Pedro Lucas Soares Ribeiro, commonly known as Pedro Lucas, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Ribeiro (his father) and Honorio Filho, who also worked extensively with coaches Davi Ramos and Alexandre Carreira. Although a representative of the Atos team (via the Rio de Janeiro, Brazil branch) in the sport’s international circuit, Pedro Lucas is also a member of the Garagem Jiu-Jitsu club and of Campo de Treino Honorio (CT Honorio). Pedro Lucas first made waves in the sport at a global level after he conquered the Copa Podio Heavyweight Grand Prix (2021) as a brown belt, where he defeated several well-known figures of the black belt division.

Pedro Lucas Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Lucas Soares Ribeiro

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Walter Guimaraes > Cezar Guimarães > José Honório > Rodrigo Ribeiro > Pedro Lucas

Main Achievements:

1st Place Copa Podio Heavyweight GP (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)

1st Place Copa Podio Purple Games (2021 purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 purple, 2021 / 2022 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2022 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2022 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2021 / 2022 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021* / 2022* brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing / Well Rounded

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos / CT Honorio

Pedro Lucas Biography

Pedro Lucas was born on May 13, 2000, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As a child, Pedro practiced karate and capoeira, but solely to pass the time with no competitive aspirations. In 2014, during Lucas’ early teens, he started becoming harder to handle at school and at home, to the extent that his parents decided to sign him up to jiu-jitsu classes in the hope that this martial art could bring some discipline to his life and remove some of the youngster’s excess energy.

Lucas initiated his jiu-jitsu tuition under the instruction of Villem Coelho of Gracie Barra, a very well-known instructor in the Rio de Janeiro region. Coelho followed Pedro’s path through the teen belt system, all the way to the blue belt level.

In 2016 Pedro Lucas’ dad, Rodrigo Ribeiro – who had started training around the same time as Pedro – started his own workgroup in a garage close to their home in Jacarepagua. The club (aptly called Garagem Jiu-Jitsu) became Pedro’s main place of learning as he left Gracie Barra to train under his dad.

As Ribeiro was a student of Jose Honorio Filho, Pedro became close with the CT Honorio squad also, representing Honorio Filho’s team often in the local competition circuit. In 2021, however, Pedro was approached by Alexandre Carreira and Davi Ramos, the leaders of the Atos team affiliate in Rio de Janeiro. The duo offered Lucas a position as a member of their competition workgroup, which Pedro Lucas accepted.

Although he trained regularly at Atos RJ, Pedro kept his main schedule as a member of Garagem JJ and CT Honorio, eventually earning his black belt on February 16, 2022, from the hands of Honorio Filho and his father, Rodrigo Ribeiro.

NOTE REGARDING PEDRO LUCAS RECORD

Traditionally, BJJ Heroes only accounts for athletes’ matches in the adult black belt category as this is widely regarded as the professional division in this sport. In Pedro Lucas’ case, however, he competed and won, at the highest level of the sport, while still holding the brown belt rank, at the aforementioned Copa Podio GP (2021). Due to the importance of this event, and the names he faced, we decided to add this tournament to his record despite the rank he was holding at the time.