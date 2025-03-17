Alexandre Papa Manara, often referenced by his nickname Lele, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under his father, Alexandre Vomero Manara who represents the Manara Jiu-Jitsu Team from Mogi Guaçu (Sao Paulo, Brazil), who has also been a standard bearer for the Gentle Art Studio (Astoria, New York, US). Alexandre Manara first made waves in the sport at the juvenile & colored belt level, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Alexandre Manara Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Alexandre Papa Manara

Nickname: Often referenced as Le or Lele by his friends, family, and training partners. It is a shortened version of Alexandre and is used to differentiate him from his father, who has the same name.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Orlando Saraiva > Alexandre Manara (father) > Alexandre Manara

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJE World Tournament (2021 purple, 2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF JJ CON (2022 brown)

Main Achievements (Teen / Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)

1st Place CBJJE World Tournament (2015 / 2017)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard & Straight Ankle Lock

Weight Division: Pesadissimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gentle Art Studio / Lotus Club

Alexandre Manara Biography

Alexandre Manara was born in February 2002 in Mogi Mirim, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and grew up in the neighboring Mogi Guaçu.

As a toddler, Alexandre was diagnosed with Asthma and advised to pursue swimming as a way to push back against this breathing condition. He started at 4 and competed in this sport from the ages of 5 until 11.

As Manara’s father, Alexandre Vomero Manara, was a lifelong jiu-jitsu practitioner and instructor, grappling was introduced into Lele’s life early. By 2007 he was a regular in his dad’s kids’ classes. The ritual of going to class on his father’s bike and training daily became a bonding moment for the two and by the age of 10, he started assisting his dad in class.

During his childhood, Alexandre led a very active lifestyle, competing in three sports simultaneously and successfully. Swimming, football (soccer)-where he was a goalie and jiu-jitsu. But as he approached his teens, Lele started contemplating BJJ as a profession, and to pursue it, he opted to break from the other activities.

Although he always trained at a hobbyist gym, Alexandre Manara collected good results in his grappling career. His good form earned him an invitation by coach Eduardo “Cadu” Santos to come to the United States to train, in 2022. An offer that Manara accepted.

Coach Cadu opened the doors to his gym and helped Alexandre progress as an athlete on the international circuit. His dedication on the mats earned Manara his black belt on November 26, 2023, a promotion certified by his father, Alexandre Vomero Manara.