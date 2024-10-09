Cassia Moura is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt in this martial art under coach Bruno Bastos, who worked extensively with Moisés Júnior and Mikael Reis while climbing the ranks of the sport, particularly at the juvenile level. Cassia Moura is also a rare case in the sport’s history concerning the time frames of her rise to the professional level as she went from the blue belt (amateur) rank all the way to black belt in one year, an accomplishment certified by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) thanks to her consecutive world titles (3) in the organization during those 12 months, which allowed her to circumvent the Minimum Time In Belt requirements.

Cassia Moura Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Cassia Moura Remesar

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luiz França > Oswaldo Fadda > Sebastião Ricardo > Wendell Alexander > Bruno Bastos > Cassia Moura

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF JJ CON (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 blue, 2024 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023** purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023* purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024* brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021** / 2022**)

1st Place CBJJ South American Championship (2022**)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: DLR & Outside Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Bruno Bastos / LEAD

Cassia Moura Biography

Cassia Moura was born on December 22, 2005, in Realengo, a neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she grew up.

Jiu-Jitsu was Cassia’s first sporting experience, an activity she started in 2014, at age 9, influenced by her brother (Jesus Moura) and a few friends who already practiced the Gentle Art beforehand. Although Moura’s mother initially opposed the idea fearing possible injuries, Cassia convinced her and was allowed to enroll with the team.

A local gym named Ypê Jiu-Jitsu was Cassia’s first academy, a space led by Claudio Nascimento (and supervised by Bruno Bastos). There, Moisés Júnior was her first instructor and responsible for her tuition until the yellow belt, a rank after which Mikael Reis took over.

After her double gold win in the 2021 Brazilian National Championship juvenile division, Cassia started pondering a professional career out of jiu-jitsu. Through her gym’s connection with Bruno Bastos (a coach with a successful professional grappling program in the United States), Cassia could materialize her ambition and move to Bastos’ training camp, Team LEAD, in 2023, to focus solely on the sport.

Although already recognized as one of the BJJ’s top prospects in Brazil before her move to the USA, it was on North American soil that Cassia had her meteoric rise with mainstream fans, particularly after her rapid climb through the belt rank system, going from blue belt to black belt, the latter in a ceremony that took place on the podium stand of the IBJJF Mundial on June 2024.

Cassia Moura was able to go from blue to black belt in one year by circumventing the International Federation’s (IBJJF) minimum time frames between promotions with gold medals at the World Championshops in every belt (blue belt with the gi in 06/2023, purple belt in no-gi later in 12/2023, and brown belt in the gi again, in 06/2024), the only achievement that allows a BJJ player to avoid Time In Belt requirements.

CASSIA MOURA’S RANK PROMOTIONS:

– Grey Belt (kids) December 2015

– Yellow Belt (kids) March 2017

– Blue Belt (juvenile) December 2020

– Purple Belt (adult) June 2023

– Brown Belt, December 2023 (on her 18th birthday)

– Black Belt, June 2024