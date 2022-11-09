Francisco Lo, commonly known as “Chico” Lo, is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a representative of the Cicero Costha team in the sport’s global circuit. Lo made waves in grappling while climbing the ranks of this martial art, but it was as a black belt that the Manaus born competitor became known to a mainstream audience after his big performances in 2022 at the São Paulo Open and Pan American No-Gi Championships of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Francisco Lo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Francisco De Assis Lemos Lo

Nickname: Often referenced as “Chico” by his friends and family. Chico is a shortened version of the name Francisco in Portuguese.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Francisco Lo

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2022)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open NOGI (2022)

2nd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open NOGI (2022*)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2022 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passer

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha

Francisco Lo Biography

Francisco “Chico” Lo was born on November 7, 2000, in Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, where he lived through his childhood and formative years.

Initially drawn to football (soccer), Chico soon found out he lacked the skills to be competitive in that sport. Around the age of 11, Lo became a victim of physical abuse by other kids in his neighborhood and opted to join a jiu-jitsu club.

Karen Dias – the daughter of the legendary Cosmo Dias – was Lo’s first instructor, taking the young Manauara from white to blue belt, promoting him through the juvenile ranks. As a purple belt, Chico started becoming more focused on the competition scene, going on to train with a friend and local competitor.

As a purple belt, Francisco Lo became an adult and as soon as he hit the 18-year-old mark, he decided to move to São Paulo to become a full-time jiu-jitsu athlete. After talking to coach Cicero Costha, Chico was allowed into the well-known instructor’s fighter house on a grappling scholarship.

Under the guidance of Cicero Costha, Francisco Lo earned his brown and black belts, the latter in a ceremony that took place on May 16, 2022.