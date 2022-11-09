Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Francisco Lo, commonly known as “Chico” Lo, is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a representative of the Cicero Costha team in the sport’s global circuit. Lo made waves in grappling while climbing the ranks of this martial art, but it was as a black belt that the Manaus born competitor became known to a mainstream audience after his big performances in 2022 at the São Paulo Open and Pan American No-Gi Championships of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Francisco Lo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Francisco De Assis Lemos Lo

Nickname: Often referenced as “Chico” by his friends and family. Chico is a shortened version of the name Francisco in Portuguese.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Francisco Lo

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open NOGI (2022)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open NOGI (2022*)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2022 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passer

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha

Francisco Lo Biography

Francisco “Chico” Lo was born on November 7, 2000, in Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, where he lived through his childhood and formative years.

Initially drawn to football (soccer), Chico soon found out he lacked the skills to be competitive in that sport. Around the age of 11, Lo became a victim of physical abuse by other kids in his neighborhood and opted to join a jiu-jitsu club.

Karen Dias – the daughter of the legendary Cosmo Dias – was Lo’s first instructor, taking the young Manauara from white to blue belt, promoting him through the juvenile ranks. As a purple belt, Chico started becoming more focused on the competition scene, going on to train with a friend and local competitor.

As a purple belt, Francisco Lo became an adult and as soon as he hit the 18-year-old mark, he decided to move to São Paulo to become a full-time jiu-jitsu athlete. After talking to coach Cicero Costha, Chico was allowed into the well-known instructor’s fighter house on a grappling scholarship.

Under the guidance of Cicero Costha, Francisco Lo earned his brown and black belts, the latter in a ceremony that took place on May 16, 2022.

Francisco Lo Grappling Record

15 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (60%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Triangle
22
2
#86e620
Armlock
22
2
#5AD3D1
Calf slicer
11
1
#d1212a
Toe hold
11
1
#fad11b
Submission
11
1
#f58822
Short choke
11
1
#224aba
Kneebar
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (20%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (60%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (20%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Guillotine
33
1
#86e620
Armbar
33
1
#5AD3D1
RNC
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Francisco Lo Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
30250Rafael PaganiniRafael PaganiniLGuillotineADCC BR2 Trials88KGR32022
33892Uanderson FerreiraUanderson FerreiraLReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJ85KG8F2022
35056Erick DiovanoLArmbarS Paulo NGOABSF2022
35427Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarLPts: 6x4NoGi Pan85KGSF2022
35769Italo MouraItalo MouraLRNCHouston FNGO85KG4F2022
30223Paulo FigueiredoWReferee DecisionADCC BR2 Trials88KGR22022
35001Carlos BarbosaWSubmissionSP Open82KGR12022
35005Henrique NobregaWPts: 7x0SP Open82KG4F2022
35010Lucas TresWPointsSP Open82KGSF2022
35011Lucas GualbertoLucas GualbertoWTriangleSP Open82KGF2022
35049Lucas AlvesLucas AlvesWArmlockS Paulo NGO85KG4F2022
35050Gabriel MachadoWPts: 3x0S Paulo NGO85KGSF2022
35051Javier ValencianoWPts: 10x0S Paulo NGO85KGF2022
35054Felipe NacibWPts: 25x0S Paulo NGOABS4F2022
35055Jhoannan VielmaWShort chokeS Paulo NGOABSSF2022
35419Oliver TazaOliver TazaWArmlockNoGi Pan85KG8F2022
35424Rodrigo TatuRodrigo TatuWKneebarNoGi Pan85KG4F2022
35748Joao CizeskiJoao CizeskiWCalf slicerHouston FO88KG4F2022
35749Yan LucasYan LucasWTriangleHouston FO88KGSF2022
35751Bruno MatiasBruno MatiasWToe holdHouston FO88KGF2022
