos
|L
|Pts: 8x0
|Atlanta WO
|O100KG
|F
|2024
|47986
|Gutemberg PereiraGutemberg Pereira
|L
|Triangle
|Pan American
|ABS
|8F
|2024
|48131
|Kjetil LydvoKjetil Lydvo
|L
|Cachecol choke
|Pan American
|O100KG
|R1
|2024
|48553
|Levi Moura
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Pen
|NYC SPO
|O100KG
|F
|2024
|48558
|Fellipe AndrewFellipe Andrew
|L
|Armbar
|NYC SPO
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|49590
|Javier BarterJavier Barter
|L
|Toe hold
|Atlanta SPO
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|50521
|Kjetil LydvoKjetil Lydvo
|L
|Pts: 8x0
|World Champ.
|O100KG
|8F
|2024
|50542
|Jansen GomesJansen Gomes
|L
|Kimura
|World Champ.
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|52186
|Jose Bisneto
|L
|Pts: 5x2
|NY SMO
|O100KG
|F
|2024
|52193
|Horlando MonteiroHorlando Monteiro
|L
|Armbar
|NY SMO
|ABS
|F
|2024
|52338
|Eduardo AvelarEduardo Avelar
|L
|Choke from back
|Chicago SMO
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|52682
|Marcus RibeiroMarcus Ribeiro
|L
|Corkscrew Footlock
|JJ CON
|O100KG
|SF
|2024
|52689
|Wallisson Souza
|L
|Choke from back
|JJ CON
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|54479
|Wesley Possamai
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Kansas Open
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|46804
|Salenco Coutinho
|W
|Kneebar
|Miami Open
|O100KG
|SF
|2024
|46806
|Fawaz Haddadin
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Miami Open
|O100KG
|F
|2024
|46807
|Michael Sheenan
|W
|Choke from back
|Miami Open
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|46810
|Keith Pastrana
|W
|Choke from back
|Miami Open
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|49581
|Artur Pujszo
|W
|Mir lock
|Atlanta SPO
|O100KG
|RR
|2024
|49582
|Gustavo Evangelista
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Atlanta SPO
|O100KG
|RR
|2024
|49584
|Rafael Campos
|W
|Toe hold
|Atlanta SPO
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|50965
|Connor Dixon
|W
|Toe hold
|NJersey Open
|O100KG
|SF
|2024
|50966
|Justin Primrose
|W
|Kneebar
|NJersey Open
|O100KG
|F
|2024
|50969
|Skyler Yee
|W
|North south choke
|NJersey Open
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|50973
|Vitor Sotini
|W
|Calf slicer
|NJersey Open
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|50974
|Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre Molinaro
|W
|Choke from back
|NJersey Open
|ABS
|F
|2024
|52189
|Gabriell Olinto
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|NY SMO
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|52191
|Matheus Pereira
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|NY SMO
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|52333
|Marcio Pires
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Chicago SMO
|O100KG
|F
|2024
|52337
|Ashur Darmo
|W
|Toe hold
|Chicago SMO
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|52681
|Kalum Klausner
|W
|Adv
|JJ CON
|O100KG
|4F
|2024
|52685
|Arthur Mariath
|W
|Toe hold
|JJ CON
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|55482
|Sean Goolsby
|W
|Choke from back
|Nashville FO
|O100KG
|F
|2024
|55484
|Joian Silva
|W
|Toe hold
|Nashville FO
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|55840
|Matthew Kramer
|W
|Toe hold
|NJersey FO
|O100KG
|RR
|2024
|55842
|Sean Goolsby
|W
|Points
|NJersey FO
|O100KG
|RR
|2024
|55843
|Matthew Kramer
|W
|Armbar
|NJersey FO
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|55844
|Sebastian SerpaSebastian Serpa
|W
|Adv
|NJersey FO
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|55846
|Leandro Lima
|W
|Adv
|NJersey FO
|ABS
|F
|2024
|56458
|Coda Munson
|W
|Armbar
|NOrleans WO
|ABS
|SF
|2025
|56460
|Jose Peixoto
|W
|Points
|NOrleans WO
|ABS
|F
|2025
|56896
|Joian Kaue
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Atlanta WO
|ABS
|R1
|2025
|56902
|Luis Eduhardo
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Atlanta WO
|ABS
|4F
|2025
|56907
|Miguel Campos
|W
|Pts: 10x2
|Atlanta WO
|ABS
|SF
|2025
|56908
|Douglas Saldanha
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Atlanta WO
|ABS
|F
|2025
|57591
|Seonghyeon Joo
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Virginia Open
|ABS
|SF
|2025
|57592
|Pedro Leonardo
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Virginia Open
|ABS
|F
|2025